Biden is only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

US President Joe Biden appeared to be the only world leader wearing a mask during a virtual climate summit hosted by the White House.

Leaders who could be seen maskless on the call included Russian president Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish president Recep Tayyip ErdoÄan, and EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Pres. Biden masks up for a video call to discuss climate change with world leaders



He appears to be the only one wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/TGGuM7BW0x — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2021

Mr Biden kicked off the proceedings of the two-day summit on Thursday by unveiling a new pledge to cut US emissions in half by 2030.