Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to promote his infrastructure agenda at University of Wisconsin-Superior, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Superior, Wis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHOK SHARMA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk Thursday in a virtual meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will "exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday's vote.

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Recommended Stories

  • SocGen says working to reduce Russia risks; bank shares jittery

    Societe Generale, one of Europe's banks with the largest presence in Russia, said on Thursday it was working to reduce its risks as European banks review their operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. "The Group is conducting its business in Russia with the utmost caution and selectivity, while supporting its historical clients," the French bank said. Priorities are "to reduce its risks and preserve the liquidity of its subsidiary by maintaining a diversified collection of deposits," it said.

  • Semiconductor, PC stocks rally after Biden touts importance of U.S. chip manufacturing

    Chip-related stocks and shares of computer makers surged Wednesday following a push by President Joe Biden to pass legislation that would result in more than $50 billion in government subsidies to build out U.S. chip-making capacity.

  • French minister declares economic 'war' on Russia, and then beats a retreat

    PARIS (Reuters) -French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia to bring down the its economy as punishment for invading Ukraine, before rowing back on language he later said was inappropriate. The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank, oligarchs and officials, including President Vladimir Putin himself, and barred some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire described the sanctions packages as proving "extremely effective".

  • U.S. asked Israel for potential energy assist to Europe

    The Biden administration asked Israel three weeks ago if it could help mitigate possible natural gas shortages in Europe in anticipation of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: The U.S. outreach to Israel was part of a wider effort by the Biden administration to prepare for a scenario where a war in Ukraine could lead Russia to cut natural gas supply to Europe, which could cause a severe energy crisis. Stay on top of the latest market trends and econom

  • Boston Mayor Wu seeks limits on residential picketing after weeks of noisy protests outside her own home

    Several key Boston officials have voiced their support for Mayor Michelle Wu’s new proposed ordinance that would limit protests and picketing outside private residences between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The new ordinance, filed on Monday, would protect all homes from “targeted residential picketing” and would reportedly not apply to gatherings, marches or rallies that do not target a specific person or resident, according to NBC Boston. “Boston has a strong legacy of activism, and it’s important to uphold and protect the ability to speak out and advocate fiercely to keep our democracy strong," Wu said in a statement.

  • Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia

    Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • Germany seized the world's largest mega-yacht worth $600 million belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, according to Forbes report

    The oligarch has historically supported Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he hasn't commented on recent sanctions or the war against Ukraine.

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though

  • Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

    National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.

  • Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia, López Obrador says

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday his country won't impose economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine."We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," López Obrador said at his daily news conference.López Obrador was internally criticized for his reluctance to condemn the unprovoked invasion, with initial official...

  • Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht Seized in Germany

    Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s 512-foot Dilbar, one of the biggest yachts in the world, seized after European Union announces sanctions against him

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Russia has been accused of using 'vacuum bombs' in Ukraine. What are those?

    Russia has been accused of using thermobaric weapons, also called vacuum bombs, in Ukraine. If true, it could be "a war crime," the White House said.

  • 3 House Republicans voted against a bipartisan resolution to stand 'steadfastly' with the Ukrainian people

    GOP Reps. Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, and Matt Rosendale voted against a resolution supporting the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty.

  • U.S. recalls cable saying India and UAE are “in Russia’s camp”

    The State Department has recalled a cable to U.S. diplomats that instructed them to inform counterparts from India and the United Arab Emirates their position of neutrality on Ukraine put them "in Russia's camp," Axios has learned.Why it matters: The recall of the strongly worded cable indicates either a process error with a fabled and vital work product — or a policy dispute inside the U.S. government involving two key allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Fact check: Video shows American train carrying tanks, not Russian military convoy

    Users online are highlighting a video, claiming it shows a military convoy headed to Ukraine. It shows an American train carrying tanks in California.

  • Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin and Zelenskiy

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has proposed Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine, spoke with the leaders of both countries on Wednesday. The first call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy said on Twitter they spoke about "Russian aggression."