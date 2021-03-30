Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden will announce 11 judicial nominees on Tuesday, including three Black women for federal appellate court vaccines and the first Muslim American to serve on a district court, The Washington Post reports. The highest-profile nomination is U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, often viewed as a step toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden has pledged to nominate judges from diverse personal and professional backgrounds and said he would appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Jackson, who would fill the vacancy left by Attorney General Merrick Garland, clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the Supreme Court, the Post notes. She was a public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission before being appointed to the federal bench, and she dabbled in drama and improv comedy at Harvard, "where she was once paired with classmate Matt Damon," the Post reports.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden told the Post. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Other nominees on Biden's list include New Jersey magistrate Judge Zahid Quarishi, who would be the first Muslim American on a district court; former public defender Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals; and intellectual property lawyer Tiffany Cunningham for the Federal Circuit appellate court. Jackson-Akiwumi would be the only Black judge on the 7th Circuit appellate court and Cunningham would be the first black judge on the Federal Circuit.

Biden, former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, starts out with 68 judicial vacancies — seven on the appellate courts and 61 district court seats, Politico notes. When former President Donald Trump took office, he had a Supreme Court seat held open for him by Senate Republicans, 86 district court vacancies, and 17 circuit court spots.

Over Trump's four years, Senate Republicans confirmed more than 200 judges, including three Supreme Court justices. Despite this early jump at judicial nominations, Biden is "not going to accomplish as much as President Trump did and everybody understands that," William & Mary law professor Neal Devins tells The Wall Street Journal.

More stories from theweek.com
The case for trailer parks
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago
Trump the phone guy is back

Recommended Stories

  • Biden releases first slate of judicial nominees: White House

    President Joe Biden released his first slate of 11 federal judicial nominations on Wednesday, including three Black women for federal circuit court vacancies, a Muslim American and an Asian American and Pacific Islander. "This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement that emphasized their "broad diversity of background experience and perspective." The Black women nominated for federal circuit court vacancies include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Tiffany Cunningham for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

  • From $15 million to $0: As racial tensions simmered, Trump administration sought to defund DOJ 'peacemaker' unit

    Trump's budget tried to zero out the $15 million of DOJ's Community Relations Service, which works on the nation's most intense flashpoints on race.

  • Biden to nominate three Black women in groundbreaking first slate of federal judges

    President Biden on Tuesday announced plans to nominate 11 judges to the federal courts, including D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace former D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, who is now U.S. attorney general. Why it matters: The nominees include three Black women, and could seat the first Muslim federal judge in the country's history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the D.C. District Court, and the first woman of color as a federal judge in Maryland, according to the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe selections "reflect the president’s deeply-held conviction that the federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people," the White House wrote in a news release. Between the lines: The nomination of Jackson will likely spur discussion about a potential nomination for the Supreme Court.Biden has said he will nominate the country's first Black female justice, and the D.C. Circuit Court to which Jackson is nominated is often viewed as a stepping stone for the highest court.Jackson was once a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest judge on the Supreme Court.Other nominees: Zahid N. Quraishi, a magistrate judge and nominee for the New Jersey District Court, would be the first Muslim American to serve on the federal bench. Tiffany Cunningham, a patent litigator in Chicago, was nominated to the Federal Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the first Black woman to serve on that court.Florence Y. Pan, a federal claims court judge, is nominated to replace Jackson on the D.C. District Court. She would be the first Asian American woman on the court.Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, who has served as a federal public defender for the last decade, is a nominee for the Seventh Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the only Black woman on that court's bench.Other nominations include:Magistrate Judge Deborah Boardman and Federal Claims Court Judge Lydia Griggsby for the Maryland District Court.Julien Neals, a county counsel and acting county administrator in New Jersey, to serve on New Jersey's District Court.Civil rights and criminal lawyer Margaret Strickland for the New Mexico District Court.Former federal prosecutor Regina Rodriguez for the Colorado District Court.What he's saying: “This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement."Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong." The White House noted in its news release that "none of the last four administrations had nominated more than two candidates by this point in their presidency." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why a recall? Because Republicans can't win in California without one

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is already up for a vote in 2022, but Republicans know they can't win that election. Hence, the 2021 recall.

  • How the major Hollywood movie studios are collapsing the theatrical window

    From Universal to Warner Bros., Hollywood movie studios are striking deals with exhibitors to dramatically change theatrical exclusivity.

  • Biden: Georgia voting restriction law is 'atrocity'

    The president criticises new voting restrictions, saying they resemble past racist laws of the South.

  • Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, wants new risk analysis

    OTTAWA/TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's risks and benefits based on age and gender. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered. The National Advisory Council of Immunization (NACI), an independent expert panel, said on Monday that the rate at which the clotting complication happens was not yet clear.

  • Rep. Veronica Escobar says that Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are using the southern border 'as a prop'

    "These are people who are about to engage in political theater [and] do a whole lot of complaining and finger-pointing," she said of Cruz and Cornyn.

