Biden offers "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog

President Biden offered his "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog Wednesday night, as Benjamin Netanyahu's political rivals push for the prime minister's ouster.

What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that Herzog, with whom he has a personal relationship, has throughout his career "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community."

"I am confident that under his presidency, the partnership between Israel and the United States will continue to grow and deepen," Biden added.

Of note: Biden's didn't mention Netanyahu in his statement, which came hours after opposition leader Yair Lapid notified President Reuven Rivlin that he'd formed a power-sharing government that would oust Netanyahu if it survives a confidence vote in the Knesset.

What's next: The center-left Herzog, who was elected president in a landslide vote Wednesday, is due to succeed Rivlin on July 9.

