Biden and other world leaders will be serenaded by sea shanties, sit around fire-pits and toast marshmallows on an English beach during the G7 summit

Thomas Colson
·4 min read
boris johnson biden wives
Getty

  • Biden and world leaders will be entertained on an English beach during the G7 summit.

  • The leaders will sit around fire-pits on the beach, toast marshmallows, and be serenaded by sea shanties.

  • The meeting comes amid rising tensions between Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

President Biden and other world leaders will listen to sea shanties, sit around firepits, and eat toasted marshmallows on an English beach in the tiny seaside town in Cornwall this week for the annual G7 summit - the first in-person gathering of world leaders in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A diplomatic tussle between UK prime minister Boris Johnson and President Biden about Brexit threatened on Thursday to overshadow the three-day summit.

But Johnson will be hoping to charm Biden and other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, when they meet in the popular holiday destination of Cornwall to discuss issues including climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders will gather from Friday, where a dinner featuring roasted turbot will be cooked by chef Emily Scott from the nearby restaurant Watergate Bay.

On Saturday, leaders will then gather on the beach for a barbecue cooked which will feature lobster and crab claws.

The G7 beach barbecue menu

Canapes: Sparkling scallops, Curgurrell Crab Claws, and Portscatho mackerel.

Mains: Seared and smokey Moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster, and scorched leeks served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, St Just purple sprout broccoli, and salt-baked beetroot

Dessert: Beach Hut Sundae

After dinner: baked brie, hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows around firepits on the beach

Drinks: Cornish sparkling wine, German Riesling, Australian Shiraz, Cornish beer and hedge row fizz cocktail

Leaders afterward will be served baked brie, hot buttered rum, and toasted marshmallows around firepits on the beach, cooked by chef Simon Stallard, who runs a popular beach hut restaurant on the south coast of Cornwall.

They will then be serenaded with songs from local Cornish sea shanty group Du Hug Owr.

The choice of venue was reportedly to Biden's liking.

Biden, Johnson and their wives took a stroll on the beach at Carbis Bay on Thursday during which the president reportedly told Johnson: "it's gorgeous. I don't want to go home."

President Biden, who is making his first official trip abroad as president, landed in England on Wednesday ahead of the summit, where a massive security operation is underway to guard the venues and hotels hosting the leaders during their stay.

Sniffer dogs, drones, and up to 5,000 police officers from all over England have been deployed across Cornwall ahead of the summit, which comprises the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Leaders from Australia, India, South Africa, and South Korea have also been invited to attend by Boris Johnson, who UK officials said "share the same fundamental values of openness and equality" as the G7. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel his visit due to the severe coronavirus outbreak across the country, however.

UK officials said that discussions between leaders discuss how to introduce measures "to prevent an international catastrophe like the coronavirus pandemic from ever happening again" as well as how to coordinate the global economic recovery from the crisis. They will also discuss climate change, officials said.

boris johnson joe biden
Boris Johnson and Joe Biden Getty

While Johnson has billed the event as an opportunity to foster better relations with President Biden - who once described the UK prime minister as a "physical and emotional clone" of Donald Trump - the possibility of frosty relations remains high due to ongoing tensions over the UK's post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

The president, who has spoken extensively about his Irish ancestry, last week issued Johnson's government with an extraordinary diplomatic rebuke over the Northern Ireland protocol - part of the Brexit agreement which was designed to avoid inflaming the delicate peace agreement on the island of Ireland which was enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

Tensions between the EU have been simmering over the Northern Ireland protocol since April, when the UK unilaterally extended a grace period for customs checks on goods arriving Great Britain to Northern Ireland - a move the EU said was unlawful.

In a rare diplomatic move, Biden's top diplomat in the UK issued a rebuke to the UK's Brexit minister David Frost for "inflaming" tensions in Ireland and Europe.

The issue will likely be raised when Biden and Johnson meet in person over the weekend. Downing Street said "discussions between the Prime Minister and President Biden are also expected to cover other areas of bilateral cooperation, including reinforcing their shared commitment to preserve the gains made by Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland."

