Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

President Joe Biden points out someone in the audience as he arrives for an event to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team to the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA Championship, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI and BRUCE SCHREINER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, predicting that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul.

Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV that he expected the Brent Spence Bridge, which carries traffic over the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky, would get funding in the bill that the House passed last week and he is expected to soon sign into law.

“You all are going to get in the state of Kentucky well over $10 billion,” Biden said in the interview. "It’s listed as one of the most notorious bridges in the country. And so my guess is that that’s going to be the choice that your governors are going to make and want to get done. And we can get it done now."

The president spotlighted a proposed project in two states that he lost in the 2020 election to begin what is expected to be an extended administration-wide effort to tell the country about what the infrastructure bill could mean for Americans.

Biden and Cabinet members are expected to step up media appearances and visits around the country in the coming weeks to highlight what's in the legislation. The White House says Biden will visit Baltimore on Wednesday to underscore how the bill will help Americans by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains.

The busy Brent Spence Bridge has long been a bane of motorists in the both states. The Federal Highway Administration declared the bridge functionally obsolete in the 1990s because its narrow lanes carried more cars than it was designed for.

Biden has previously pointed to the bridge project as the sort of much-needed infrastructure work that would finally get done if Congress passed the legislation. In a July CNN town hall in Cincinnati, he made passing reference to the dangerously outdated Brent Spence, vowing his administration would “fix that damn bridge of yours" if his legislation passed.

In Kentucky, McConnell said Monday he was “delighted” to see the infrastructure bill on its way to Biden’s desk, heaping praise on the bipartisan package he supported even as he has derided the president’s broader $1.75 trillion social services and climate effort still making its way through Congress.

“This will be the first time I’ve come up here in a quarter of a century when I thought maybe there was a way forward on the Brent Spence Bridge,” McConnell told an audience at a stop in Covington, Kentucky.

He said Kentucky stands to gain $4.6 billion for so-called “hard infrastructure” and it will be the job of the state officials in Frankfort to divide it up.

“I think there may be a way forward not only in Kentucky, but across the country to deal with these long-standing infrastructure problems,” McConnell said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said fixing the Brent Spence was a high priority.

“I want to get this thing done,” Beshear said. “We’ve talked about it for decades. This is our best opportunity to do it. I want to be the governor that gets this done. What was once viewed as impossible suddenly now appears to be very possible.”

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed reporting. Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Ky.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fatal shooting at Target at Morse Crossing near Easton ties Columbus homicide record

    With nearly two months to go in 2021, Columbus has 175 homicides, which ties the city's total annual record set only last year.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

    President Joe Biden is overstating the reach of a $1 trillion infrastructure package in speeding America's transition to electric automobiles

  • Mass. could get more than $12.5 billion from US infrastructure bill

    U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan's office estimates Massachusetts would receive at least $12.58 billion from the $1 trillion bill.

  • Hundreds of anti-mandate protesters gather in downtown LA's Grand Park

    Hundreds of anti-mandate activists gathered in downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park, including city employees who said they were ready to lose their jobs over the COVID-vaccination requirement.

  • EU says face masks don't pose health risks after report raises concerns

    EU authorities say there is no conclusive evidence of a cancer risk from synthetic face masks and have urged people to keep wearing them after a Belgian study warned last month they may contain carcinogens. Face masks are widely considered crucial tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and have become an everyday item for a large part of the world's population through the pandemic. A report in October by Belgium's public health body Sciensano said it had found titanium dioxide (TiO2), a potentially hazardous substance, in the synthetic face masks it examined, including commonly worn models.

  • Trump Criticizes ‘RINO’ Lawmakers Who Helped Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

    Former President Trump said Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill are 'RINOS' and took a shot at Mitch McConnell.

  • House Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, Sending to Biden. What to Know.

    The House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday after months of debate. The measure, already approved in the Senate, is the first milestone in President Biden’s economic agenda. Biden said Friday night he’ll sign the landmark bill into law soon.

  • House passes Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith talks with Julie Hyman on the House passing President Biden's historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last week and the challenges expected to come for the reconciliation bill.

  • Biden adviser says payments to families separated at border up to DOJ

    Senior White House adviser Cedric Richmond on Sunday said that whether or not families separated at the border receive monetary compensation is up to the Department of Justice. Why it matters: Richmond's remarks on "Fox News Sunday" come amid an ongoing negotiation to provide compensation to families who were separated at the border under the Trump administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarly reports said that the Justic

  • Recount confirms Killingly incumbent Democrat's win for council seat

    Ed Grandelski still led his Republican challenger after a Killingly Town Council seat vote recount

  • Wisconsin business leaders — with one exception — praise President Biden's infrastructure bill

    The massive federal infrastructure bill championed by President Joe Biden won praise from a variety of southeast Wisconsin business leaders — with one notable exception— and an estimate from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers that the state will receive over $7 billion for projects ranging from roads to airports.

  • Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

    Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs.

  • All Major Chipmakers Pledge to Give U.S. Requested Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Every major semiconductor company has pledged to comply with a U.S. request for information pertaining to the global chip shortage, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on the day of a deadline set by the government.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Pla

  • Student loan refinance rates dip and offer the potential for sweeter savings

    Some refi loans are available at rates under 2%.

  • Here’s what’s in the bipartisan infrastructure bill — and how it’s paid for

    As Democratic-run Washington finally gets the bipartisan infrastructure bill enacted, here are visual breakdowns for the long-awaited measure's spending categories, as well as its funding sources.

  • Ethiopia Coffee Growers Expect Another Record Year for Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- A deteriorating political crisis in Ethiopia, Africa’s biggest coffee producer, hasn’t disrupted exports and growers expect another record year as foreign rivals struggle.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudEthiopia exported 86,000

  • Asian stocks extend global gains ahead of U.S. inflation test

    Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend has cheered investors, who however face another test later in the week from a reading on U.S. inflation that may influence plans for tightening monetary policy. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions, while the blue-chip Dow notched its second consecutive record closing high.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker responds to critical commentary about her age

    Parker called out the hypocrisy of the "misogynist chatter" directed at herself and other actors ahead of the "Sex and the City" reboot series.

  • Senator behind billionaires tax denounces Elon Musk Twitter poll stunt

    Tesla owner offers to sell 10% of shares – as poll demandsRon Wyden has proposed tax to help fund Biden plans Ron Wyden has led Democrats pushing for billionaires to pay taxes on so-called unrealised gains. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images After Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers to vote on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, the architect of the proposed billionaires tax that prompted the move dismissed the tweet as a stunt. “Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays

  • Biden Faces Fresh Challenges After Infrastructure Victory

    The stakes for Biden are clear in his sagging poll numbers.