Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Winck
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden infrastructure
President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 31, 2021. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

  • President Biden has repeatedly said "no one making under $400,000" will see federal tax rates climb.

  • The White House clarified last month that the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

  • Still, about 98% of US households made less than $400,000 in 2020 and wouldn't face a tax hike.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly hinged his massive spending plans on a series of tax hikes with the single rule that "no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up."

The assertion is true, depending on your definition of "no one."

Biden repeated the claim when unveiling the American Jobs Plan in a Wednesday speech. The $2.3 trillion spending package includes funds for traditional infrastructure projects, affordable housing, clean-energy investments, and public-school renovations. The plan would be paid for with a higher corporate tax rate and a global minimum tax for US corporations operating outside the country, the president said.

"No one, let me say it again, no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up, period," Biden said.

But there's that "no one" again - it's stretched, to say the least. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki clarified in a March 17 press briefing that the $400,000 threshold applies to households, not individuals. That means, in instances where both heads of a household make $200,000, their taxes would likely climb under Biden's plan.

Psaki didn't specify a threshold for when individual earners could see their federal taxes climb.

Still, the administration's planned increases would leave the vast majority of Americans paying the same federal tax rate. The median family income in the US climbed to $68,400 in 2020, according to DQYDJ calculations using Census Bureau data. Mean family income rose to $97,973 that year.

Put differently, families earning at least $400,000 sit in the 98th percentile of American households. That means, out of 100 American households, 98 homes earn less than $400,000 a year.

Most Americans appear to be lining up behind the tax increase, as well. A Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 54% of voters support paying for infrastructure improvements with tax hikes on corporations and families earning more than $400,000. Only 27% of respondents supported infrastructure upgrades without tax hikes.

Yes, the Biden administration's explanation of the $400,000 tax-hike level is murky and misleading. But Biden's plans would only affect a sliver of US households while pursuing the most ambitious infrastructure package in decades.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden singles out Amazon for not paying federal taxes

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday singled out Amazon.com Inc for not paying federal taxes during his address in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he spoke about raising the burden of taxes on multinational companies and hiking the corporate tax rate. Biden's infrastructure plan unveiled earlier in the day increases the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and changes the tax code to close loopholes that allow companies to move profits overseas, according to a 25-page briefing paper released by the White House. Biden said Amazon was one of 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax," in sharp contrast to middle class families paying over 20% tax rates.

  • UPDATE 3-The hard part: Biden infrastructure-linked tax hikes face hurdles in Congress

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs and from some of his fellow Democrats who want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes. The plan, which Biden will unveil at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, would hike the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, from its current 21%, to secure more revenue from corporations that have used offshore tax shelters and other measures to reduce their tax burdens. The proposal would also eliminate tax preferences for fossil fuels and beef up enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Biden's next big push: Massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it

    President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion “American Jobs Plan” is expected to be rolled out Wednesday afternoon when the president delivers an economic speech from Pittsburgh, making infrastructure the second big ticket legislative push of his young presidency. Biden is proposing to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a return to the level before the 2017 GOP rewrite of the tax code. It also increases the global minimum tax for multinational corporations to 21% and calculates it on a country-by-country basis to hit profits in tax havens.

  • U.S. Supreme Court permits FCC to loosen media ownership rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Federal Communication Commission to loosen local media ownership restrictions, handing a victory to broadcasters in a ruling that could facilitate industry consolidation as consumers increasingly move online. In a 9-0 ruling authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the justices overturned a lower court decision that had blocked the FCC's repeal of some media ownership regulations in 2017 for failing to consider the effects on ownership by racial minorities and women. The justices acted in appeals by the FCC, companies including News Corp, Fox Corp and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and the National Association of Broadcasters.

  • Gov. Kemp: Biden moving MLB game from Georgia 'a distraction' from border crisis

    Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp responds on ‘America’s Newsroom’ to President Biden saying he'd move all-star game out of the state over voting law.

