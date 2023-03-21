Biden official: Regulating junk fees is popular and 'good economics'

The White House wants to keep talking about junk fees.

Its latest effort to focus on the issue will come Tuesday afternoon at a White House gathering where Biden’s top economic advisor, Lael Brainard, will kick off a panel making the economic case for banning those annoying add-ons.

“Junk fee regulation isn’t just popular, and it isn’t just a real cost savings for millions of families, it’s also good economics,” Brainard is set to say to Tuesday afternoon, according to her prepared remarks.

The gathering marks the latest step in a presidential initiative on the issue that began this year with a call for action during President Biden's State of the Union address. Other moves include legislation currently before Congress as well as ongoing rule-making efforts at agencies like Biden's Transportation Department.

Tuesday's event is set to include a bipartisan panel of academics and businesspeople including David Laibson, a professor of economics at Harvard University, and Laura Dooley, an executive at StubHub, with a focus on what they say are the larger economic benefits of regulating junk fees.

Lael Brainard joined the White House as Assistant to the President & Director of the National Economic Council, in February. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Professor Laibson is set to discuss how a range of fees “are innovatively tricking consumers instead of innovatively serving them ... [They] shroud the true cost of goods and services and undermine the competitive forces that would normally raise societal wellbeing."

Also set to speak from the White House are Vicki Morwitz, a behavioral scientist at Columbia University, and William Kovacic, a former official at the Federal Trade Commission.

A focus on fees when buying tickets

The ticketing sector is one of the most notorious ones for last-minute fees, with reports that a ticket can sometimes quadruple in price once processing and servicing fees, among others, get added at the end of a transaction.

Dooley, who is the head of government relations at StubHub, is set to join Tuesday's roundtable to discuss how the fees can become entrenched and even put a company at a competitive disadvantage if it tries to avoid them.

She says her company tried to move to “all-in pricing” in 2014, but was forced to backtrack when buyers were confused and assumed that StubHub was simply more expensive.

“This experience has driven StubHub’s perspective that federal legislation or rule-making is not just necessary, but critical to implementing all-in pricing equitably across the entire live-event ticketing industry, as well as commerce at large,” Dooley is set to say, according to her prepared remarks.

Ticketmaster has come under the most withering scrutiny in recent months for what its critics say are a host of anticompetitive practices — including excessive fees — after its merger with LiveNation.

Demonstrators against the live entertainment ticket industry gathered outside the U.S. Capitol in January. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LightShed Partners Media and Technology Analyst Brandon Ross recently joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the controversy that has centered around companies like Ticketmaster and their fees.

"I think what needs to be done is real transparency for the consumer," Ross said.

Just the latest event from the White House

For Brainard, headlining an event on the issue comes just after weeks after assuming the role of White House National Economic Council Director and replacing Brian Deese, who was a key, early voice championing the Biden administration's focus on fees.

A host of sectors that impose fees — from airlines to landlords and banks — have gained the Biden administration's ire in recent months. White House officials say that a combination of Congressional action and the presidential bully pulpit can cut into the fees Americans pay and give them more “breathing room.”

On Capitol Hill, the most expansive bill under consideration is called the Junk Fee Prevention Act that would tackle four types of fees at once: those around live concerts and sporting events; cable TV and internet services; resort and destination fees; and airline fees when a family wants to sit together.

A few weeks ago, the White House convened a virtual gathering of state legislators to prod for state-level action on the issue as well, as part of what they describe as a government-wide effort.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

