Biden outlines 6 actions to bolster recovery amid strong jobs report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After celebrating a strong monthly employment report that saw more than 900.000 new jobs added in the U.S., President Biden outlined "six specific actions people will see over the next few weeks" that his administration believes will continue to bolster the economy and curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Among the actions, Biden detailed monthly payments to parents of children under 17, the forgiveness of loans to small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program and urging the release of $45 billion in relief funds to renters and landlords by state and local governments.