Biden should not fall for Venezuela’s kinder, gentler Nicolas Maduro. It’s a trap | Opinion

1 / 2

Biden should not fall for Venezuela’s kinder, gentler Nicolas Maduro. It’s a trap | Opinion

Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has launched a shrewd charm offensive to seduce the Biden administration. He wants it to lift U.S. sanctions on his country.

The Biden administration should be careful not to fall into this trap.

Maduro rigged Venezuela’s 2018 elections and, according to United Nations data, has since been responsible for more than 7,000 extrajudicial executions. But he recently has made several political gestures that his allies describe as important concessions.

On May 4, Maduro’s rubber-stamping National Assembly named a new five-person National Election Council (CNE) that will include two independent members. The outgoing CNE was unanimously pro-Maduro and blindly validated all of his recent sham elections.

And on April 30, the regime released six imprisoned executives from the Houston-based Citgo corporation — five of whom are U.S. citizens — and allowed them to live under house arrest.

These and other moves have drawn calls from key U.S. legislators, some non-government groups and the Spanish government for the Biden administration to relax U.S. sanctions.

U.S. House Foreign Affairs committee chairman Gregory W. Meeks, D-New York, said in a statement that Maduro’s new CNE membership “marks an important step toward free and fair elections” and that Biden should “increase engagement with the Maduro government.”

The International Crisis Group, a U.S. peace advocacy organization, issued a statement calling the new CNE “an opportunity that should be seized.” It added that, “Washington should respond in kind with phased sanctions relief and diplomatic gestures that can be reversed if Venezuela backslides.”

But the problem is that Maduro has engaged in negotiations several times in the past that divide the opposition and drive a wedge in the international coalition that seeks democracy in Venezuela. And the dictator may be succeeding once again in dividing his rivals.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó — recognized by the Biden administration as the country’s legitimate leader — immediately rejected Maduro’s newly appointed electoral tribunal. But former opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has welcomed it as “an indispensable first step,” indicating that he may run in future elections.

Risking being left out of the game, Guaidó on May 11 proposed a “National Salvation Accord” with the Maduro regime, dropping his earlier position that free elections could only be held without Maduro in power, and under a transitional government.

As a condition to negotiate with Maduro, Guaidó demanded, among other things, a timetable for presidential, legislative and local elections — not just local elections, as Maduro is offering — freedom of the press, release of political prisoners and permission for exiled opposition leaders to return to the country and run for office.

Guaidó added that his proposed national agreement with the government could include “the gradual lifting of sanctions,” on condition of the regime’s compliance with the deal’s main objectives.

The Biden administration says it supports Guaidó’s proposed accord.

James Story, the U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, told me in a telephone interview that, “We support a comprehensive negotiated solution that addresses all the conditions necessary for free elections.” These include “the unconditional release of political prisoners, increased humanitarian aid access, freedom of the press, rehabilitation of political parties and politicians, and stopping attacks against civil society,” he added.

When I asked him about Maduro’s new CNE, Story responded, “It is insufficient for free and fair elections to take place.”

But, I would add, insufficient is not the same as unacceptable. The Biden administration should ask itself whether there can be a free election in Venezuela with a Chavista-dominated electoral tribunal.

Negotiating with a dictatorship to restore democracy is a tricky business. It worked in Chile’s 1988 plebiscite to bring down Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, and it worked in Nicaragua to hold the 1990 elections that ousted the Sandinista regime.

But it hasn’t worked in Venezuela, despite more than half a dozen rounds of negotiations over the past 20 years. Maduro has sometimes allowed opposition politicians to win local or legislative elections, only to strip them from their jobs later and replace them with loyalists.

If the Biden administration and Guaidó play their cards well and demand an all-or-nothing deal, they may beat Maduro at his own game. But if they make premature concessions by relaxing U.S. sanctions, Maduro will do what he has always done: Pretend to take a step backwards, and later take two steps forward to further consolidate his brutal regime.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela's Guaidó proposes reaching an accord with Maduro and sanctions relief as an incentive for the government

    Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó proposed reaching an accord with President Nicolás Maduro using sanctions relief as an incentive for the government.

