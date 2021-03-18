Biden officials poised to confront China over 'long list' of contentious issues in first face-to-face meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's top national security advisers will meet with Chinese diplomats on Thursday in a high-stakes showdown that could determine whether Washington and Beijing are headed for a "new Cold War" or a diplomatic thaw.

The Biden administration has signaled it will take a hard line when the two sides sit down behind closed doors in Anchorage, Ala., for their first meeting. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, will lead the talks with their Chinese counterparts.

On the agenda: China's mass internment of Uyghur Muslims, its crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, its escalating aggression toward Taiwan and its trade coercion against Australia.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, appear with President Joe Biden at a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Washington.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, appear with President Joe Biden at a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Washington.

Blinken and Sullivan will be "very, very blunt" about the Biden administration's "long list of concerns," said a senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity. "We don’t want them to be operating under illusions about our tough-minded approach to their very problematic behavior."

Human rights abuses: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows

U.S.-China relations have been on a steep downward slide for years, as Beijing's predatory trade practices, intellectual property theft, and other abuses left Washington policymakers increasingly alarmed.

Former President Donald Trump veered between attacking China and touting his "great relationship" with Xi Jinping, but even that personal rapport disintegrated with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has become clear that the U.S. and China have conflicts of interest that cannot be solved but must be managed," said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

"We don’t want a hot war, and we don’t want a cold war," Glaser said. The Alaska meeting is an "important potential turning point" that could set the tone for U.S.-China relations for years to come, she added.

'Dangerous dynamic': Coronavirus threatens new 'Cold War' between US and China

The Biden administration has cast the U.S.-China relationship as the "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century." Lawmakers in both parties agree and are pushing the Biden administration to craft a comprehensive strategy to counter China's global rise.

“China today is challenging the United States and destabilizing the international community across every dimension of power – political, diplomatic, economic, innovation, military, and even cultural – and with an alternative and deeply disturbing model for global governance,” Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at a hearing Wednesday. “We need to be clear-eyed and sober about Beijing’s intentions and actions."

Chinese officials, meanwhile, are spinning Thursday's meeting as an opportunity to reset relations after the contentious Trump years.

"We hope that, through this dialogue, the two sides can ... focus on cooperation, manage differences and bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, said at a news conference on Wednesday. But he warned U.S. officials against poisoning the talks with threats and diplomatic pressure.

How much the U.S. can do to change Beijing's course remains unclear, and White House officials said they do not expect any breakthroughs – or even baby steps – in this first session.

"I’m not very confident that we’re going to be able to persuade the Chinese of the error of their ways and the righteousness of ours just over the course of a couple of hours’ worth of talks," the administration official said.

Here's a look at three of the most contentious issues the two sides will discuss on Thursday:

Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang

The Biden administration has said China's treatment of the Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang region, amounts to genocide. Xi's government has detained more than 1 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in "re-education" and labor camps in northwestern China. The BBC has reported that women in the camps have been subjected to systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture.

Chinese officials flatly deny the accusations, casting the Uyghurs as a terrorist threat and arguing the camps are "re-education" centers. They have warned the U.S. and other countries against meddling in what they portray as an internal Chinese matter.

Mass arrests in Hong Kong

Last year, China imposed a "national security" law on Hong Kong, extinguishing the city's limited autonomy, and began conducting mass arrests of protesters and regime critics. China escalated its crackdown last week by giving a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration responded by sanctioning 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials, virtually ensuring this will be a fresh flashpoint in Thursday's face-to-face talks.

Zhao slammed the new U.S. sanctions as a "severe violation of international law ... and grave interference in China's internal affairs." He called it a "vicious attempt of the U.S. to interfere in China's domestic affairs."

China's trade retaliation against Australia

On Tuesday, a key Biden adviser on Indo-Pacific issues, Kurt Campbell, said the U.S. would not be able to improve relations with China until ended its economic boycott against Australia.

At issue is China's retaliatory trade blockade of key Australian exports, including some wine, beef and timber products. Beijing imposed the restrictions after Australia's prime minister called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

“We are fully aware of what’s going on and we are not prepared to take substantial steps to improve relations until those policies are addressed and a more normal interplay between Canberra and Beijing is established,” Campbell told the The Sydney Morning Herald.

Campbell's declaration was intended to show new unity between the U.S. and its allies and highlight the possibility of multilateral cooperation to pressure China on key issues.

Indeed, Thursday's meeting comes after a blizzard of diplomacy with key allies in the Indo-Pacific. First, Biden convened a virtual summit with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia. He then dispatched Blinken and Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin to visit Japan and South Korea in a show of diplomatic unity ahead of the U.S.-China meeting.

Blinken: Biden's 8 foreign policy priorities, from COVID-19 to China

"The biggest failure of the Trump administration was trying to do everything unilaterally," and the Biden administration is seeking to shift course, Glaser said.

Thursday will offer the first glimpse of whether the new administration will have any more success in confronting or containing China than the previous one, she said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US, China meeting in Alaska: Uyghurs, trade retaliation on the table

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says U.S. attempt to initiate contact is 'cheap trick': KCNA

    A top North Korean diplomat acknowledged on Thursday that the United States had recently tried to initiate contact, but blasted the attempts as a "cheap trick" that would never be answered until Washington dropped hostile policies. The statement by Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, is the first formal rejection of tentative approaches by the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden, who took office in January. It came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems. Those systems have been set up to gather reports of vaccine side effects from individuals and physicians and are managed in partnership with the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-lived As more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? The Covid vaccine is injected deep into your body tissue, which can leave you feeling sore. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.

  • The men who died in the plane that crashed on a Broward street were experienced pilots

    Both of the men who died on a single-engine plane that crashed into an SUV on a Pembroke Pines street near North Perry Airport, killing a 4-year-old boy, were FAA certified pilots.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to drop a helicopter from its belly and watch it fly on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is set to lift off from the Martian surface in April. It will be a "Wright Brothers moment" in space.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • How US special operators use a Vietnam War-era method to get into and out of dangerous spots quickly

    The Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction system provides special-operations units with more choices when planning operations in the Pacific theater.

  • Yemeni rebel offensive threatens camps of those who fled war

    Already displaced once in Yemen's grinding civil war, Mohammed Ali Saleh fled with his pregnant wife and their three children to central Marib province last year to seek refuge in a region that has known some relative peace and stability because of well-protected oil fields nearby. Iran-backed Houthi rebels are pushing to capture the province from the internationally recognized government to try to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. If they succeed, the Houthis could claim a strategic win after a largely stalemated battle in almost seven years of fighting.

  • Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

    Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.