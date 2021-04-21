Biden should one-up Russia, China — offer free English, math classes to Latin American kids | Opinion

1 / 2

Biden should one-up Russia, China — offer free English, math classes to Latin American kids | Opinion

Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read

As China and Russia step up their vaccine diplomacy in Latin America, it’s time for the Biden administration to do something bold: In addition to offering excess U.S. vaccines, it should offer free online classes in math, English and other subjects for tens of millions of children in the region.

It’s an inexpensive endeavor — could have a huge impact. It would help revamp America’s image in the hemisphere, and would help redress the calamitous loss of an entire school-year in most Latin American countries.

Latin America has been the world’s region most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With 8.5 percent of the world’s population, it has 28 percent of the planet’s COVID-19 deaths.

And, on the education front, 114 million Latin American schoolchildren have been unable to attend classes since the beginning of last year, according to a March 24 report by UNICEF, the United Nations educational agency. That’s the longest period without in-person schooling than in any other region of the world, the agency says.

“It’s the worse educational crisis in the region’s modern history,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF’s director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “In no other place in the world are there so many children without (in-person) education.”

The World Bank estimates that at least 15 percent of children in Latin America will drop out of school because of the pandemic. And that’s on top of a previously existing education crisis. Learning poverty, as experts refer to the percentage of 10-year-olds who cannot read or understand a simple text, was already at 51 percent in the region before the pandemic. “The pandemic has just made this worse,” the World Bank says.

The Biden administration has a golden opportunity to counter China, Russia and Cuba’s vaccine diplomacy in the region by launching an ambitious hemispheric health and education plan in preparation for the IXth Summit of the Americas.

The hemisphere-wide meeting, held every three years or four years, is scheduled to be in the United States this year, although organizing officials tell me it’s likely to be postponed until February 2022. The Biden administration has yet to decide which U.S. city will host it.

Biden will be hard-pressed to match China and Russia’s vaccine activism in the region.

China has already delivered, or has contracts to deliver, 100 million of its Sinovac vaccines to Brazil, 12 million to Chile, 10 million to Mexico. Russia has shipped, or has contracts to ship, 30 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccines to Argentina, 24 million to Mexico and 16 million to Guatemala, according to the Atlantic Council’s Latin America vaccine tracker.

By comparison, the Trump administration didn’t promise any vaccines to any country in the hemisphere. The Biden administration has announced that it will send 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, another 1.5 million to Canada and more later to other countries later.

That’s a good start, but Biden should aim much higher. He should sign agreements with existing free online education platforms such as KhanAcademy.org and Schoolhouse.world to expand online personalized tutoring to millions of schoolchildren. He should also sign deals with Coursera.org, Edx.org, Udacity.org and other “massive open online courses” — MOOCS — to offer English, computing and business courses to Latin American college students and adults.

The Khan Academy, a nonprofit organization that operates on donations, already is offering free math, English and other classes to 120 million children around the world, including about 20 million in Latin America. And Schoolhouse.world, a new nonprofit linked to it, offers free personalized tutoring to small groups of children needing remedial lessons.

Salman Khan, the founder of both platforms, told me in a telephone interview that the Biden administration could use its megaphone to promote these platforms. And it could also bring major U.S. and Latin American corporations to the table and ask them to help pay for online teachers and personalized tutors.

“A lot of folks in Latin America don’t even know that these tools are available to them, and for free,” Khan told me.

It would be a great way of re-inserting the United States in the region as a constructive partner. The upcoming Summit of the Americas provides a good framework for this ambitious plan. The time to start it is now.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” tv show on Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • WHO says investigating 'unverified' report of South African variant in Singapore

    The South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in Singapore based on unofficial sources but the information has yet to be verified by authorities here, according to the WHO.

