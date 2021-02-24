Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Biden is signing an executive order Wednesday to review the United States’ supply chains for large capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors that power cars, phones, military equipment and other goods.

The United States has become increasingly reliant on imports of these goods — a potential national security and economic risk that the Biden administration hopes to address with the planned 100-day review and the possibility of increased domestic production, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the order. However, Biden will also look to work with international partners to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain.

The order being signed Wednesday will include sectoral reviews to be completed within one year for defense, public health and biological preparedness, information communications technology, energy, transportation and food production.

Over the past year, the fragility of vital supply chains has been revealed repeatedly. The coronavirus outbreak led to an initial shortage of masks, gloves and other protective medical equipment. Automakers in the United States and Europe are now dealing with a shortage of computer chips.

Administration officials have met with automakers and are talking with foreign counterparts on how to boost supplies in the short term. But there is no magic bullet to immediately fixing the lack of semiconductors for automakers, an administration official said.

The chip shortage is indicative as to why Biden is trying to be proactive with the reviews, so that they can strengthen the supply chains to prevent additional challenges from emerging. Administration officials say that they plan to partner with industry and members of Congress as part of the effort and that no tool is off the table, including the use of the Defense Production Act.

Nearly every major automaker that produces vehicles in the U.S. has cut production because of the shortage by canceling shifts, slowing assembly line speeds or temporarily closing factories. Most automakers have tried to limit the cuts to slower-selling vehicles.

But the shortage has forced the Ford Motor Co. to at times cancel shifts at two plants that make the F-Series pickup truck, the top-selling vehicle in the nation. Besides Ford, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), General Motors, Toyota and Honda have had to slow production.

Some are building vehicles without computer chips, which control engines, brakes, transmissions and other tasks, so they can be installed once more semiconductors are available.

The chip shortage has cost the global auto industry the production of about 1 million vehicles, according to IHS Markit. The analytics firm expects the chip crisis to hit bottom toward the end of March, with supplies constrained into the third quarter.

IHS Markit expects the lost production could be made up later in the year. But the shortage could compound already tight vehicle inventories in the U.S., driving up prices that rose when factories were closed last year due to the novel coronavirus.

Moody's predicts that the chip shortage will cost Ford and General Motors about one-third of their pretax earnings this year. It also expects electric vehicle maker Tesla to be affected, although less than GM and Ford.

The U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association says the country’s share of global chip manufacturing capacity has dropped from 37% in 1990 to 12% today. The association wants Washington to fund domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research and pass an investment tax credit to help build and modernize chip factories in the U.S.

The wrangling over semiconductors dovetails with China's economic rise as it became a manufacturing center for electronics. Chinese companies began to account for half of global semiconductor consumption in 2012, and demand has grown as China makes 90% of all smartphones, 67% of all smart televisions and 65% of all personal computers, noted a 2020 research paper by Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to sign executive order to address semiconductor chip shortages

    President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday to review the supply chains for a slew of American goods, including semiconductor chips and large-capacity batteries in the auto-making industry, AP reports.Why it matters: Automakers across the country have been facing a semiconductor chip shortage that has led them to halt some car production and furlough workers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile administration officials have met with automakers and are talking with foreign allies to boost supplies, there does not appear to be an immediate solution for the chip shortage."The supply disruptions threaten to harm U.S. economic growth and could lead to layoffs, prompting concern from the White House as Biden seeks to rebuild an economy battered by the coronavirus," Bloomberg writes.Context: Demand for chips increased faster than expected amid the pandemic, which led to the shortage.Details: The order will include 100-day reviews of supply chains for semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries, rare minerals and pharmaceuticals, per Reuters.It will also have "sectoral reviews to be completed within one year for defense, public health and biological preparedness, information communications technology, energy, transportation and food production," AP writes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers

    The viral pandemic has triggered a cascade of price hikes throughout America's auto industry — a surge that has made both new and used vehicles unaffordable for many. In response, many buyers who were priced out of that market turned to used vehicles. It was among the fastest such increases in decades, said Ivan Drury, a senior manager of insights for Edmunds.com.

  • Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in $900 million electric car recall

    Hyundai Motor Co will replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles globally due to fire risks - a costly $900 million recall that lays bare the thorny issue of how car and battery makers split the bill when problems arise. The recall is one of the first mass battery pack replacements conducted by a major automaker. The recall mostly concerns the Kona EV, Hyundai's biggest-selling electric car which was first recalled late last year for a software upgrade after a spate of fires.

  • Samsung unveils its foldable phones

    Customers can now buy and try the Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone for 100 days before returning it for a full refund.

