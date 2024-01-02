Biden will be only Democratic candidate in NC’s primary, state election board decides

The state’s board of elections unanimously voted Tuesday not to add President Joe Biden’s challengers to North Carolina’s 2024 Democratic primary election ballot, with board members saying they would not exercise their discretionary authority to add candidates as these are “party issues.”

This decision goes in line with the state Democratic Party’s preference to have Biden as the sole option, which all but guarantees him a victory in this race and will give him the bulk of the state’s share of delegates, who then vote in the party’s national convention to nominate a candidate for the general election.

In December, the board unanimously approved names of candidates to go on ballots, based on the names sent by the parties. The state’s Democratic Party only submitted Biden as an option. Republicans listed former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and others. The Libertarian Party also listed a slew of candidates.

The decision to only have Biden on the ballot was contested by other Democratic candidates, including Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, a self-described spiritual thought leader and author, who also ran for president in 2020. In advance of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of elections, both candidates pointed to a state law that allows the board to include a presidential primary candidate that has been “generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina,” unless the candidate opts out.

On Tuesday, Alan Hirsch, the Democratic chairman of the board of elections, said the board had received petitions to add three names to this year’s Democratic primary, including for Williamson, Phillips and Cenk Uygur. Another candidate had also filed a petition, but it was unclear for which primary. Hirsch also said the board had received a petition from Jill Stein to be added to the Green Party ballot, despite the Green Party not wishing to hold a primary.

Hirsch said while the board had the discretionary authority to add names, in his view, “these are party issues.”

“These are presidential preference primaries, whose purpose is to elect delegates to go to the national conventions,” he said.

Kevin Lewis, a Republican board member, said that some of the candidates, including the Green Party candidate, are recognized in the news media but “these are party parameters and the party should have the right, I think, to nominate candidates of (its) choosing.”

Asked in late December about the choice to only include Biden and the candidate challenges, Tommy Mattocks, a Democratic Party spokesman, told The N&O in an email that, “In order to get on the ballot, you need to have donors in the state, and be actively campaigning in the state.”

“Neither of them have been here this cycle,” Mattocks said of Williamson and Phillips. “This is the standard that we have used in all previous cycles.”

All five members voted in favor of the motion to maintain the list of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates voted on initially in December.

The primary election is March 5.