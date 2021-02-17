Biden: only one president I haven't spoken to

President Biden returned to the White House early Wednesday following a town hall in Milwaukee. Biden repeated that one there's only former president he hasn't spoken to since he returned to office. He wouldn't say if it was President Trump. (Feb. 17)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Sorry you have to stand out in the cold so late.

- That's all right, sir.

JOE BIDEN: That's a hell of a job description you have. Anyway, thanks.

- Sir, you caused a little kerfuffle on social media with your comment about the president who hasn't reached out to you.

- Was it President Trump who hasn't reached out?

JOE BIDEN: I've spoken-- there's only one I haven't spoken to.

- Can you clarify which president hasn't spoken to you?

JOE BIDEN: No.

- The people are curious.

JOE BIDEN: Thank you.

Thank you.

