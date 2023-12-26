Biden Orders Airstrikes After American Soldiers Injured; Netanyahu Vows To Destroy Hamas; 2024 Polls

President Biden orders retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed terrorists responsible for killing three American soldiers. Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Ron Dermer briefs the Biden administration and congressional officials on Israel’s plan in its war with Hamas. GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley gains more support in New Hampshire but Donald Trump still leads the pack overall. The Hill’s Laura Kelly breaks down the latest news on Ukraine funding and whether Congress is prepared to address it upon their return to Washington in the new year. Make sure to subscribe and join Kevin weekdays as he dishes today’s top headlines from The Hill. Follow Kevin Cirilli, Instagram - @kevincirilli Twitter / X - @kevincirilli