  • Democrats narrowly avoid the Iowa election challenge they reportedly dreaded

    Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, announced Wednesday she was dropping her election challenge, meaning Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will retain the seat after winning an incredibly tight contest by just six votes. Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) already tweeted out a celebratory photo, but the GOP may not be the only happy party. There was reportedly quite a bit of concern about the challenge on the other side of the aisle, as well. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman tweeted that Hart's announcement was what "many, many, many in [Democratic] leadership were privately hoping for," explaining that there was a belief the challenge would be "expensive and time consuming" and "was already dividing Democrats." Politico's Melanie Zanona expanded on that last point, noting that "moderate" and "vulnerable" House Democrats were concerned about the "optics" of tossing out a state-certified victory. This comes as moderate & vulnerable House Dems were growing increasingly worried about the potential optics of tossing out a state-certified victory. And the GOP has been working to make this a huge liability for Dems; @GOPLeader is even in the district with @RepMMM today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Nobody wants to pay for Biden’s build-everything plan

    Everybody loves infrastructure spending, as long as somebody else pays for it.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • While Cuomo was seeking a $4 million deal for his book on pandemic leadership lessons, his aides were covering up the real death toll at New York's nursing homes, a new report says

    Cuomo was working on his book as early as mid-June, while his team worked on the infamous nursing home deaths report, according to The New York Times

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Facebook in case about unwanted texting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for businesses to pester consumers with phone calls or text messages by tossing out a lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law. The justices, in a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, sided with Facebook over its argument that text messages the social media company sent did not violate a 1991 federal law called the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). "By narrowing the scope of the TCPA, the court is allowing companies the ability to assault the public with a non-stop wave of unwanted calls and texts, around the clock," Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Democratic Representative Anna Eshoo said in a joint statement.

  • Rapper Ice Cube accuses Robinhood of trademark infringement in act of 'transparent retribution'

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

  • White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat

    An abolitionist lithograph of the slave trade in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Library of CongressThe summer of 2020 was not the first time America saw protests and violence over the treatment of African Americans. An account on April 19, 1848, of the Pearl’s capture appearing in The Daily Union newspaper of Washington, D.C. Library of Congress Long before the demonstrations over Black Lives Matter, long before the marches of the civil rights era, strife over racism convulsed the nation’s capital. But those riots in Washington, D.C., were led by proslavery mobs. In the spring of 1848, conspirators orchestrated one of the largest escapes from slavery in U.S. history. In doing so, they sparked a crisis that entangled advocates for slavery’s abolition, white supremacists, the press and even the president. Daniel Bell, a free Black man in Washington, wanted to liberate his enslaved wife, children and grandchildren. Citing a promise of freedom from their onetime owner, he tried but failed to do so through the courts. So he started planning an escape. A lawyer he consulted knew of others eager to flee lives of bondage. He and Bell decided to help them all. They approached Daniel Drayton. A sea captain, he had carried small groups of fugitives to freedom. For $100, he agreed to hire a ship for this larger scheme. Drayton, in turn, paid $100 to fellow captain Edward Sayres to charter his schooner, the Pearl. On the night of April 15, the Pearl left Washington. Seventy-six Black men, women and children, having quietly left area farms, hid beneath the deck. Drayton and Sayres steered the ship down the Potomac River. They were bound for Philadelphia, where slavery was illegal. The fugitives did not get far. Owners soon noticed their absence and formed a posse to find them. The posse, aboard a steamboat, overtook and commandeered the Pearl as it entered Chesapeake Bay on April 17. The next day, the fugitives and their white abettors were marched through Washington and thrown in the city jail. Riots in the capital Furious at the conspirators’ challenge to the social order, Washington’s white population wanted to punish someone. With Drayton and Sayres awaiting trial behind bars, white supremacists turned against the abolitionist press. Opponents of slavery published several newspapers promoting their cause. In Washington, Gamaliel Bailey Jr. had founded the National Era in 1847. Bailey and his paper opposed escape attempts but supported ending the slave trade and eventually slavery itself. The nights of April 18 and 19, thousands gathered outside the National Era’s offices. They gave speeches and spread a false rumor about journalists’ involvement in the Pearl escape. The protesters’ leaders reportedly included U.S. government clerks. Soon the protesters turned violent. They threw rocks at the building the first night and intended to destroy it the second. Both nights, though, they dispersed when confronted by local police. Abolitionist newspaper publisher Gamaliel Bailey Jr., whose presses were attacked by proslavery mobs. Mathew Brady, photographer/The Massachusetts Historical Society/Wikipedia Presidential intervention The crisis had begun with slavery. Of the more than 3 million Black Americans in 1848, nearly 90% were held in bondage. They lived and worked on Southern farms owned by the same white men who claimed them as property. Each year, thousands of them fled in search of freedom. James K. Polk, the nation’s president, both defended slavery and enriched himself by it. He enslaved more than 50 people on his Mississippi cotton plantation. While editing his letters, the final volume of them just published, I often read his complaints about escapes from there. Like other slave owners, he relied on relatives and paid agents to capture, return and physically punish the fugitives. President James K. Polk, who helped calm the rioters. N. Currier, lithograph/Library of Congress After the Pearl escape, Polk shared the rioters’ belief in white supremacy and their indignation at resistance to enslavement. He also shared their hostility toward abolitionists and pro-reform newspapers, blaming those in his diary for the whole incident: “The outrage committed by stealing or seducing the slaves … had produced the excitement & the threatened violence on the abolition press.” Yet, by April 20, the president was worried about the violence in Washington. Federal employees’ involvement especially troubled him. He ordered them to “abstain from participation in all scenes of riot or violence” and threatened those who disobeyed with prosecution. Polk also directed the U.S. deputy marshal, Thomas Woodward, to cooperate with local law enforcement in suppressing the riots. As Polk told an adviser, he intended to “exercise every constitutional power … with which the President was cloathe’d” to restore peace. It worked. When the mob reassembled at the National Era the night of the 20th, it was successfully countered by city and federal officers. About 200 rioters moved on to Bailey’s home, threatening to tar and feather him. But he managed to talk them down, even earning applause for his speech from the formerly hostile crowd. The violence was over. Following the Pearl’s capture, this poster was made by the government of Washington, D.C., warning white citizens, who feared a slave revolt, not to riot or commit acts of violence. Library of Congress/Wikipedia Losers and winners Captains Drayton and Sayres suffered for their efforts. Convicted of illegally transporting slaves, they remained incarcerated until President Millard Fillmore pardoned them in 1852. Even worse off were the people they had helped escape. Abolitionists bought a very few their liberty, but nearly all returned to slavery. Many were sold farther south, more distant than ever from their dream of freedom. The National Era, aside from broken windows, emerged unscathed. City and federal authorities, by ending the riots, had protected the press’s freedom to print unpopular views. The rioters, too, came out just fine. Not one was charged with a crime. Polk, perhaps, benefited the most. He avoided major bloodshed on his watch and earned praise for cooperating with local police. Yet he never questioned the rioters’ complaints or the racist society they defended. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael David Cohen, American University. Read more:John Brown was a violent crusader, but he blazed a moral path that the cautious Lincoln followed to end slaveryBefore sanctuary cities, here’s how black Americans protected fugitive slaves The author and his current project, the Correspondence of Zachary Taylor and Millard Fillmore, receive funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Summerlee Foundation, and the Watson-Brown Foundation. He previously received funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Tennessee Historical Commission. He is a member of the Association for Documentary Editing, the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, and the Southern Historical Association.