  • Tom Brady celebrated 3/28 with a nod to his 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI

    He's only KIND OF trolling.

  • Moderate Democrats buck Biden tax hikes

    President Biden's plan to pay for his coming infrastructure package with big tax hikes already is meeting some resistance from moderate Democrats, a stumbling block for his progressive ambitions.Why it matters: If this discomfort turns to outright opposition in the House and Senate, Biden will face a complicated path to cover more than $3 trillion he is expected to seek, in multiple proposals, for infrastructure as well as social welfare.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Two moderate Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have drawn the most attention as potential obstacles to Biden's agenda. But the president also faces headwinds in the House of Representatives, where Speaker Pelosi can lose just three Democratic votes if Republicans are unified in opposition.Over the past week, Axios has been interviewing moderate Democratic House members. Several are skeptical about Biden's tax-and-spend plans, and some were willing to say so on the record.What they're saying: A leader of the House Democrats' moderate faction, Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, said he worries about tax increases that could slow economic recovery and drive residents out of his state."We need to be careful not to do anything that's too big or too much in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis," he said.While he wants to see the overall package before commenting on specific tax rates, he said, "It's got to be responsible and both parties need to be at the table. This can't just be jammed through without input and consideration from the other side."Gottheimer, who co-chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said he won't even consider Biden's tax proposals unless the president agrees to reinstate the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction capped under former President Trump worth tens of billions every year. "Simply put," Gottheimer said, "no SALT, no dice."Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) also told Axios: "I'm not voting for any changes in the tax code unless we reinstate SALT as part of the deal." Another House Democratic moderate, Rep. Scott Peters of California, is more comfortable with a smaller tax hike for companies than the 28% in Biden's plans. He thinks "Republicans overshot" by cutting the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in Trump's 2017 tax bill. "I think that 25% is fine," Peters said. "It doesn't disadvantage our companies, and in turn our employees, workers...I think 25% is the right spot." White House press secretary Jen Psaki tells Axios: "We know there will be a range of views on how we get there, but we look forward to working with a broad coalition of members on the critical priorities of the president's plan: creating good jobs and making America more competitive — paid for without any tax increase on people making less than $400,000 a year."Bottom line: In the 50-50 Senate, just one Democrat can hijack policy. Manchin has already suggested he wouldn't support a corporate tax rate of 28%.Go deeper: Read Axios' Hans Nichols on how Biden faces Democratic pressure to cut taxes, too.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How to stop the dangerous rise in hatred targeted at Asian Americans

    Asian Americans watched something spread even faster than COVID-19: Widespread hate and discrimination against members of our community.

  • Police investigate shooting in Essex

    Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Royal Farms on Back River Neck Road in Essex.

  • A Guide to What the Trump Administration’s Most Notorious Figures Are Doing Now

    How Mike Pompeo, Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany, and other loyalists are working to Make America Trump Again

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • Biden handed Harris a political grenade. Can she defuse it?

    The VP is being asked to solve the riddle on the southern border. She has a vision. The question is: can she make it work?

  • Nathan Chen is the First Asian American Figure Skater to Win 3 Consecutive World Titles

    Nathan Chen became the first Asian American figure skater to win three consecutive men's titles at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. The 21-year-old skater is the first American to accomplish this feat since Scott Hamilton. Since his fifth-place standing at the 2018 Olympics, Chen has become an undefeated champion of worlds, nationals, Skate Americas and the Grand Prix Finals.