  • AG Garland Opens Probe into ‘Unconstitutional’ Practices at Minneapolis Police Department

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation into potentially “unconstitutional” practices at the Minneapolis police department. The guilty verdict against former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of resident George Floyd “does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland said during a Wednesday address. “Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis police department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” Garland told reporters. The investigation will be staffed by attorneys from the Justice Department’s civil rights division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. The attorney general said the new investigation will assess whether the MPD “engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force,” as well as the force’s “current systems of accountability” for officers accused of misconduct. “I know that justice is slow, sometimes elusive, and sometimes never comes,” Garland said. “The Justice Department will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under law.” The announcement came after a jury found former officer Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in the Floyd case. Chauvin was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground for roughly nine minutes during his arrest last May, during which time Floyd lost consciousness, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Video of the incident sparked massive riots across the U.S. in late May and June 2020, as well as demonstrations against racism and police brutality that continued throughout the summer.

  • PGA Tour offering $40 million in bonus money to top stars

    The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were among the first players to say they were not interested in the league, which again met with key managers last month without making any headway. Golfweek was the first to report that the Player Impact Program started in January.

  • Maxine Waters gave ‘OK to criminals,’ ‘intentionally put pressure’ on jury: Leo Terrell

    Fox News contributor Leo Terrell reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters’, D-Calif., remarks on the ongoing George Floyd trial in which she incited a crowd to be ‘confrontational.’

  • Look at this tiny new Polaroid camera can you believe it

    A lot has changed in the last decade-ish of instant photography, yet all the while the boxy build of instant cameras has stayed more or less intact. The company says its latest camera, the Polaroid Go, is the world's smallest analog instant camera. In the promo photos, Polaroid's models hold it like a delicate canapé or casually wield it with a few dainty fingers as it dangles from various stylish-looking accessories (camera straps?

  • US considering sending missiles to Ukraine, as Russia amasses 100,000 troops on border

    The United States is considering sending missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, amid a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops along its eastern border and fears of an impending invasion. Shipments of military aid have been discussed by Joe Biden’s administration, and could include anti-tank, anti-ship and anti-aircraft systems according to the Wall Street Journal. Officials in Kyiv have asked for help after Russia’s increasingly bullish behaviour, which has included the largest troop buildup in the region for nearly a decade, intruding into European airspace and restricting the movement of foreign ships in the area. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns told Congress last week: “That buildup has reached the point where it could also provide the basis for a limited military incursion. “It’s something not only the United States, but also our allies have to take very seriously.”

  • Oil extend losses into 3rd day on U.S. stock build, pandemic fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan fuelled fears that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may be stalled. Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.12 a barrel by 0527 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $61.14 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.

  • ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel Series Starring Hilary Duff Ordered at Hulu

    A “How I Met Your Mother” sequel series titled “How I Met Your Father” has been ordered at Hulu with Hilary Duff attached to star. In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie […]

  • Idaho senators are fast-tracking a bill to allow farmers, hunters to kill more wolves

    One lawmaker claimed that the bill is not a “war on wolves,” but just a response to the livestock that farmers have lost.

  • Sturgeon attacks Scottish Labour leader for 'sitting on the fence' over independence

    Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Scottish Labour’s leader for “sitting on the fence” over independence after an election hustings for young people descended into an angry row about the constitution. The First Minister appeared to lose her temper with Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, after he told viewers at the National Union of Students online event that Ms Sturgeon had been shaking her head and mouthing “rubbish” while a LibDem spokeswoman spoke about the benefits of the union. The SNP and Tory leaders then had a furious argument in which the First Minister accused Mr Ross of spreading “fake news” about the success of the UK’s vaccination procurement and of “talking down” the Scottish rollout. She also claimed that it had been incorrect of Mr Ross to claim Scotland’s vaccine programme had been “lagging behind” the UK’s in the early stages of the rollout, even though official figures clearly showed this was the case. After the young debate host stepped in to cut off the heated row between the Tory and SNP leaders, Anas Sarwar said, sarcastically: “What a great example to children and young people this is, fantastic”. An apparently irate Ms Sturgeon snapped back: “All this sitting on the fence on everything might be good for a while, but sooner or later in politics, you have to decide which side you’re on.” Mr Sarwar had previously spoken about his opposition to independence or a new referendum but added that he wanted to unite the country and move past the issue. He said that his position was clear but added “I just like to not forget about the half of the country that doesn’t agree with me on the constitution.” Ms Sturgeon said there was “nothing more divisive than telling half the population your views don’t matter” or that “they shouldn’t get the right to choose” over independence. Following the exchanges, Carole Ford, a LibDem candidate, said it was “disappointing” that the tone of the event, which had previously been good-natured, had changed so dramatically at the mention of independence. She added: “I think for many people that's one of the reasons that they really dislike the whole notion of independence, because it has split this country right in the middle, and it is a much less pleasant place to be now. “I certainly regret very much the impact that even the discussion of independence has had on Scotland. “There's absolutely no logic whatsoever to the idea that Scotland will be a more prosperous nation when it's cut off and isolated at the top end of the United Kingdom. It simply makes no sense to me at all."

  • Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday. The Central European country on Saturday evicted 18 Russian Embassy staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers, over suspicions that Russian secret services were behind explosions at a privately operated arms depot in 2014.

  • The housing boom, central banks and the inflation conundrum

    LONDON (Reuters) -A multi-year boom in global house prices which even a pandemic has failed to halt is forcing central banks around the world to confront a knotty question - what, if anything, should they be doing about it? The surge in property values from Australia to Sweden is often viewed benignly by governments as creating wealth. The irony is that while the cheap money created by low or negative interest rates has driven the price rises, they barely figure in central banks' calculations of inflation, one of the key drivers of their monetary policy.

  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks about Kirk Cousins hot mic moment

    Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson addressed the moment he had with Kirk Cousins during the Chicago Bears game.

  • Sri Lankan archbishop asks Muslims to reject extremism

    A Sri Lankan Catholic archbishop appealed to the country's Muslims on Wednesday to reject extremism and join Catholics in determining the truth behind Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the appeal during a commemoration of the second anniversary of the attacks. Catholic, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim leaders joined the commemoration at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, where the first bomb exploded during its Easter service.

  • Teacher investigated for staged photo of foot on Black student’s neck, Texas school says

    The school district called the photo of a foot on a Black student’s neck “highly upsetting.”

  • Mass. man charged with hate crime after trying to run over Black children

    A Massachusetts man is being charged with a hate crime among others for allegedly trying to hit children with his truck. Shane Belleville was arrested last week after he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with juveniles as reported by People. The 36-year old is now facing a hate crime.

  • Apple debuts iPad Pro with high-powered M1 chip, high-end display

    Apple has debuted its first iPad Pro with the company's M1 chip.

  • Chauvin verdict reenergizes debate over Supreme Court's legal deference for police

    Advocates used the national spotlight on the Derek Chauvin conviction to draw attention to legal protections granted to police in civil lawsuits.

  • Tesla mulls cars tailored to China amid mounting criticism

    Tesla is working on vehicles tailored to Chinese consumers as complaints about the quality of its electric vehicles send shock waves through the internet in the country. The American EV giant is mulling new products that will be designed from the ground up for China, Grace Tao, a vice president at Tesla, told 21st Century Business Herald, a Chinese business news outlet, during the Shanghai auto show this week. The vehicles developed in China will also be sold globally, she added.

  • Mark Wahlberg Shared a Rare Family Photo With All 4 Kids to Honor His Late Mom

    The Wahlberg family is in the midst of suffering a great loss. The matriarch of their family, Alma Wahlberg, has passed away. If you’ve watched their A&E family reality tv show Wahlburgers that ran for 10 seasons, then you’ve probably seen just how tight-knit their family appears to be. Their mother, Alma, was one of the […]