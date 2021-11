Associated Press

Iranian state media on Monday published photographs of the trial investigating the shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 by the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, trying to tamp down criticism of the largely closed-door proceeding. The Mizan news agency, an arm of the country's judiciary, showed pictures of the inside of the military courtroom, with at least one man and a woman holding up pictures identified as victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752. Iranian media have not identified those charged and some photos published by Mizan had individuals' faces blurred out.