  • Cuban migrant boat capsizes after 16 days at sea

    The Martin County Sheriff's Office said officials received calls on Sunday (February 21) of a "distressed vessel" trying to reach the shore in St. Lucie County.While on their way to the scene, a wave hit the vessel causing it to capsize.Authorities and civilians helped rescued the six men and two pregnant women, the sheriff's office said, adding they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition."Federal authorities will now determine if any further immigration action will be taken," the office wrote on their Facebook page.

  • Car and Driver Announces the 2021 Editors' Choice List

    Made up of this year's 10Best winners plus our top-rated cars, trucks, EVs, and SUVs, the 2021 Editors' Choice picks are the models we recommend to shoppers.

  • Judge rips Capitol rioter’s Trump defense

    Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell was unpersuaded by a Proud Boys member’s claim he was heeding the then-president’s direction by storming Congress.

  • Tiger Woods suffers serious injuries after flipping car in accident

    The golf legend crashed Tuesday morning outside of Los Angeles. Woods’ record-setting performance on the green HAD been tainted by controversy in 2009 after another car crash and a DUI charge in 2017.

  • FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J's shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

  • Tiger Woods in surgery for multiple leg injuries after car crash in Los Angeles

    Fire crews had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to get Woods from the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered “major damage”.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Sued For $1.3 Billion Over Voter Fraud Claims

    Dominion Voting Systems accused Lindell, a prominent Trump ally, of exposing its staff to "extreme hatred" via false statements about the 2020 election.

  • What Taking a Multivitamin Every Day Does To Your Body

    You may take a multivitamin every day but do you know what taking a multivitamin every day does to your body? “One third of adults and half of the population aging more than 55 years report taking at least one supplement per day,” according to a study published in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Bulletin. Find out more about what taking multivitamin every day could do to your body before you continue with your supplement regimen. As always, consult with your doctor about multivitamins, supplements, and medications. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Multivitamins Could Prevent Vitamin Deficiencies “Taking a multivitamin may increase daily quality of life through increased energy, often from the B vitamin combinations, along with other protective measures,” says Dr. Danielle Plummer, PharmD. However, “It’s important to choose a vitamin that has the nutrients in which you are deficient and meets your nutritional needs,” she warns. 2 Multivitamins May Counteract Prescription Medication “Some dietary supplements may increase the effect of your medication, and other dietary supplements may decrease it,” says Robert Mozersky from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).“You may be getting either too much or too little of a medication you need,” he warns.RELATED: What Boosting Immunity Every Day Does To Your Body 3 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Strokes “Most vitamins are water soluble with Vitamins A, D, E and K being fat soluble. Taking too much of a fat soluble vitamin can be dangerous. Vitamin A and E are known to be dangerous at high levels,” says Dr. Plummer. Getting too much Vitamin E or beta carotene in particular may be extremely dangerous. “Vitamin E (dl-alpha tocopherol) supplementation increased the incidence and mortality due to subarachnoid hemorrhage…whereas beta carotene supplementation increased the incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage,” according to a study from JAMA Neurology. 4 Multivitamins Can Cause You to Eat an Unhealthy Diet When you take a multivitamin every day, you may get the false sense of security that you’re healthy and don’t need to focus on your diet. “The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the leading nutritional and dietary information for the general public, does not have a recommendation for taking a daily multivitamin. Why? Because the guidelines focus on healthy eating patterns,” says Michelle Zive, RD, Ph.D., and co-author of the NASM-CNC. 5 Overdosing on Multivitamins May Affect Your Blood Sugar Levels Gummy and chewable vitamins have become all the rage, even with adults. However, it’s important to “use caution taking chewables if you are diabetic,” according to Dr. Plummer. These vitamins usually contain added sugar or other unhealthy fillers. “Look at filler ingredients if you have food sensitivities, allergies or other dietary requirements. For example, if you are gluten free, vegan or Kosher, make sure it says this on the label,” she warns.RELATED: Simple Ways to Avoid a Heart Attack, According to Doctors 6 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Nerve Damage Too much Vitamin B6 can lead to toxicity, which may cause nerve damage. Supplementation is usually to blame for an overdose of B6.“All cases of vitamin B6 toxicity are from supratherapeutic dosing, either iatrogenic or laypersons self-treating with over-the-counter supplements. Daily dietary intake will not provide enough pyridoxine to cause toxicity,” according to a study from StatPearls.“Take a look at other supplements you’re taking and what nutrients they contain. This is to ensure that you’re not overdosing on any vitamin or mineral,” says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, “If you are taking another supplement that contains vitamins or minerals, it may be best to hand pick your supplements and forgo the multivitamin in that case.” 7 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Kidney Stones Before choosing a supplement, it’s crucial to check the dose, especially if it’s calcium or vitamin D. “Vitamin D, and especially its active metabolite calcitriol, increases digestive calcium absorption—as urinary calcium excretion is directly correlated with digestive calcium absorption, vitamin D metabolites could theoretically increase calciuria and promote urinary stone formation,” according to a study published in Nutrients.“Since our bodies can only absorb about 500 mg of calcium in a dose, if a vitamin offers more than this, you will not get the added benefit. In this case, choose a vitamin with 500 mg per tablet that is taken twice daily,” says Dr. Plummer.RELATED: The Unhealthiest Supplements You Shouldn't Take 8 Multivitamins Could Make You Feel Healthier Than You Are "Supplements are never a substitute for a balanced, healthful diet," says Dr. JoAnn Manson in an interview with Harvard Health. "And they can be a distraction from healthy lifestyle practices that confer much greater benefits." As for yourself, protect yourself during this COVID-19 outbreak: Wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Pro-Trump MyPillow CEO sued for $1.3bn over election fraud claims

