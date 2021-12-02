Biden outlines new plan to fight COVID
Speaking at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, President Biden described the administration’s strategy to combat COVID-19 this winter.
The former White House press secretary promoted “Florida’s greatest Christmas party," where a ticket costs $10,000 for one photo with Donald Trump.
GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, suggested Wednesday that former President Trump could be held responsible for any falsehoods exchanged with the panel."President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past. He has recently...
Meadows dropped an unwelcome truth bomb in disclosing that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020, three days before debating Biden.
Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the state's highest office in 2022. The 65-year-old Republican said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not seek a third term.
A growing number of Indians are renouncing their passports, and it’s the opposite of what prime minister Narendra Modi set out to achieve. More than 600,000 of them changed their citizenship between 2017 and 2021, Nityananda Rai, the country’s junior home minister, told the Lok Sabha of parliament yesterday (Nov. 30). India does not offer dual citizenship yet, and people seeking citizenship in other countries must give up their Indian passport as per law.
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.
A war of words erupted on Twitter and in the media after Mace condemned Greene's like-minded political ally for making Islamophobic remarks — but they quickly moved on to abortion as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stepped in
Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will leave her role at the end of the year.
The Club for Growth ran ads featuring JD Vance calling himself a "Never Trump guy" and calling Trump an "idiot," "noxious," and "offensive."
Alex Jones will probably never take responsibility for the pain he caused the families of Sandy Hook victims. But at least he will be made to pay.
When Donald Trump offered to spend $200 million overhauling one of Washington's most treasured historic buildings into a luxury hotel a decade ago, competitors and critics scoffed. Trump, they asserted, could never operate a hotel profitably after paying so much.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It turns out they were right. The hotel posted millions in losses over four years, according to financial documents Trump's co
A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said. The construction site for a new commuter train line is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.
Laos, a nation of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a $5.9 billion Chinese-built railway that links China's poor southwest to foreign markets but piles on potentially risky debt. The line through lush tropical mountains from the Laotian capital, Vientiane, to Kunming is one of hundreds of projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other facilities across Asia, Africa and the Pacific. The Kunming-Vientiane railway is a link in a possible future network to connect China with Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore.
A human rights group says the practice is being used to bolster Chinese influence abroad.
A Lebanese DJ was days away from moving to Riyadh to play for a month in one of the newest entertainment centers in Saudi Arabia's capital when a brief, polite Whatsapp message informed her that the contract won’t go through. The diplomatic crisis is causing anxiety among Lebanese, particularly those who work in Gulf countries, at a time when Lebanon is already enduring an unprecedented economic meltdown.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he discussed the January call with Trump in which he asked to help him win the state.