Biden Officials to Recommend COVID Booster Shots for Most Americans: Report

The Biden administration will recommend that most Americans receive a coronavirus vaccine booster shot eight months after their initial vaccination, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Health-care providers could be allowed to offer booster shots around mid-September, two administration officials told the Times. Nursing-home residents and health-care workers, the first groups to be offered initial vaccinations in late 2020 and early 2021, probably will be the first to receive booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommends that immunocompromised Americans receive a booster shot.

The proposal for boosters for most Americans includes the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Officials are continuing to gather data on boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will make a recommendation once there is a clearer picture of the data, a source told CNN.

Countries including Germany and the U.K. have plans to administer booster shots to their citizens in September. Israel, which almost exclusively uses the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has already begun administering boosters to residents over 50 years old.