    Mike Lindell consistently claimed election had been rigged ahead of insurrection

  • The Evolution of the Gaming Industry

    The gaming industry was already doing well, generating more than $120 billion in 2019. Then came 2020: The (first) year of lockdowns, social distancing and just overall deadly pandemic vibes. A June...

  • Andrew Cuomo Is Everything the Press Accused Ron DeSantis of Being

    Throughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts, and cooked the numbers. It just thought the governor in question was Florida’s Ron DeSantis rather than New York’s Andrew Cuomo. After it has become clear that Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic was not just criminal in the metaphorical sense, but perhaps in the literal sense, the press has begun, only reluctantly and belatedly, to abandon its long-running Cuomo hagiography. It never made any sense to lionize Andrew Cuomo at the expense of Ron DeSantis, except that one had a “D” after his name and the other didn’t, and one hated Trump and the other didn’t. The national media also labors under the assumption that New York must be competent while the Sunshine State is the preserve of the embarrassingly boorish “Florida Man.” Finally, the media loved the way Cuomo talked about the pandemic at his take-charge press conferences. This was taken as the opposite of Trump’s approach, which it was — Cuomo talked a good game, while utterly botching the substance of the response, while Trump talked irresponsibly about the pandemic, while handling the substance pretty well (or, certainly, not as badly as advertised). All this meant that the press made both Cuomo and DeSantis into something they were not — a hero and a villain, respectively — when it should have been obvious all along that this wasn’t remotely justified. From the outset of the pandemic, New York State has had the highest number of deaths of any state and still does (47,000), and the second-highest deaths-per-million of anywhere in the country. In contrast, Florida is right around the national average for deaths-per-million. Journalists brushed right by these top-line numbers in the interest of their tendentious narrative-building. They erupted in outrage when DeSantis was allegedly slow to close the beaches last March but didn’t dwell much on Cuomo saying, when the virus was already spreading throughout his state: “The facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring.” They accused DeSantis of unnecessarily endangering seniors when the Florida governor took steps to protect the nursing homes, and Andrew Cuomo, infamously, ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients. They claimed DeSantis was rejecting the “science” by, among other things, pushing to reopen the schools, an approach that has proved out. Meanwhile, experts have fled the New York public-health bureaucracy in response to Cuomo’s highhandedness. They bought the bogus story of a Florida data manager who was supposedly persecuted for blowing the whistle on the state’s manipulation of its COVID numbers, when, of course, this is exactly what Cuomo was doing. And so, the media’s anointed hero of the pandemic — who wrote a book on his own exemplary pandemic response, who won a Grammy, who was elevated to an authority with the standing to comment on how the country was handling COVID-19 — is facing calls to resign or face impeachment and is the subject of multiple investigations, while his routine bullying of critics is now out in the open. Not only are none of these things happening to Ron DeSantis, his policy of avoiding strict lockdowns, which occasioned so much criticism, has avoided the educational and economic downsides of Cuomo’s policies. According to Florida data, the state offers more in-person education than any other state, and it has a lower unemployment rate than the national average and other populous states. This matters greatly to the well-being of Floridians. All of this said, the virus has presented enormous challenges and excruciating choices to policymakers around the country. It’s not healthy to be overly invested in red-state versus blue-state comparisons. But the media gleefully went all-in on this game — and managed to pump up the wrong governor and run down the wrong one, in a failure for the ages. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective and safe - FDA staff

    J&J said in documents submitted to the FDA that its data suggested its vaccine was effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. It said that in a preliminary analysis of its trial, it found 16 cases of asymptomatic cases in the placebo group versus two in the vaccine group, or an 88% efficacy rate. While asymptomatic infection was not the primary goal of the trial, which studied the vaccine's ability to stop moderate to severe COVID-19, the reduction of asymptomatic cases implies the shot can also cut transmission of the disease.