  • Drained by COVID fight, some French ICU nurses strike for better pay

    AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France (Reuters) - Intensive care medical staff exhausted by the battle against COVID-19 went on strike in some French hospitals on Tuesday to demand better pay and working conditions. The hard-left CGT trade union said the coronavirus crisis had underlined the need to increase the number of nurses and intensive care beds in public hospitals, as well as improve salary terms. At the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois outside Paris, where all 16 available critical care beds are full - nearly all with COVID-19 patients - nurses worked through their strike to ensure life-saving care was maintained.

  • US urges OAS to quickly organize mission to Haiti as nation’s turmoil deepens

    The United States Wednesday urged nations “to act quickly” in deciding on the composition and date of an Organization of American States mission to Haiti, which is under pressure to hold legislative, local and presidential elections this fall.

  • Apple Original Films & A24 Partner On Awards Season Joel Coen-Directed Frances McDormand-Denzel Washington Drama ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’

    EXCLUSIVE: Apple Original Films has made a deal with A24 on distribution for the Joel Coen-directed The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film that stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The plan is to release the film theatrically worldwide in the fourth quarter by A24, before its global launch on Apple TV+. Pic shapes up as […]

  • Cuba raises Latam hopes as it starts mass inoculation with own COVID-19 shot

    Cuba started a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Wednesday using one of its five homegrown vaccine candidates which, if proven effective, could improve access to inoculations across Latin America, one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic. Cuba's state-run biopharma sector - which has a long history of developing, producing and exporting serums - has concluded late-phase trials at home for the vaccine, Abdala, in more than 48,000 volunteers but not yet published the results. Still, it says the advantages of starting mass vaccination outweigh the risks, given the shot has proven safe and effective in generating antibodies and Cuba is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

  • Venezuelan opposition says talks needed to resolve crisis

    A prominent Venezuelan opposition activist said Wednesday that his movement’s recent offer to negotiate with President Nicolás Maduro’s administration was prompted by the country’s urgent humanitarian crisis and prolonged political stalemate. Leopoldo Lopez told the Associated Press that his opposition group has not yet received a response to its proposal from the Maduro government. Lopez is close to Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

  • Could the Big 12 Conference land the top two quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class?

    Could the Big 12 Conference setting up to see an arms race in 2023 between Oklahoma and Texas?

  • Venezuela's Guaido backs easing U.S. sanctions as incentive for elections

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to schedule "free and fair" elections with parties opposed to his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter account, proposed a "national agreement" including a timetable for general elections in the South American country involving an opposition coalition, as well as Maduro's ruling Socialist Party. In December, most of the opposition boycotted legislative elections, saying voting conditions were not fair.

  • Venezuela opposition leader calls for dialogue with Maduro

    The opposition leader recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader on Tuesday proposed negotiations with the government on resolving the country's crisis and a possible gradual lifting of sanctions. In offering to work with President Nicolás Maduro's administration toward a “National Salvation Agreement,” Juan Guaidó said it is necessary to seek “realistic and viable solutions” to Venezuela’s social, economic and political crisis. Guaidó said any agreement must be reached through negotiations involving the opposition, pro-government forces and the international community.

  • Pay raises could go to SC’s statewide officials, but not for these two leaders

    South Carolina’s elected constitutional officers, including the governor, treasurer and superintendent, have not had a raise since 1994.

  • Guaidó proposes reaching accord with Maduro regime, easing sanctions as incentive

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó proposed on Tuesday reaching an accord with the Nicolás Maduro regime to “save Venezuela” from its worst crisis in history, even floating the idea of lifting U.S. sanctions as an incentive to hold new elections.

  • 25 Unique Father's Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything (and Wants Nothing)

    MasterClass brings in the pros — including dad's favorites, James Patterson and Steve Martin — to teach him everything he's ever wanted to know about cooking, acting and so much more. With the all-access membership, he can switch between courses and instructors, so he can really expand his skillset.

  • Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2

    Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • A drunk Florida man was ‘enraged’ about Tom Brady — then he went on the attack, cops say

    A Florida man who police say hit a friend multiple times and shoved his wife after being enraged over an argument involving NFL star Tom Brady found himself arrested over the weekend.

  • Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

    When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investigating Ebola cases at double her previous salary — with a catch. A WHO staffer and three Ebola experts working in Congo during the outbreak separately told management about general sex abuse concerns around Diallo, The Associated Press has learned. WHO has been facing widespread public allegations of systemic abuse of women by unnamed staffers, to which Tedros declared outrage and emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said, “We have no more information than you have.”