Biden, Obama attend campaign rally for Dems in Philadelphia
President Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and senatorial candidate John Fetterman.
President Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and senatorial candidate John Fetterman.
President Biden on Saturday rallied with Democrats in Philadelphia and compared Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) to Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) on top issues like abortion rights, gun control and health care benefits. “I know Pennsylvania well and John Fetterman is Pennsylvania, he is Pennsylvania. And Oz and Pennsylvania? Look, I lived in Pennsylvania…
Meyers also suggested replacing elections with reality TV show obstacle courses
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics -- Biden, Trump and former President Barack Obama -- visited Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in a pivotal midterm Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.
President Biden on Saturday ripped into protesters gathered outside the venue where he was speaking, calling them "idiots" for labeling Democrats "socialists."
“Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden," the West Virginian said. The White House later sought to clarify Biden's remarks.
While campaigning for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Nov. 5 in Pittsburgh, former president Barack Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz for selling political "snake oil" to get elected.
Biden said Friday that all of the country's coal plants should be closed because they're too costly to operate. "Wind and solar" will replace them, he said.
President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying the notion that we’re in trouble,” he told the crowd at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy against Casten, who represents an Illinois district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020.
A smart humidifier, a self-propelled lawn mower and $18 gold earrings: you can score 'em all at Walmart.
Republican Governor Candidate Kari Lake addresses her plan for the border.
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast by non-qualified persons casting military…
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case. Barrett denied an emergency request by the Indiana borrowers, represented by a conservative legal group, to bar the U.S. Department of Education from implementing the Democratic president's plan to forgive debt held by qualified people who had taken loans to pay for college. Barrett on Oct. 20 denied a similar request by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by another conservative legal group.
The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office.
Former President Barack Obama rallied for democratic candidate for senate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday. Just three days before election day, in a s
President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker said Biden's words “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin's stinging rebuke of his party's leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday's elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.
MSNBC has reportedly cut ties with Tiffany Cross, the popular host of “The Cross Connection,” its Saturday morning political show. […] The post MSNBC cuts ties with Tiffany Cross, ends weekend show appeared first on TheGrio.
Republican J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in the race for Ohio’s open Senate seat, according to a new poll. Emerson College’s final survey of the state’s midterm elections found Vance leading Ryan by 8 points, 51 percent to 43 percent. Vance’s support improved 5 points from Emerson’s poll of…
Plus, Marlo Thomas shares what Memphis means to her.
The contest between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz for a U.S. Senate seat appears tied as GOP hopes for gains on Capitol Hill grow.
"'I’ve had a wonderful life, and now I can’t live it the way I want to,' he explained. 'So I’m done. And that’s OK.'"