  • Jay-Z sells stake in champagne brand to luxury giant LVMH

    LVMH said it was interested in the brand for its appeal to a 'global and diverse' customer.

  • India's Reliance sees oil-to-chemicals business spin off in September quarter

    Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex, is in talks with Saudi Aramco to sell a fifth of its O2C business. "Reorganization of O2C Business facilitates participation by strategic investors and marquee sector focused investors," the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in a presentation to investors. The new entity, Reliance O2C Ltd, will subsume Reliance's investment in oil refining, marketing and petrochemical business.

  • Hong Kong Gives HK$120 Billion Boost to Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong gave consumers a boost with spending vouchers and loans for the unemployed, while hitting investors with a planned tax hike on stock trading.Financial Secretary Paul Chan outlined HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) of fiscal support in his budget Wednesday to spur consumption and ease joblessness in an economy that’s slowly recovering after two years of recession. To boost revenue, he proposed raising the stamp duty on trading to 0.13% from 0.1%, sparking a selloff in equities.Chan said the focus of the budget is on stabilizing an economy hit by political and social unrest in 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic last year. After a record contraction of 6.1% last year, the economy will grow in a range of 3.5%-5.5% in 2021, he said.At the same time, Chan is seeking to rein in the budget deficit by raising revenue. The deficit is expected to narrow from a record of about HK$260 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31 to HK$101.6 billion in the coming year -- or 3.6% of gross domestic product.That compares with a deficit target of 2.2% for financial rival Singapore and a global average of 8.5% in 2021, according to International Monetary Fund projections.“The relief measures to support enterprises and individuals contained in this year’s budget are not as generous as those in the last year,” said Kenneth Wong, a tax partner at PwC Hong Kong. “We understand there is a need for the government to balance the budget and generate additional revenue such as raising stamp duty. However, we hope that this is just a temporary measure.”The announcement on the planned trading-tax hike sent Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index down 3% on the day, led by an 8.8% drop in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Mainland-based funds sold a record $2.6 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks through exchange links with Shenzhen and Shanghai.Chan said the planned hike is “not a high percentage in terms of an increase and we’ve taken into account the need to remain competitive.”Read More: Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels StocksTransaction costs are just one factor that affects investor behavior and the stock market should continue to perform well, said Sarah Chan, a tax partner at Deloitte China. “However, we strongly recommend the government to continue to review the impact of this measure,” she said.Spending VouchersThe consumption vouchers should help stimulate spending, benefiting restaurants, retailers and tourism businesses knocked by virus shutdowns last year. Retail sales in the city have plummeted and unemployment surged to the highest in more than 16 years.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Long-term scarring in Hong Kong’s economy is a major risk without effective support for hard-hit sectors -- a situation the government intends to address in its budget for next fiscal year.High-frequency data show the economy is starting to look up at last. New cases of Covid-19 have continued to retreat, and a vaccination programwill start Friday-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistClick here for the full reportIris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV, said spending coupons could be an “inefficient and an ineffective tool during Covid.” Administration costs would be higher compared with cash handouts, she said.The government announced almost HK$320 billion in virus stimulus last year to support industries and the economy, centered on a HK$10,000 cash handout to residents and a wage subsidy program to stem job losses.Other highlights of the budget speech:Tax rebates provided with a cap of HK$10,000Loan guarantees for unemployed capped at HK$80,000 per person. The government will set aside HK$15 billion for the program; loans will carry 1% interest, with applicants given a moratorium on repayments for first yearConsumption vouchers to cost about HK$36 billionHK$1 billion of subsidies for older buildingsSeries of measures to support tourism, including HK$765 million to the Hong Kong Tourism Board to revive the industryHK$6.6 billion to create about 30,000 “time-limited jobs” for a period of up to 12 monthsLand sale program for coming year totals 15 residential and three commercial sitesHK$500 million to enhance facilities in country parks, including lookout points, treetop adventure and glamping sites, improving toilet facilitiesRegistration tax for private cars increased by 15% and the vehicle license fee raised by 30%(Updates with additional comments from analysts and Chan.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.