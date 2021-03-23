Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

President Joe Biden arrives at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will next week release its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president's top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday.

The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments, but it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” said OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander.

OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden's full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.

Fiscal 2022 will be the first time in a decade without caps on discretionary spending, which went into place with the 2011 Budget Control Act that Biden helped negotiate as vice president for Barack Obama. The absence of the caps makes it easier for Biden to propose spending increases.

Recommended Stories

  • How many fans can your favorite team host? Here are NC’s new COVID guidelines for sports

    Breaking down the major sports teams and colleges in North Carolina and how many fans they’re allowed to host under new state safety guidelines.

  • Fed intensifies climate risk focus with new panel, scenario analysis

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is intensifying its efforts to understand and manage global warming threats to the financial system, establishing a panel focused on financial stability risks and looking into the possibility of climate stress tests for banks. The moves at the U.S. central bank, announced on Tuesday, are broadly in line with the Biden administration's pledge to tackle climate change, although they date back to at least 2019 when the San Francisco Fed held the Fed's first public conference on the subject. They are, however, unpopular with Republican lawmakers, who see them as overstepping what they feel should be a narrow Fed focus on interest rates, inflation and employment.

  • Obamacare enrollment period extended beyond May as new insurance subsidies kick in

    The Biden administration is extending a special enrollment period for Obamacare so people can take advantage of new health insurance subsidies.

  • Biden's energy infrastructure push is starting to take shape

    The White House is starting to fill in some of the blanks on plans to push an infrastructure package with climate and energy provisions.Driving the news: President Biden is considering using budget reconciliation two more times this year to pass up to $3 trillion in spending aimed at core priorities, including infrastructure, climate change, education, taxes and health care, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alayna Treene report.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Biden campaigned on big investments in areas like EV charging, grid modernization and boosting R&D, but specifics of his proposals have yet to emerge.And while a legislative strategy is still taking shape, using reconciliation would enable Democrats to bypass Senate filibusters.Where it stands: Stories Monday in the New York Times and Washington Post provide some broad-brush numbers on climate and energy pieces of the much wider — and preliminary — White House plans.Via the Post..."The infrastructure component of the proposal includes $400 billion in spending to combat climate change, including $60 billion for infrastructure related to green transit and $46 billion for climate-related research and development. The plan also would aim to make electric-vehicle charging stations available across the country."And the NYT notes..."Documents suggest it will include nearly $1 trillion in spending on the construction of roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, electric vehicle charging stations, and improvements to the electric grid and other parts of the power sector."The story also notes an emphasis on building one million new affordable and energy-efficient housing units.A separate NYT story notes power sector efforts will include a focus on disproportionate air pollution burdens that communities of color face.What we don't know: A lot at this point. Those known unknowns include the prospects for bipartisan cooperation on grid modernization and other energy topics that have buy-in from both parties.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Firebrand Congressman Mo Brooks, a Trump ally, launches U.S. Senate run

    U.S. Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who helped lead a Republican effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Congress, announced on Monday he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022. The staunch conservative launched his campaign at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, where he was joined by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. Brooks previously said he had spoken to Trump about a possible Senate run.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball has wrist surgery; does that end his sterling rookie season?

    Ball suffered a fractured wrist Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers

  • Man who begged for ICE release dies of COVID days after he’s freed, lawyers say

    “They rejected these requests every time until he was about to die.”

  • Jamie Foxx to Star and Executive Produce Upcoming Limited Series on the Life and Career of Mike Tyson

    Whether it’s an aspiring jazz musician, a legendary soul singer, or an exonerated man who finally gets justice after many long years, when it comes to Jamie Foxx, there is hardly any role he won’t authentically embody. With a long-awaited update on his next project, I’m sure we’ll see more of the same.

  • Biden ‘considering executive action’ on gun control after warning Congress: ‘This is not and should not be a partisan issue’

    ‘This is not and should not be a partisan issue,’ president says of requiring universal background checks on gun sales

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • 3 killed, 2 officers hospitalized in San Joaquin County crash

    Three people were killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

  • Rohingya refugee camp fire: Several dead, hundreds missing and thousands homeless

    At least 15 have died, 400 are missing and tens of thousands are displaced from Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Lebanon crisis escalates after failure to agree government

    Lebanon's financial crisis intensified on Monday after Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri publicly repudiated President Michel Aoun, saying the latter wanted to dictate cabinet membership and grant veto powers on policy to his political allies. After the latest of more than a dozen meetings with the president to form a new cabinet, Hariri called Aoun's demands "unacceptable". Hariri's televised announcement dashed hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock between the two and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • We want 'to rebuild': Blinken on first NATO trip

    Speaking on his first visit to NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment in facing threats around the world, as well as with climate change.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has set out areas where NATO could modernize over the medium term - from climate measures to more sustainable funding of military operations - and needs U.S. support.Asked about any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken said that Washington would not act unilaterally."We went in together. We have adjusted together. And when the time is right, we will leave together," he said.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says