  • Amtrak releases map of expanded US rail network it says it can build with $80 billion from Biden's infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his $2 trillion plan, which includes federal spending on infrastructure like roads, bridges, and ports.

  • How a little-known Pentagon agency trains troops to escape the enemy and get home safely

    "The JPRA and its capabilities provide peace of mind to pilots and guys on the ground," a former special-missions-unit officer told Insider.

  • Attorney at Center of Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Allegations Won't Provide Evidence to Houston Police Department—and No, This Isn't an April Fool's Joke

    During the entire time that attorney Tony Buzbee has filed lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit against NFL superstar Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior—at last count, the total number of lawsuits was 21—Buzbee has maintained that he would submit evidence backing up these claims to the Houston Police Department in order to seek justice for his clients.

  • Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

    The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Florida's water lawsuit against Georgia on Thursday, ending the long-running legal fight between the two states. The court rejected Florida's claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Florida said that its neighbor's overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of Florida's oyster industry.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Klain says Biden waiting on legal memos to determine size of student loan cancelation

    President Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to compile a memo on the president's legal authorities to forgive student loan debt, including canceling up to $50,000, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said at a Politico Playbook event Thursday. Why it matters: Biden previously said that he opposes canceling $50,000 in student debt, opting instead for canceling $10,000. Congressional Democrats have been pushing the president to increase that number. Klain said the president will make his decision after he receives the relevant memos, including one from the Justice Department.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Klain said Biden is hoping to see the memos "in the next few weeks."The big picture: The Biden administration has imposed new relief measures for student debt, including canceling student loans for students who were defrauded by for-profit schools and placing a pause on federal student loan interest for borrowers in default. What he's saying: "[Biden will] look at that [memo on] legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision," Klain said. "He hasn't made a decision on that either way and, in fact, he hasn't yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision," Klain added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Teens who vape marijuana can have more lung damage than those who vape nicotine, study suggests

    The new study adds to existing evidence that vaping isn't safer than smoking cannabis. Vaping can harm the lungs and can lead to chronic wheezing.