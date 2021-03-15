Biden on NY Gov. Cuomo: wait for investigation

Reporters asked President Biden if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. Biden said "we should wait to see" the results of the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. Other prominent Democrats say the Governor should resign. (March 15)

  • Biden, Pelosi decline to call on Cuomo to quit

    President Joe Biden on Sunday declined to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.“I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us."Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by at least seven women, including former aides.Like Biden, Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declined to join calls for Cuomo's resignation.She told ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday that the allegations must be investigated.Meanwhile, other leading democrats have taken a tougher stance.New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have urged Cuomo to resign.Cuomo denied sexual assault allegations again on Friday.He said it was “reckless and dangerous” for politicians to ask him to resign without all the facts.

  • CNN Called Out for Andrew Cuomo ‘Love-a-Thon’ – on CNN

    CNN got a heap of criticism thrown its way when it was called out on one of its own shows for signing off on its primetime host Chris Cuomo’s numerous interviews with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last year but “suspending them now that the governor is in the midst of a scandal.” Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple was part of a panel on Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the growing Cuomo scandal, with the governor this week refusing to answer calls to resign and calling them a sign of “cancel culture.” When asked by Stelter about his thoughts on the media’s coverage of Cuomo, Wemple praised the work of New York newspapers like the New York Times, Albany Times-Union and the New York Post for their investigative work, saying that it “undoes the right-wing conspiracy theory” claiming that mainstream media outlets don’t hold Democrats accountable. But then he turned his attention to CNN, criticizing the network for allowing multiple “love-a-thon” interviews last year between Gov. Cuomo and his brother, CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo, when the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating and Cuomo’s popularity was rising thanks to his nationally televised daily briefings on the crisis. .@ErikWemple, during an appearance on CNN's Reliable Sources, calls out CNN for allowing the Cuomo-Cuomo "love-a-thon" interviews last year but suspending them now that the governor is in the midst of a scandal: "It is a major black eye for this network." pic.twitter.com/jMX1ppqO4T — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 14, 2021 Two weeks ago, as Gov. Cuomo sank deeper into scandal, Chris Cuomo opened the show saying he would not be able to cover those scandals because of conflicts of interests, something that Wemple called out as a double standard. “They suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews, yet all of a sudden they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of a historic scandal in the Albany statehouse,” he said. “It is a major black eye for this network.” Also Read: NY Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand Call for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation The governor has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and harassment, as well as of falsifying COVID-19 death rates in nursing homes. The accusations have led to growing calls among New York Democrats for Cuomo to resign, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joining the vast majority of the state’s Congressional delegation this weekend. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement on Saturday. “Governor Cuomo should resign.” Watch Wemple’s remarks in the clip above Read original story CNN Called Out for Andrew Cuomo ‘Love-a-Thon’ – on CNN At TheWrap

  • Biden addresses calls for Cuomo to resign

    President Biden told reporters Sunday he'll wait for the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) before commenting on whether the governor should resign.Why it matters: The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. Their friendship and political alliance dates back years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Cuomo has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The governor denies all sexual misconduct claims leveled against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the allegations.What he's saying: Per a pool report, when asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resign Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us." Go deeper: Reading between Cuomo's linesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Is This the End of Cuomo?

    Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo insists he will never resign, and observers believe that he’s shameless enough to try to ride out his twin nursing-home and sexual-harassment scandals. “People have short attention spans; I think he’s counting on that,” former GOP congressman Peter King told Newsmax TV. After all, two years ago, Virginia governor Ralph Northam was also urged by his fellow Democrats to resign after racist photos of him surfaced, including one from his 1984 medical-school yearbook. Northam apologized, rather vaguely, but refused to resign. He remains in office today. But events may yet break Cuomo’s hold on the governor’s mansion. As of yesterday, PredictIt, the predictions market for political junkies, puts the odds of him staying in office until the end of this year at just 28 percent. One factor is that more bad news for Cuomo may be about to break. Journalist John Heilemann told NBC’s Meet The Press today, “Every major news organization that I know of right now has a team of people trying to push this story further. And there are a lot of hot leads out there.” Would anyone be surprised that a governor with many enemies — and who has escaped close media scrutiny for so long, and whose biographer described him as “a bad guy” at the core — might have more skeletons to unearth? During his decade in office, Cuomo has been mired in scandals that sent close allies, such as Alain Kaloyeros, founder of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Joe Percoco, the governor’s “enforcer,” to prison. A 2014 investigation by the New York Times found that the governor’s office “deeply compromised” an ethics panel’s work, “objecting whenever the commission focused on groups with ties to Cuomo or on issues that might reflect poorly on him.” Then there is impeachment. The state assembly has begun a preliminary investigation into whether Cuomo should be removed from office. If Cuomo were impeached by a majority vote of the assembly, he would almost certainly be forced to step aside immediately, pending the outcome of a trial in the Senate. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. That’s a big difference from the procedure followed when the U.S. president is impeached — a president remains in office during the trial. Cuomo would no doubt argue that the law isn’t clear, but the only previous time a New York governor was impeached — William Sulzer in 1913 — his lieutenant governor was indeed appointed acting governor. Cuomo’s allies report that he is embittered at how quickly his fellow Democrats have turned on him. Larry Schwartz, Cuomo’s former top aide and now New York’s “vaccine czar,” has called many county officials to gauge their loyalty to the governor. One of those officials told the Washington Post that the call was so unsettling that an ethics complaint is being filed with the public-integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office. “At best, it was inappropriate,” the unidentified official told the Post. “At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line.” Cuomo, a tightly wound man with few interests outside politics, has so much of his identity tied up in being governor that some former aides believe that his resolve to never resign might weaken if he were impeached. “He would lose his powers immediately and could be adrift for weeks or months before a Senate trial finished,” one told me. “I don’t think he could psychologically handle it. I think he might cut a deal in which he gives up his office with the understanding that he is largely left untouched legally.” Whatever happens, the collapse of Cuomo’s political standing makes it unlikely he could run for a fourth term. The allegations of sexual harassment are devastating. But the cover-up of thousands of nursing-home deaths — though far less covered by the media than the sexual-harassment allegations — also led voters to conclude by 45 percent to 36 percent that Cuomo should resign immediately, according to an Emerson College poll from two weeks ago. In 1974, the journalist Nicholas von Hoffman created a controversy when, as a paid commentator on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he called the scandal-plagued President Nixon “a dead mouse on the kitchen floor that everyone was afraid to touch and put in the garbage.” That was back when authority figures were shown more respect, and von Hoffman was fired for that outburst. Today, the political class in New York is treating Andrew Cuomo as a modern-day Richard Nixon. Everyone realizes he has to go eventually. They just haven’t figured out exactly how to maneuver him into the political dustbin.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • Nancy Pelosi Says Andrew Cuomo Should 'Look Inside His Heart' On Whether To Resign

    The House speaker stopped short of calling for the New York governor to step down after at least seven women accused him of sexual misconduct.

  • Miami reporter is the latest woman to accuse N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    A South Florida woman is the seventh to step forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Her allegation comes amid a growing call from several high-profile Democrats demanding that Cuomo resign — an action the governor steadfastly refuses to do — as women have come forward with their stories.

