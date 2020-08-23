Biden has not been tested for COVID-19, but 'incredibly strict protocols' in place: Biden communications director

Kate Bedingfield, former Vice President Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, said Sunday that the candidate has still not been tested for COVID-19, adding that "incredibly strict protocols," have been put in place to ensure that he does not contract it.

"He has not had the virus. We have put in place really strict protocols, as I think all of your journalists who attended our convention in Delaware this week say," Bedingfield told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week," just days after Biden officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

"He has not been tested. However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and and moving forward should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet," Bedingfield added.

In his speech accepting the nomination, Biden hammered President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic while casting himself as a leader more interested in progress than partisan politics.

"While I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president," Biden declared Thursday evening in a speech given in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, the culminating event of the almost entirely virtual Democratic National Convention.

"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division," Biden said. "Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness."

The former vice president's campaign has not said whether or not there are plans for him to travel to any battleground states in the coming weeks, but the Democratic Party and Biden's team are planning counter-programming events on all four nights of the Republican National Convention, tapping top surrogates like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to participate.

