Biden is only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read
Joe Biden appeared to be the only world leader wearing a mask during a virtual climate summit. (Screengrab)
US President Joe Biden appeared to be the only world leader wearing a mask during a virtual climate summit hosted by the White House.

Leaders who could be seen maskless on the call included Russian president Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish president Recep Tayyip ErdoÄan, and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Mr Biden kicked off the proceedings of the two-day summit on Thursday by unveiling a new pledge to cut US emissions in half by 2030.