  • A year of living dangerously: how Andrew Cuomo fell from grace

    The New York governor faces a legendary fall from grace due to allegations of bullying, a cover-up of nursing home Covid deaths and a sexual harassment scandal involving seven women Andrew Cuomo’s unravelling began with the revelation that the administration suppressed the number of nursing home Covid deaths by several thousand. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images Earlier this month the Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, sat down in front of TV cameras in the executive chamber of the state capitol in Albany to deliver one of the most awkward messages of his decade in office. By then three women had accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. Among them was Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development adviser who in a Medium post alleged that while they were on board an official flight he proposed a game of strip poker and, in a separate incident, forced a kiss on her. Given the uproar, Cuomo, 63, managed to remain remarkably composed. He struck a posture that could be described as contrite aggression, or aggressive contrition. Speaking slowly and emphatically, as though addressing a class of pre-schoolers, he apologized while denying he had done anything wrong. “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said, adding: “I never touched anyone inappropriately.” To drive the point home, he repeated the phrase. “I never touched anyone inappropriately.” The remark was intended to buy time, shoring up a crumbling political position while an independent investigation by the state attorney general, Letitia James, ran its course. It was not intended to deepen Cuomo’s travails by triggering a traumatic reaction in another alleged victim who happened to be standing a few feet away. The Cuomo staff member was dutifully listening when he punched out that line about never having “touched anyone inappropriately”. According to the Albany Times Union, she grew emotional, later telling a supervisor he had done precisely that to her. The female staffer said Cuomo had summoned her to the second floor of the executive mansion – his private quarters – supposedly to help him fix his phone. Then he shut the door, and in the Times Union’s account “allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her”. The allegation of aggressive groping took the maelstrom surrounding Cuomo to a new level. What began as a dispute over the apparent cover-up of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and escalated with claims of bullying against a fellow Democrat, Ron Kim, exploded into a fully fledged sexual harassment scandal involving seven women. The bush fires Cuomo is fighting have gained a momentum of their own, with a new revelation or political setback seemingly erupting with every hour that passes. Renowned for having an iron grip on his own political narrative – to the extent that last year he wrote a book heaping praise on himself for his handling of the Covid crisis, subtitled Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic – Cuomo is looking increasingly impotent as he watches his image unravel in what is fast becoming a fall from grace of legendary proportions. “The governor is fighting day to day right now,” said John Kaehny, executive director of a watchdog group, Reinvent Albany. “He’s looking terminally afflicted with scandal – he’s going down.” On Friday, several of the most prominent Democrats on the New York stage, including the US representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, who chairs the House judiciary committee, called for Cuomo to go. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand followed, joining a growing army of Democrats demanding the governor’s head, notably 59 state lawmakers who the day before signed a joint letter calling on him to “put the people of New York first”. We need to be unwavering in our values and hold on to those standards for anyone, no matter their political affiliations Jessica González-Rojas Such a large and growing rebellion has the potential to render Cuomo only the second New York governor to be impeached – the first was William Sulzer in 1913. It is not an idle threat. The judiciary committee of the state assembly has already opened an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations that is the initial step towards impeachment. ‘We need to be unwavering in our values’ Jessica González-Rojas, a Democratic assembly member representing parts of Queens and one of the 59 calling for resignation, said she was now going further and pressing for impeachment. It didn’t matter that Cuomo was a leader from her own party, she said. What mattered was accountability. “We need to be unwavering in our values and hold on to those standards for anyone, no matter their political affiliations,” she said. “Enough is enough – we must stop being distracted by the misogynist behaviour and abuses of power of this governor.” González-Rojas said she saw a strong common thread connecting the scandals battering Cuomo. To her, they all flow from the same source: his abusive wielding of power and the toxic and cruel culture that has proliferated around him in Albany. “What we’re seeing here is a pattern of overarching behaviour that for years has been accepted by New Yorkers because they saw it as strength. But as we peel back its layers we can see it more clearly as deeply undemocratic and morally repugnant, and we are starting to hold him accountable.” For González-Rojas, Cuomo’s misogyny was evident even in the mantra he championed during the devastating early days of the pandemic when New York was at the core of the crisis: “New York tough”. “There are ways to lead,” she said, “that are about being compassionate, vulnerable, as opposed to the tough-guy image he puts forward.” That tough-guy image continues to prevail, remarkably so given the opprobrium Cuomo is facing. In his responses to his female accusers, he has belittled one woman as a “known antagonist” and accused others of peddling falsehoods. In the case of Boylan, questions are being asked about who leaked damaging details from her personnel file. On Friday, Cuomo maintained his pugnacious profile when he repeated his determination not to resign, insisting: “I never harassed anyone, I never abused anyone, I never assaulted anyone, and I never would.” Throwing down the gauntlet to the growing band of Democrats turning on him, he cast their call for his resignation as an act of “cancel culture” and said: “I was not elected by politicians, I was elected by the people.” But his bombast belies the fact that his hold on power looks increasingly weak as he is whiplashed by so many crises. Paradoxically, the scandal that could prove to be most perilous legally is the one receiving least attention – the nursing homes furor. This is a defining moment for survivor justice Shaunna Thomas That is where Cuomo’s unravelling began, with the revelation – admitted in part by his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, to state lawmakers – that the administration suppressed the number of nursing home deaths by several thousand in order to avoid a federal inquiry. DeRosa claimed the move was made to avoid Donald Trump tying them up in knots, but it sounded suspiciously like a cover-up. ‘We have a duty to remove him’ The nursing home crisis sparked a federal investigation that could haunt Cuomo for months or years. But it was not until the storm turned more personal, with details emerging of his bullying behavior, that his stumble turned into freefall. It came in February from an unlikely party – the relatively unknown state lawmaker Kim, who told the New York Post that after he spoke out about nursing home deaths he received a call from Cuomo. According to Kim, the governor threatened him. “You have not seen my wrath … I can tell the whole world what a bad person you are and you will be finished. You will be destroyed,” he said, according to Kim. Cuomo denied the account. In an interview with NPR on Friday, Kim said the call was part of “a pattern of [Cuomo] abusing his position of power”. The lawmaker added his voice to the calls for impeachment, saying: “We have a duty to remove him.” Kim’s action in going public opened the floodgates. Since then a host of politicians, employees and reporters have lined up to add their own strikingly similar stories about the toxic culture Cuomo has nurtured around him. Among those emboldened individuals was Lindsey Boylan – and in her wake the six other women who came forward with reports of inappropriate sexual conduct. The fate of the man lauded as recently as a year ago as “America’s governor” is rapidly taking on a significance greater than his own political future. Many see it as the next big test of the MeToo movement. “This is a defining moment for survivor justice,” said Shaunna Thomas, a co-founder of the progressive women’s group UltraViolet. “We need to send a very clear signal – that harassment and abuse in the workplace must have consequences, and that includes not being governor of New York state.”

  • With Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

    As a chorus of top Democrats demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations last week, the woman who would succeed him if he stepped down did what she's done for most of her time in office: Kept a discreet profile. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered virtual remarks at an array of small events statewide. If the Democrat's schedule hasn't changed lately, what may be different is the number of people tuning in to learn more about the politician who would become the state’s first female governor if Cuomo can't hold on to power.

