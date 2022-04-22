Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY and JOSH BOAK
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight, using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees.

Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and provide crucial carbon sinks that absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Biden's order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order requires the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

The order does not ban logging of mature or old-growth trees, the White House said.

By signing the order on Friday, Biden can publicly reassert his environmentalist credentials at a time when his administration has been preoccupied by high oil and gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gas costs have been a drag on Biden's popularity and created short-term political pressures going into this year's midterm elections, yet the Democratic president has been focused on wildfires that are intensifying because of climate change.

The measure is intended to safeguard national forests that been severely damaged by wildfires, drought and blight, including recent fires that killed thousands of giant sequoias in California. Redwood forests are among the world’s most efficient at removing and storing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and provide critical habitat for native wildlife and watersheds that supply farms and communities in the West.

Blazes so intense to kill trees once considered virtually fire-proof have alarmed land managers, environmentalists and tree lovers the world over — and demonstrated the grave impacts of climate change. A warming planet that has created longer and hotter droughts, combined with a century of fire suppression that choked forests with thick undergrowth, has fueled flames that extinguished trees dating to ancient civilizations.

A senior administration official noted that forests absorb more than 10% of U.S. annual greenhouse gases, while also providing flood control, clean water, clear air and a home to wildlife. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss details of Biden’s order before it was made public.

Biden's ambitious climate agenda has been marred by setbacks, a year after he took office amid a flurry of climate-related promises. The president hosted a virtual summit on global warming at the White House last Earth Day. He used the moment to nearly double the United States’ goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, vaulting the country to the front lines in the fight against climate change.

A year later, his most sweeping proposals remain stalled on Capitol Hill despite renewed warnings from scientists that the world is hurtling toward a dangerous future marked by extreme heat, drought and weather.

In addition, Russia’s war in Ukraine has reshuffled the politics of climate change, leading Biden to release oil from the nation’s strategic reserve and encourage more domestic drilling in hopes of lowering sky-high gas prices that are emptying American wallets.

While Biden is raising fuel economy standards for vehicles and included green policies in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law, the lack of greater progress casts a shadow over his second Earth Day as president.

Timber industry representative Nick Smith said before the order was made public that loggers are worried it will add more bureaucracy to a forest management framework already unable to keep up with growing wildfires due to climate change.

That would undercut the Biden administration’s goal of doubling the amount of logging and controlled burns over the next decade to thin forests in the tinder-dry West, said Smith, a spokesman for the American Forest Resource Council, an Oregon-based industry group.

“The federal government has an urgent need to reduce massive greenhouse gas emissions from severe wildfires, which can only be accomplished by actively managing our unhealthy and overstocked federal forests,” he said.

But former U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Jim Furnish said wildfire risks and climate change would be better addressed by removing smaller trees that can fuel uncontrolled blazes, while leaving mature trees in place.

For many years the Forest Service allowed older trees that are worth more to be logged, to bring in money for removal of smaller trees, Furnish said. But that’s no longer necessary after Congress approved more than $5 billion to reduce wildfire risks in last year’s infrastructure bill, he said. The law includes money to hire 1,500 firefighters and ensure they earn at least $15 an hour.

Timber sales from federal forests nationwide more than doubled over the past 20 years, as Republicans and Democrats have pushed more aggressive thinning of stands to reduce small trees and vegetation that fuel wildfires.

Critics, including many forest scientists, say officials are allowing removal of too many older trees that can withstand fire.

A letter signed by 135 scientists called on Biden to protect mature and old-growth forests as a critical climate solution.

"Older forests provide the most above-ground carbon storage potential on Earth, with mature forests and larger trees driving most accumulation of forest carbon in the critical next few decades. Left vulnerable to logging, though, they cannot fulfill these vital functions,'' the scientists wrote Thursday. Former Forest Service Chief Mike Dombeck and Norman Christensen, founding dean and professor emeritus at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, were among those signing the letter.

Protecting mature forests also "would set an important, highly visible example for other major forest-holding nations to follow as they address climate change threats,'' the scientists wrote.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Inappropriate behavior' complaint against Bill Murray shuts down film shoot, investigation underway

    Filming on Aziz Ansari's first feature, "Being Mortal," was suspended over a reported complaint against co-star Bill Murray.

