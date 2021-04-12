Biden nominee Wormuth would be first woman to lead Army

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015 file photo, then Defense Undersecretary Christine Wormuth testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden nominated Wormuth to be the Army secretary. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, to be the first woman to lead the Army, the White House said Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate as Army secretary, Wormuth would be one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men. She would work with the Army’s chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, who does not command soldiers but is responsible, along with the Army secretary, for training and equipping them.

Biden has not yet nominated anyone to serve as Air Force or Navy secretary. Many other Pentagon positions that require Senate confirmation also have yet to be filled. The most senior Defense Department nominee still awaiting Senate confirmation is Colin Kahl, picked to be under secretary of defense for policy. His nomination emerged from committee on a 13-13 vote and it's unclear when the full Senate will act.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was traveling abroad when Wormuth’s nomination was announced, praised her track record.

“Christine is a true patriot with a dedicated career in service to America and our nation’s security,” he said in a prepared statement. He called her deeply experienced.

“I have no doubt that if confirmed she will lead our soldiers and represent their families with honor and integrity as the secretary of the Army,” Austin said.

Wormuth led Biden’s Pentagon transition team during the tumultuous period between the November election and Inauguration Day. She currently is director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp., a federally funded think tank.

During the administration of former President Barack Obama, she served as the under secretary of defense for policy. She also served as the senior director for defense policy on Obama’s National Security Council and held other Defense Department positions.

Wormuth’s nomination would continue a Biden trend of choosing women and people of color for top Defense Department jobs. Austin is the first Black secretary of defense, and Kathleen Hicks is the first woman to hold the job of deputy defense secretary.

The White House also announced the nominations of Gil Cisneros to be undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, and Susanna Blume as director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, a key office that provides independent analysis and evaluation of major defense programs and activities. She currently is the interim director of that office and has previously held senior staff positions in the Pentagon.

Cisneros is a former member of Congress and a Navy veteran.

Recommended Stories

  • Hemp, Inc. Reports: Studies Are Proving Life-Saving Benefits of Marijuana Legalization

    Las Vegas, NV, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, shows that new research is being made in the legalization of cannabis products that could present a significant improvement in public health and wellness. The general support by both the public and lawmakers for the legalization of marijuana has increased significantly in recent years. As we learn more about the potential benefits that could impact our communities, government officials and citizens have joined forces to encourage the consideration of decriminalizing marijuana usage. Hemp Inc. is working to make a difference and spread awareness of the life and health-saving benefits that come along with the legalization and responsible use of marijuana. The criminalization of cannabis has a long history of detrimental effects that we have the ability to remedy by changing course and how we view the use of medicinal and recreational cannabis. According to economists D. Mark Anderson and Daniel I. Rees, studies have shown and concluded that legalizing cannabis products can have a positive impact on public health. Their paper that has been published by the National Bureau of Economic Research indicates that there are a few primary components that should be addressed in the consideration of marijuana legalization. Experts believe that there are three key factors that will be heavily impacted by the legalization of cannabis products: ● Tobacco usage ● Alcohol consumption ● Violent crime rates Although marijuana consumption is not void of its own consequences, it is important to consider the fact that the use of marijuana has never directly caused an illness leading to death. Tobacco, on the other hand, accounts for approximately 150,000 deaths in the United States each year. Studies have shown that the inhalation of tobacco products has a direct correlation to lung cancer, while marijuana has had no such proven effect. The goal here is to heavily reduce the habit of smoking cigarettes in favor of a less detrimental option such as smoking cannabis. The over-consumption of alcohol has long been a contributor in preventable deaths in the United States. Approximately 95,000 US citizens perish each year as a result of alcohol use. Studies are finding that there is a thirteen to fifteen percent decrease in alcohol consumption and related deaths in correlation with the legalization of marijuana in some areas. For many years, violent drug-related crime has been traced back to the criminalization of cannabis. Since legal dispensaries began opening up, we have seen a decrease of up to nineteen percent in violent crime rates including rape and theft. To aid in promoting the health benefits of legal cannabis, Hemp Inc. is working to provide widespread education on the medicinal benefits to marijuana use. Hemp Inc. has a variety of new medicinal products under their King of Hemp line to address a multitude of public health concerns that can be remedied in part with the use of cannabis products. The enterprise is working on a plan to construct display booths at all of the upcoming concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. In addition to their display booths, Hemp Inc. will be making their King of Hemp line available at retail stores across America later this year. For those who prefer shopping online, King of Hemp products are currently available at NaturalExposureCBD.com. Included in the King of Hemp line are items such as Bubba Kush hemp, CBD pre-rolls, fortified CBD pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar and Moon Rocks, as well as Diamonds, which are the only product on the market today that contain 96%-98.7% CBD. To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here. According to Hemp Inc. executives, a distributor is selling a very limited number of signed Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item. Also available are CBD pre-rolls that are signed by Bruce Perlowin, and next in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers. Those items will be announced and sold at a later date. In addition to their pre-rolls, the King of Hemp line also includes tinctures that contain full-spectrum hemp oil that has been extracted from the flowers and leaves of sustainably sourced hemp plants. All King of Hemp products are compliant with the Colorado Department of Agriculture regulations and all CBD products contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com. WHAT IS HEMP, INC.? What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties. Contact Name: Hemp, Inc. Phone: 855-436-7688 Email: ir@hempinc.com

