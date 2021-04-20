Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves

  • President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FOX
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration announced an increase Tuesday in the number of temporary seasonal workers who will be allowed to work in the U.S. this year as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. would approve an additional 22,000 H2-B seasonal, non-agricultural worker visas on top of the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress. It cited increased demand from employers, with the number of people seeking jobless benefits at the lowest point since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The H2-B program has bipartisan support in Congress and with businesses across the nation, though immigration opponents portray it as taking jobs from Americans. The visas are used to fill jobs in landscaping, construction, hotels and restaurants as well as in seafood and meat processing plants and amusement parks.

Employers must show they tried to recruit U.S. workers and then certify that they will suffer “irreparable harm” without a foreign, seasonal worker in order to qualify for the program, DHS said in a statement announcing the supplemental increase.

President Donald Trump last year authorized an additional 35,000 H-2B visas above the annual cap. But then three months later he halted foreign worker programs to preserve U.S. jobs during the pandemic under an executive order. Biden let that order expire.

The U.S. will set aside 6,000 visas for people from the Northern Triangle countries of Central America, where long-standing economic and social problems deteriorated further because of the pandemic and two hurricanes that struck the region.

People from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala made up nearly half of the migrants apprehended at the U.S. southwest border last month, part of an increase that has turned into an early test for Biden.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that setting aside visas for Central Americans reflects the administration's goal of “expanding lawful pathways for opportunity in the United States” for people from the Northern Triangle countries.

At the U.N. on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield outlined plans to provide additional humanitarian aid to the region and to work with other nations and the private sector to help modernize the countries. She noted that at least 5 million people in Central America don't have enough food.

“They need security, economic opportunity and access to food to feed their families,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “That’s what’s driving them from their homes. So ultimately, that’s what we need to address.”

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola CEO: US economy will see a rapid recovery from the pandemic

    Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey weighs in on the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic in a chat with Yahoo Finance Live.

  • North Carolina won't pass bill to ban youth trans procedures

    The office of North Carolina's Republican Senate leader said on Tuesday the chamber won't advance a controversial bill put forward this month by three GOP members that sought to limit medical treatments for transgender people under 21. “We do not see a pathway to Senate Bill 514 becoming law,” said Pat Ryan, a spokesman for GOP Senate leader Phil Berger, adding that “the bill will not be voted on the Senate floor.” The proposal did not clear any committees, and the lack of support from Berger for advancing it is the nail in the coffin for a proposal that LGBTQ advocates consider harmful.

  • SZA says she was 'so scared' to wear a hijab growing up after 9/11

    The "Good Days" singer opened up about her experience as a Muslim in America and being afraid to practice the Islamic religion by wearing a hijab.

  • Biden administration lifts Trump-era restrictions stalling Puerto Rico hurricane aid

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development also made $8.2 billion available to Puerto Rico, three years after Congress initially approved the aid.

  • Scottish drug deaths to rise to new record this year, experts warn

    Scotland's appalling drug death tally will "undoubtedly" rise to a new record this year, experts warned yesterday after Nicola Sturgeon admitted her government "took our eye off the ball". Annemarie Ward, chief executive of the recovery organisation FAVOR Scotland, said the "situation on the ground is getting worse" despite Ms Sturgeon announcing more than £250 million of new funding and sacking her public health minister. Ms Ward, an SNP member, warned "the current system is broken" and users in the areas with the worst drugs problem, such as Glasgow, are still being denied access to treatment. She was appearing alongside Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, who unveiled a 'Right to Rehab' pledge that would enshrine people’s right to access residential rehabilitation services in law. Scotland currently has the worst drugs death rate in Europe and a rate around three and a half times worse than England and Wales. The latest figures released in December showed 1,265 people died from drug misuse in 2019 - a six per cent annual rise and more than double the total of deaths in 2014. Mr Ross challenged Ms Sturgeon during a TV debate last week why she had allowed a drug rehabilitation facility in her own Glasgow Southside constituency to close two years ago, despite the surge in deaths. The First Minister replied that "I think we took our eye off the ball on drug deaths", but Ruth Davidson said this was "an astonishing shrug of the shoulders" and suggested the SNP leader had been distracted by independence.

  • UN agency to provide food assistance for Venezuelan children

    The food assistance agency of the United Nations announced Monday that it will begin operations in Venezuela after reaching an agreement with the South American nation’s government. The efforts of the World Food Program will focus on feeding children in the areas with the highest prevalence of food insecurity. The agency plans to gradually expand programs to reach 1.5 million children by providing school meals, spending on remodeling school cafeterias and training staff on food safety standards.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)?

    Every investor in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESTA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • First-Ever Wild Wolf Collar Camera Shows What They Really Do All Day Long

    This canine's favorite meal might surprise you.

  • Goldman Sachs says Black employees make up 6.8% of U.S. workforce

    Black men and women represented 6.6% of the company's U.S. workforce in 2019. Goldman, which had previously revealed only percentage figures, released headcount numbers based on ethnicities and race across job categories for the first time. The bank employs a total of 1,425 Black men and women, of which 649 are male employees and 776 are women, according to the report.

  • Sen. Rick Scott warns 'backlash is coming' for woke corporate America

    Florida Senator Rick Scott points out inconsistency from 'woke companies' that speak out against Georgia's new voting laws but continue to do business in countries like China.

  • 'The last responders:' U.S. mass shootings take toll on coroners' offices

    After a gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center last week - the city's third mass shooting this year - the chief deputy coroner spoke of the toll the deaths had taken on her coworkers. "It is a very difficult job," said Alfarena McGinty of the Marion County Coroner's Office. John Fudenberg knows such strain all too well.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • McDonald’s is testing a new chicken breakfast sandwich in Sacramento. What to know

    Chicken sandwich, but make it breakfast.

  • Brazil warns Biden not to trust Bolsonaro as he demands cash in exchange for climate action

    ‘US should not strike an agreement with federal government because it won’t be fulfilled’ São Paulo governor says

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Covid in the US isn’t over – hospitalisations increase again as new cases stay above 60k

    Impressive vaccine rollout and eased restrictions create false impression pandemic is beaten

  • Trump urges Americans to get vaccinated as he calls J&J pause ‘so stupid’

    ‘That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public-relations standpoint’