  • Biden's Earth Day includes mission to rescue world's giant trees

    U.S. President Joe Biden marks Earth Day on Friday with a trip to lush but fire-prone Washington state and the signing of an executive order to protect old-growth forests. The order Biden signs will create the first-ever inventory of old-growth forests on federal lands and develop a plan to conserve them. It will also task diplomats with doing more to combat deforestation abroad, the White House said.

  • National Drug Control Strategy To Be Revealed by White House

    Drug overdoses in America have continued to hit record levels, with the CDC estimating that 106,854 people died due to drug overdose in the 12 months ending November 2021. Annual drug overdose deaths have more than doubled over the past six years. According to CNN, the White House will present President Joe Biden’s first National Drug Control Strategy.

  • Harris chief of staff Tina Flournoy leaving administration

    Vice President Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving the Biden administration and will be replaced by Harris senior adviser Lorraine Voles, a White House official said Thursday. Voles, a veteran communications aide who previously advised Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, has been a senior adviser to the vice president…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to testify under oath about Jan. 6

    GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday will become the first member of Congress to publicly testify under oath about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Monday night, a federal judge allowed a legal challenge by a group of Georgia voters to move forward as they seek to disqualify Greene from running for reelection, citing her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The voters argue a provision of the Constitution's 14th Amendment known as the "disqualification clause" prevents Greene from holding federal office.

  • U.S. extends COVID vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States government said on Thursday it was extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most visitors since March 2020. The vaccination requirements had been set to expire on Thursday https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/01/24/2022-01403/notification-of-temporary-travel-restrictions-applicable-to-land-ports-of-entry-and-ferries-service unless they were extended.

  • Harris replaces chief of staff in latest VP office shakeup

    Vice President Kamala Harris is naming Lorraine Voles as her new chief of staff, replacing Tina Flournoy who is leaving the administration, in the latest shakeup in her office, the White House said. Voles was brought into Harris' office by Flournoy last summer, as the vice president faced a flurry of negative headlines and staff departures. Harris, in a statement, praised the departing Flournoy, calling her a “valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office."

  • Mom is horrified to discover why her filtered water has such a sweet aftertaste: ‘I’m a bad mom’

    Despite washing her bottle thoroughly, and using a Brita filter, her water was mysteriously sweet and delicious — then she discovered the shocking reason why.

  • Man spent 47 minutes reeling in rare fish — then released it, Missouri officials say

    His tackle wrapped around the tail of the state-endangered fish, officials say.

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • Ukraine Zoo Says Missing Workers Who Stayed to Help Animals During Russian Attacks Are Dead

    "We have received confirmation that two of our employees who went missing in early March have died," the Feldman Ecopark in Kharviv, Ukraine, shared in a statement

  • Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year. The decision means a tax cut is in effect that will hit nearly $2 billion when it is fully in place and mainly benefits the wealthy. Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for lower taxes and regulations, argued the state constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for the “support and maintenance” of state government and that the tax cut bill falls into that category.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Florida man traps over 100 invasive tegu lizards; FWC needs your help catching more

    FWC urges the public to report tegu lizard sightings as the invasive species spreads far and fast in St. Lucie County.

  • Biden’s climate envoy Kerry gives natural gas a 10-year expiration date

    John Kerry says he's putting the natural gas industry "on notice," suggesting it has a decade at most to solve for the emissions that drive global warming.

  • 5 things to remember when hunting for morel mushrooms

    The mushroom hunting season usually starts when morel mushrooms, part of the morchella species, sprout.

  • This 10-foot, 300-pound alligator had been living on a Florida golf course for a year

    This injured, 10-foot-8 alligator was removed from a pond by the 15th tee box late Monday morning.

  • Russia sanctions Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and 27 other Americans, indefinitely barring them from entering the country

    The travel ban includes Vice President Kamala Harris, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, and the ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos.

  • New York City water reservoir releases after storms raise concerns for a future shaped by climate change

    As the U.S. west contends with drought, New York City is under fire for periodic release of hundreds of millions of gallons of water from a Catskills reservoir.