Biden 'not concerned' about classified document leak, DOJ investigation 'getting close'

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -When OPEC+ made a surprise decision earlier this month to cut oil production, President Joe Biden responded with the political equivalent of a shrug - a far cry from his declaration that there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of the oil cartel, when it lowered output in October. The tepid response reflects, in part, the Biden administration’s view that the production cut may not have as much of an impact on the slowing U.S. and global economy as last year's cuts, which came as oil supplies were still tight. Administration officials believe the U.S., the world's largest oil consumer and global economy have entered a more predictable, less volatile phase.