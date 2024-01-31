Biden opens up lead on Trump amid growing gender gap: Quinnipiac poll

President Biden has opened up a 6 point lead in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with former President Trump, new polling shows, amid signs of a growing gender gap in support for the two party front-runners.

A new Quinnipiac University national poll found Biden with 50 percent support among registered voters, ahead of Trump’s 44 percent.

That’s a shift in the incumbent’s favor from December, when Quinnipiac found the same Biden-Trump hypothetical “too close to call,” with Biden at 47 percent support and Trump at 46 percent.

Biden also scored majority support among independents in the latest findings, with 52 percent support to Trump’s 40 percent.

The poll additionally found a growing gender gap when it comes to support for the current and former presidents as they each run for a second White House term.

Fifty-eight percent of women say they support Biden, up from 53 percent in December.

At the same time, 53 percent of men say they support Trump, “largely unchanged” from 51 percent in December.

“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on. Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in the report.

As the 2024 race heats up, Biden faces a small handful of long-shot challenger bids on the Democratic side — while the GOP race is down to a two-person contest between Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley’s hanging on despite calls from many in the party for support to consolidate behind the former president, and she’s leaning into an electability argument, pointing to polling that shows her faring better against Biden than Trump.

And while Biden beat Trump in a one-on-one test, the new Quinnipiac poll found Haley besting the incumbent in a separate hypothetical.

In a Biden-Haley match-up, Haley scored 47 percent support — a 5 point lead over Biden’s 42 percent.

“In a head-to-head matchup against Biden, Haley outperforms Trump, thanks to independents,” Malloy said, but he also noted that Haley’s numbers slipped when third-party candidates were added into the hypothetical.

South Carolina’s Democratic primary takes place this weekend, kicking off the party’s presidential nominating cycle.

Nevada is the next state to vote in the Republican process, followed by South Carolina in late February.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted Jan. 25-26 among 1,650 self-identified registered voters nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.