  • The Right Says Sorry In Advance for Going Fascist

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyI became a conservative because I believed the conservative values I grew up with were the best way to bring about human flourishing for the most Americans. I still do. But in recent years it has become clear that significant parts of the conservative movement no longer share this belief (if they ever did). There is a palpable sense that not only are our values incapable of persuading a majority of Americans to support Republican politicians at the ballot box, but that the whole project of liberal democracy is doomed.What had been (in the days of Ronald Reagan and Jack Kemp) an optimistic philosophy has metastasized. We are left with a right wing that is animated by despair, desperation, and an inevitable belief in American decline. We have been hearing this sort of clamoring since 2016, culminating with the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. But there was always the hope it would dissipate if or when Donald Trump left the White House.But sadly, Trump’s exit has done little to quell the incipient thirst for authoritarianism from many on the right. Indeed, the fever seems to be getting worse.One such example comes to us from The American Mind, a publication of the once-mainstream conservative Claremont Institute. In a recent piece that garnered some buzz, senior fellow Glenn Ellmers argues that “most people living in the United States today—certainly more than half—are not Americans in any meaningful sense of the term.” His level of despair can be felt when he writes that, “Practically speaking, there is almost nothing left to conserve” and concludes that we should “give up on the idea that ‘conservatives’ have anything useful to say. Accept the fact that what we need is a counter-revolution.” Oh yeah, he also takes a shot at Joe Biden’s Inaugural poet, saying, “If you are a zombie or a human rodent who wants a shadow-life of timid conformity, then put away this essay and go memorize the poetry of Amanda Gorman.”Human rodent? Sick stuff. But possibly less dangerous than my other example, which is Jesse Kelly’s comments days ago on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”Tucker & Guest Suggest Right Will Go Full Fascist Because Hunter Biden“I’ve said this before and I’m telling you, I’m worried that I’m right: The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20… years because they’re not going to be the only ones on the outs,” Kelly said. “There’s 60, 70 million of us. We’re not a tiny minority, and if we’re going to be all treated like criminals and all subject to every single law, while antifa Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free, then the right’s going to take drastic measures.”Kelly wasn’t lying when he said he’s said this before. “The inevitable counter to communism is fascism,” he tweeted in February. “We will see a monster rise on the Right in response to the Left’s violence and censorship. It will be awful. But it is coming. I promise you that.” Left unsaid are the illusions to Weimar Germany and the Weimarization of America. In the 1930s, many Germans were willing to give Hitler a try because they greatly feared Communism, saw their predicament as a binary choice, and chose (what they thought would be) the lesser of two evils. Kelly seems to be warning us that America (which is quite different from the Weimar Republic) is headed toward a similar fate.Now, responsible conservatives do sometimes warn the left against pursuing radical ideas about identity politics, cancel culture, street violence, iconoclasm, etc., but our warnings are more sincere and less grandiose. If you’ve seen the “This is how you get Trump” tweets, you’re familiar with the genre.Kelly’s playbook is much different. When he says “the right is going to pick a fascist,” you have to wonder if that’s a warning or a threat. And when he says he’s “worried,” you have to wonder if he’s just concern trolling, or if he’s actually laying the groundwork for the ultimate “SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO” excuse.Carlson concluded the segment by saying, “That’s so well put and you’re absolutely right. We are moving toward actual extremism because they’re undermining the system that kept extremism at bay. I don’t think we can say that enough. I’m so glad that you just said it. Jesse Kelly, thank you.”Just as Donald Trump recently told Laura Ingraham that the Capitol insurrectionists are now being “persecuted,” these comments feed the right’s victim mentality, making a wild jump from the complaint that one privileged, but troubled, politician’s son might have gotten away with something illegal to the view that American fascism is inevitable and (maybe even) excusable.Trump Remade the GOP Into the Doomed Party of White IdentityAs was the case with the “Flight-93 election” (also published by Claremont), the justification requires accepting the premise that things are so doomed that rushing the cockpit is your only alternative. From where I sit, that is a fantastical and dark premise that only works if people like Kelly constantly stoke pessimism and hopelessness.Like Ellmers’ piece in The American Mind, this flies in the face of the conservatism I grew up with. In his first inaugural address, Ronald Reagan said: “I do not believe in a fate that will fall on us no matter what we do. I do believe in a fate that will fall on us if we do nothing.” He went on to encourage us to “renew our determination, our courage, and our strength. And let us renew our faith and our hope.” Conversely, Kelly does seem to believe in a fate that will fall on us (and he won’t use his platform to bring Americans together or try to stop it). His fatalism is the opposite of faith and hope. (Then again, Reagan also once said that “if fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”)Instead of serving as a warning to conservatives and progressives to come together as a nation and avoid this fate, Kelly’s confident prediction seems more likely to serve as a self-fulling prophecy: he is introducing us to a foreign concept (the fascist leader in America) and then creating a permission structure to support it. He’s not doing this on some fringe media outlet either. He’s spouting his views on a mainstream conservative network—on what happens to be the most-watched cable news channel in the nation.The real danger isn’t in a much-buzzed about column in The American Mind or in Jesse Kelly’s radical musings on some random March night in 2021. The real danger is the assumption that American democracy is doomed, and the nascent normalization on the right of the inevitability of a fascist leader emerging. This normalization feels like a harbinger of things to come.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. safety agency says it will gather information on Tesla-truck crash in New Jersey

    The Tesla driver, a 44-year-old, said he had his cruise control on "when he momentarily lost focus on the roadway" and drove his car under the trailer on Monday morning, according to a statement from the South Brunswick Township Police Department. The Tesla was destroyed in the crash, but the driver received minor injuries.

  • RS Recommends: A $229 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

    This HP Chromebook is made for binging your favorite shows and movies, while a built-in HD webcam makes it great for taking work or school calls too

  • Indonesia Pertamina aims to restarts refinery in days after blaze

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it hoped to restore operations at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java in four or five days, as firefighters worked to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out overnight, injuring six people. Pertamina shut the plant and evacuated about 950 nearby residents, with videos shared on social media showing huge flames engulfing the 125,000 barrels per day facility, while a large explosion could be heard. Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati told reporters the fire was concentrated in the refinery's storage tanks and there had been no impact on the processing plant.