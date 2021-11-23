Biden oil reserves bet melds China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's historic move to release oil from strategic reserves in coordination with big nations including China represents a unique bet that finding common ground with the United States' biggest economic rival can help dampen fuel prices for middle class Americans.

The move, announced by the U.S. on Tuesday, underscores the complicated relationship Biden is trying to craft with China as he seeks agreement on key issues like climate change and trade, while linked in an economic arms race. The rare moment of cooperation comes as inflation, and especially high gasoline prices, eat at Biden's popularity at home.

"This is a new era of oil diplomacy for the U.S. to coordinate with India and China" said Daniel Yergin, an oil historian and the vice chairman of IHS Markit. Cooperation with China is likely to stick to energy and environment.

"Climate and energy are in a separate category from all the tough issues that need to be dealt with between the two countries," Yergin said.

The Biden administration's diplomatic inroads with China first surfaced in Glasgow, Scotland this month where the two countries hammered out a surprise deal on boosting action on climate change including reducing emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

"Glasgow showed that there is some level of common interest and diplomacy that can be successful between the United States and China," said Amy Myers Jaffee, a research professor at Tufts University and expert on global energy markets and climate.

Jaffee said both countries recognized the importance of a global climate agreement. "I would say 'Ditto' on the oil market," Jaffee said.

Washington has stark differences with Beijing on trade issues and human rights concerns related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan. But the world's top two economies would benefit from energy cooperation given their adversarial relations with Saudi Arabia and Russia in terms of keeping oil prices low for consumers.

Combined, the United States and China consume nearly 35 million barrels of oil a day, more than a third of global demand. Even though the United States has become one of the world's largest oil producers, it is still the second-largest importer of crude, trailing only China.

U.S. gas prices at seven-year high U.S. gas prices at seven-year high https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-GASOLINE/PRICES/znvnekmrbpl/chart.png

The world's top oil-importing nations https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-OI/lbpgnbezdvq/chart.png

China now imports more than 10 million barrels of oil a day, The United States imports about 6 million barrels per day, though in recent years it has sharply reduced its dependency on OPEC producers, with most of its imports now from Canada.

While China did not announce an oil tap on Tuesday, Biden spoke earlier with China's President Xi Jinping about opening their reserves and Chinese officials said on Nov. 18 they are working on a release. China held the first ever release of oil from its reserve in September, which aimed to stabilize prices.

The broader group of countries that have elected to work with the United States and release oil from their reserves include other large importers, including India, Japan and South Korea, which rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

U.S. oil prices hit a seven-year high in late October driving inflation and hitting Biden's approval rating ahead of midterm elections next year. With razor thin majorities in both chambers of Congress, Biden's fellow Democrats can ill afford to lose seats in 2022.

REPEAT DEAL TRICKY

Biden could take additional action in coordinating with other countries to maintain supply as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, the White House in a statement Tuesday.

Actually doing so may not be easy.

"Not only could U.S.-China tensions complicate further cooperation, but the U.S. stands apart from other strategic reserve holders in that its legislature has ordered the

selling off of strategic stockpiles" to finance government programs, ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research group, said in a note to clients.

Some 18 million barrels of the U.S. release was simply a front-loading of required sales that were mandated by Congress in recent years.

There's a risk that consumer countries and producing countries could keep upping the ante with opposing announcements on global oil supplies, a prospect that would likely make oil prices even more volatile, or what Yergin calls a "bloc versus bloc," scenario.

But in the short term, the action by consuming countries is likely to put pressure on oil prices, Yergin said.

"This also comes at a time when the supply/demand balance is on a course to improve over the next few months, and this oil deal will add to that. What it means at least for now is you’ll hear a lot fewer predictions about $100 oil."

(Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw; additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Gaffen, Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeFi Growth Pushes Avalanche Above Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

    AVAX briefly overtook Dogecoin to become the tenth-largest crypto by market cap.