  • Astrocyte cells in the fruit fly brain are an on-off switch that controls when neurons can change and grow

    The colors in this microscope photo of a fruit fly brain show different types of neurons and the cells that surround them in the brain. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Neuroplasticity – the ability of neurons to change their structure and function in response to experiences – can be turned off and on by the cells that surround neurons in the brain, according to a new study on fruit flies that I co-authored. As fruit fly larvae age, their neurons shift from a highly adaptable state to a stable state and lose their ability to change. During this process, support cells in the brain – called astrocytes – envelop the parts of the neurons that send and receive electrical information. When my team removed the astrocytes, the neurons in the fruit fly larvae remained plastic longer, hinting that somehow astrocytes suppress a neuron’s ability to change. We then discovered two specific proteins that regulate neuroplasticity. As fruit flies develop, special cells surround their neurons and seem to halt neuroplasticity. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND Why it matters The human brain is made up of billions of neurons that form complex connections with one another. Flexibility at these connections is a major driver of learning and memory, but things can go wrong if it isn’t tightly regulated. For example, in people, too much plasticity at the wrong time is linked to brain disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, reduced levels of the two neuroplasticity-controlling proteins we identified are linked to increased susceptibility to autism and schizophrenia. Similarly, in our fruit flies, removing the cellular brakes on plasticity permanently impaired their crawling behavior. While fruit flies are of course different from humans, their brains work in very similar ways to the human brain and can offer valuable insight. One obvious benefit of discovering the effect of these proteins is the potential to treat some neurological diseases. But since a neuron’s flexibility is closely tied to learning and memory, in theory, researchers might be able to boost plasticity in a controlled way to enhance cognition in adults. This could, for example, allow people to more easily learn a new language or musical instrument. In this image showing a developing fruit fly brain on the right and the attached nerve cord on the left, the astrocytes are labeled in different colors showing their wide distribution among neurons. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND How we did the work My colleagues and I focused our experiments on a specific type of neurons called motor neurons. These control movements like crawling and flying in fruit flies. To figure out how astrocytes controlled neuroplasticity, we used genetic tools to turn off specific proteins in the astrocytes one by one and then measured the effect on motor neuron structure. We found that astrocytes and motor neurons communicate with one another using a specific pair of proteins called neuroligins and neurexins. These proteins essentially function as an off button for motor neuron plasticity. What still isn’t known My team discovered that two proteins can control neuroplasticity, but we don’t know how these cues from astrocytes cause neurons to lose their ability to change. Additionally, researchers still know very little about why neuroplasticity is so strong in younger animals and relatively weak in adulthood. In our study, we showed that prolonging plasticity beyond development can sometimes be harmful to behavior, but we don’t yet know why that is, either. What’s next I want to explore why longer periods of neuroplasticity can be harmful. Fruit flies are great study organisms for this research because it is very easy to modify the neural connections in their brains. In my team’s next project, we hope to determine how changes in neuroplasticity during development can lead to long–term changes in behavior. There is so much more work to be done, but our research is a first step toward treatments that use astrocytes to influence how neurons change in the mature brain. If researchers can understand the basic mechanisms that control neuroplasticity, they will be one step closer to developing therapies to treat a variety of neurological disorders. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, University of Oregon. Read more:Your big brain makes you human – count your neurons when you count your blessingsControversial brain study has scientists rethinking neuron research Sarah DeGenova Ackerman receives funding from the NIH/NINDS. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman is a Milton Safenowitz postdoctoral fellow of the ALS Association.

  • Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 billion for 10th straight month

    Proactive policy steps by the government and State Bank to spur inflows through formal channels, combined with limited cross-border travel, medical expenses and altruistic transfers amid the pandemic to fuel the rise, it said in a statement. "The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

  • Soldier sues VA cop for pepper spray incident

    "I'm actively serving this country and this is how you're going to treat me?" Video released by U.S. Army lieutenant Caron Nazario's attorney shows the moment the soldier in uniform was pepper sprayed in the face with his hands raised, after a traffic stop turned violent in Virginia last December. The suit, filed by Nazario in early April in the U.S. District Court of Norfolk against Windsor policemen Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, alleges violations to his constitutional rights, and includes assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur, said his client, who is Black and Latino, was quote "not resisting in any way shape or form." "The lieutenant sent me his cell phone footage first. And it was horrifying. But I kept hoping and thinking, 'that's only one angle, maybe there's something I'm missing. Maybe the dashcam footage, or the bodycam footage shows something different'. And it didn't. It just got worse from there." Nazario was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town southeast of Richmond.When a police cruiser signaled for him to stop, the lawsuit says Nazario put on his blinkers, slowed down and looked for a lighted place to stop... eventually stopping at a gas station less than two minutes later.The suit says an officer radioed to dispatch that a driver without a tag was "eluding police" and it was considered a "high risk stop" and another officer responded to the scene.Nazario told police that he was afraid to get out of the vehicle. The suit says Nazario had his hands up, offered no resistance, but was pepper sprayed and violently knocked to the ground and detained. Ultimately Nazario was released without charges.

  • Buttigieg walks back claim that infrastructure plan will create 19M jobs

    The number should have been 2.7 million, he acknowledged.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

    A 45-year-old was fatally shot close to Main Street near Duke’s East Campus.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Why America has a problem with vaccine passports

    Yellow fever, slavery and distrust of government all contributed to resistance to official checks.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Elite Syrian Regime Unit Dumped Chlorine on Rebel-Held City in 2018 Attack

    DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesA report by a chemical weapons watchdog concluded that a helicopter controlled by Syria’s elite “Tiger Forces” military unit dropped a chlorine cylinder on the rebel-held city of Saraqib in February 2018.“There are reasonable grounds to believe that, at approximately 21:22 on 4 February 2018, during ongoing attacks against Saraqib, a military helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force under the control of the Tiger Forces hit eastern Saraqib by dropping at least one cylinder,” said the report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. “The cylinder ruptured and released a toxic gas, chlorine, which dispersed over a large area, affecting 12 named individuals.”The dozen individuals who were exposed to the chemical suffered from skin irritation, chest pain, and nausea, the report noted.Criminal Complaint Filed Against Assad and His Henchmen in Germany Over Chemical Weapons AttacksWitnesses told the OPCW that on the day of the attack, “they heard a helicopter sound between 21:15 and 21:22, and one or two items falling and hitting the ground.” One person who had been staying in a nearby shelter “recounted that he went to see what had happened and started feeling sick when getting closer to the area in the direction of the origin of the sound.” Video evidence obtained by the OPCW confirmed witness accounts.Despite growing evidence indicating otherwise, the Assad regime has flatly denied ever using chemical weapons in the conflict.The OPCW report relied on interviews with victims and medical personnel who responded to the incident, samples from the scene examined by toxicologists, and satellite imagery obtained by the team which identified several “impact points.”Responding investigation, Syrian authorities had alleged that White Helmet rescue workers had worked with jihadi groups to “stage” the incident in order to “forge accusations against the Syrian Arab Army.” The watchdog group found no evidence supporting that claim.Syria’s infamous Tiger Forces is a pro-government, Russian-backed, intelligence-driven air militia “widely regarded as the most powerful and most brutal of the four intelligence branches,” according to the Middle East Institute. The unit’s founder has been accused of ordering the killing of hundreds of the protestors in the early days of Syria’s decade-long conflict.The Monday report is the second OPCW investigation into the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war. The first confirmed the use of a sarin nerve agent and chlorine against civilians in a March 2017 attack on the town of Ltamenah, killing three people and injuring 32, who suffered from vomiting, breathing difficulties, and frothing at the mouth.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • CDC director offered a solution to the Michigan COVID-19 surge: 'Shut things down'

    "Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of MIchigan's COVID-19 surge.

  • A female US Army soldier ran a mile in a 96-pound bomb suit in under 11 minutes, setting a world record

    "The helmet's definitely the worst part because if you're leaning forward or backward, it'll take your whole body with you," she said.

  • Marijuana growing equipment may have caused LA explosion

    Equipment from a marijuana grow in a Los Angeles home's garage may have caused an explosion that shattered the structures, trapping one man in the debris and sending another to the hospital with critical burn injuries, authorities said Monday. More than a dozen nearby homes were evacuated after the explosion Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood and several sustained damage from debris, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. Firefighters could smell natural gas in the air when they responded but did not find any flames, the department said.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.