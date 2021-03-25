Biden was not asked a single question about the COVID-19 pandemic during his first press conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington Evan Vucci/AP

  • President Joe Biden gave his first press conference Thursday since taking office in January.

  • During the hour-long conference, not a single question about COVID-19 was asked of the president.

  • Reporters faced criticism afterwards for failing to ask about the dominant issue in the country.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

During President Joe Biden's first solo press conference since taking office in January, not a single reporter asked a question about the coronavirus pandemic - a notable omission as the country continues to see tens of thousands of new cases each day.

But Americans tuning in to the hour-long conference still received an update on the state of the nation's vaccine rollout.

Biden began the conference by discussing vaccinations and other "top priorities for the American people," like reopening schools, stimulus checks, and pandemic-related unemployment.

He said the administration had reached its goal of 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days last week, more than 40 days ahead of schedule. As a result, he announced an updated vaccination goal: 200 million shots in his first 100 days.

"I know it's ambitious," he said. "I believe we can do it."

As he opened the floor for questions from reporters, the conversation quickly steered away from COVID-19.

The president answered questions on myriad other topics, such as immigration reform, gun control, foreign policy, the GOP, voting rights, the filibuster, and his plans for 2024.

After the hour was over, social media began to ignite with criticism over the glaring COVID-question exclusions from the White House Press Corps.

Political commentator and podcaster Tommy Vietor tweeted that the shortage of pandemic questions was a "ridiculous failure" to focus on the issues that Americans care about most.

White house Chief of Staff Ronald Klein retweeted a number of tweets noting the absence immediately following the press conference.

New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg said in a tweet that the slew of non-COVID questions suggest "coronavirus is no longer Topic A."

Klein responded: "Pretty sure it is for the American people and the Biden WH."

Kate Brennan, editorial director at Just Security, encouraged Twitter users to share the COVID-19 questions they would have asked Biden given the opportunity.

Some were quick to note that the growing criticism directed at reporters for failing to ask pandemic-related questions is likely a political positive for Biden.

Others, still, suggested the absence of coronavirus questions was proof of Biden's success thus far in handing the country's COVID-19 response. The news that the administration has handily met its vaccination goal ahead of schedule perhaps signaled to reporters there was no need to press the president on the subject.

COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have been trending downward since the deadly spike seen this winter. As vaccinations continue to increase and the weather starts to get nicer, scientists and public health officials have predicted a return to some version of normalcy this summer.

And yet, the country is still averaging about 1,000 deaths a day and case counts remain high in the Northeast and Midwest. Millions of Americans are still unemployed and many children are still learning online. More than a year in to the pandemic, coronavirus is undoubtedly, still the dominant issue impacting Americans.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hosts first press conference, emergency at border

    President Joe Biden faced reporters’ questions about the roughly 16,000 migrant children in U.S. custody. Biden defended rolling back former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

  • Biden’s Woeful Press Conference

    Reporters aren’t in the practice, obviously, of being particularly tough on President Biden. But at his first press conference as president this afternoon, Cecilia Vega of ABC News politely nailed him to the wall on a key failure of his border policy. She told an affecting story of meeting a nine-year-old boy at the border who had walked to the U.S. from Honduras, and said that when she called the boy’s mother, the woman explained that she had sent him to the U.S. because she believed that Biden would let him into the country. This, of course, is exactly why there’s been a surge at the border. Biden created an exemption in Title 42 — the public-health authority that President Trump had used to turn back migrants during the pandemic — specifically for minors, and predictably there’s been a surge of minors. In evading this reality throughout the press conference, Biden resorted to a haze of misrepresentations, and inadvertently exposed the senselessness of his own policy. In response to Vega, he echoed a distortion often made by his Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said that Trump had dumped children into the Mexican desert. Except Biden made the charge even more lurid by alleging that Trump had let children starve to death. This is a disgraceful and stupid charge. The Trump administration either flew back migrants to their home countries directly or handed them over to Mexican authorities to do the same. No one was pushed into the desert. Also, in response to Vega, he said that the nine-year-old boy should be returned to his mother in Honduras. But that was precisely the Trump policy that Biden overturned and now falsely portrays as inhumane. Under Biden’s policy, that nine-year-old is likely in an HHS detention facility and will not be returned home, instead placed with the nearest relative that can be found in the United States. If Biden wants to begin returning minors to their families back home, a laudable goal, he could do it immediately — all it takes is reversing himself on Title 42. The rest of Biden’s statements about the border weren’t any more accurate or sensible. He said that family units are all being turned back at the border. First, we know this is not true. Reports suggest that most family units are now getting into the United States. Second, it’s not clear why this stated policy of returning family units wouldn’t, on Biden’s terms, be just as immoral as returning minors. He said that the reason even more family units aren’t being returned is that Mexico can’t take more of them. Again, if it’s okay to send migrants back into Mexico, it makes no sense that Biden ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, which had asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico while their asylum claims were adjudicated in the United States. Biden said that Trump’s policies had no effect at the border. This is demonstrably false. Trump had gotten control of the border prior to the onset of the pandemic. He blamed Trump for reducing shelters for migrants, a truly absurd charge. Trump only closed the surge facilities set up during the crisis of 2018–2019 because they were no longer needed, and, besides, Democrats agitated to shut down these facilities. Overall, Biden gave no indication that he understands how he has stoked the current crisis or that he knows how to address it. His emphasis was on improved processing of the migrants that are coming, rather than persuading them to stay home. That will inevitably mean more families in Central America deciding to send their children on the harrowing journey north, whether Biden wants to acknowledge it or not.

  • Biden pressed on child migration at first news conference

    More than 17,000 children are being kept in government-run detention centres, according to estimates.

  • 'Time to raise the curtain': NYC mayor announces vaccine sites for Broadway performers, workers

    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccination site plans for Broadway workers to ensure shows can return to the city this fall.

  • Miami Beach mayor on spring break chaos: Pandemic 'seems to have been totally forgotten'

    Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelbert joins the Yahoo Finace Live panel to discuss coronavirus concerns as travelers flock to the spring break destination.

  • Who are Gayle King, Janina Gavankar and the other friends defending Harry and Meghan?

    The Sussexes have new supporters who are speaking out for them.

  • McEnany: No one wants to watch CNN’s Cuomo after pandemic 'comedy hour' with brother

    Kayleigh McEnany discusses Biden’s upcoming press conference, VP Harris being selected to deal with the border crisis and Chris Cuomo allegedly using his brother’s position to get prioritized a COVID test.

  • 1965 L78 Corvette: Making The Best Out Of GMs Ridiculous Rules

    Chevrolet has always done a good with the Corvette, but in 1965 they almost out-did themselves.

  • Celebrities and their big break

    These celebs faced major rejection before getting their big break.

  • New Alabama assistant Jay Graham resigning to focus on mental health

    Graham, who was hired in February, said he hoped his willingness to speak out about the importance of mental health would inspire others.

  • U.S. tops 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Biden pledges $10 billion investment to expand vaccine access

    The U.S. case tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 30 million on Thursday, as President Joe Biden unveiled a $10 billion program that aims to ensure vaccine access for the hardest-hit and most-at-risk communities across the U.S.

  • Key takeaways from President Biden's first news conference

    It was a cautious performance in which he relied heavily on notes and took no question from Fox News.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • MLB On The Record: NL Central GMs field the tough questions about an underwhelming division

    Division executives detail their honest expectations heading into a wide open race.

  • EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

    EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. "We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.