  • Biden releasing oil from reserves 'sets a bad precedent': Energy analyst

    Eurasia Group Energy, Climate & Resources Director Henning Gloystein breaks down how the Biden administration's decision to release more oil from reserves will impact gas prices and oil futures.

  • Avalanche Crypto Tops Shiba Inu Value After Deloitte Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceThe Avalanche cryptocurrency has surged in the past several days, taking it briefly into the top 10 by market value and surpassing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, after a deal related to improvement

  • Biden approves release of 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

    President Biden directed the Department of Energy on Tuesday to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower fuel prices.Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's most direct effort yet to tamp down on high gasoline prices that have become a political headache for the White House amid wider inflation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The move comes after House Democrats urged Biden in a letter Monday to r

  • AOC says if the social-spending bill doesn't pass trust will be broken among progressive and centrist Democrats

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the stakes of passing the Build Back Better Act are "really, really high."

  • Washington State's BLM Calls for a Probe into Whether Pierce County Deputies Use Excessive Force Against People of Color

    Welcome to another day in racial discrimination. And it looks like Black people are not the only ones experiencing it in this case.

  • Biden says U.S. gasoline prices will drop after release of strategic reserves

    The Democratic president announced what he called the largest-ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost domestic supplies, in coordination with other countries. The White House is also probing possible illegal conduct by oil and gasoline companies that it says are keeping gas prices artificially high.

  • Australian government playing dangerous game over Taiwan - opposition

    The government of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is deploying a "dangerous election tactic" with its comments about joining the United States in any war over Taiwan, the opposition party's foreign affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday. Australia's Minister for Defence Peter Dutton earlier this month said it was "inconceivable" that Canberra would not join the United States in military action should China attack Taiwan, the democratically ruled island Beijing views as a wayward province. Penny Wong, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the opposition Labor party, said Dutton's comments were part of the government's strategy for an election that must happen before May 2022.

  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon jokes his bank will outlast China's Communist Party

    JPMorgan Chase and Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked that his bank would last longer than China's Communist Party while speaking in Boston Tuesday. JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • 2 longtime conservative Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

    Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Oklahoma GOP Head: RNC Chair ‘Must Resign’ For LGBTQ Support

    REUTERSThe head of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Tuesday called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after she expressed the party’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community at a gala earlier this month.In a 1,100-word fundraising email headed “RNC Chair MUST Change Course or RESIGN,” OKGOP chair John Bennett said McDaniel “must resign” if “she cannot or will not stand for who we say we are.”“The OKGOP will not cooperate with this decision and, as your Chairman, I as

  • Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order targeting commercial truck driver shortage

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order addressing an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers amid supply chain slowdown.

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • Trump was upset by his connection to Sean Parnell's faltering Senate campaign and blamed Donald Jr. for the fallout after his endorsement: report

    Parnell suspended his campaign on Monday after a judge awarded his estranged wife sole legal custody of their children amid abuse allegations.

  • Fox News Anchor Reluctantly Reveals ‘Concerns’ Over Tucker’s ‘False Flag’ Special

    Alex WongFox News chief political anchor Bret Baier squirmed on Monday when colleague Brian Kilmeade pressed him over reports that he was bothered by Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy-laden Jan. 6 “documentary,” eventually conceding that there were indeed “concerns” within the network over the unhinged special.During an appearance on Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio program, first flagged by Mediaite, Baier was asked to weigh in on the recent resignations of longtime Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and

  • The Chinese government might be releasing videos to reassure the world that Peng Shuai is alive and well, but her presence on the country's social media has been scrubbed clean

    Mentions of Peng — who accused a top Chinese official of sexually assaulting her — appear to have been scrubbed from China's social media platform Weibo.

  • Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

    Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India's third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi. According to India, Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during aerial combat with Pakistan's air force in February 2019, showing “conspicuous courage” and an exceptional sense of duty, the award reads.