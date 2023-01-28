Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" and "deeply pained" after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death," Biden said in a statement.

He added the Nichols' families deserves a swift, full and transparent investigation.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)