Biden pardons pair of Thanksgiving turkeys, participate in Friendsgiving dinner with troops

WASHINGTON – The votes had been counted. There was no “ballot stuffing” or “foul play,” President Joe Biden said Monday. And for the president, the only “red wave” he thinks will happen on Thanksgiving is if his German Shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce.

And the results are in: Chocolate and Chip, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate, received a pardon.

“Now, based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon,” Biden said before being interrupted by a gobble from the turkeys. “I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip."

Biden in a ceremony Monday on the South Lawn pardoned the two turkeys, where Biden briefly pointed out Commander and two of his grandchildren on the balcony of the White House.

Chocolate and Chip, who weigh 46 pounds and 47 pounds respectively, will go on to reside at North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).

The National Thanksgiving Turkey and the alternate, Chocolate and Chip, wait to be pardoned by President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House, November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The event will mark the 75th anniversary of the annual tradition, which ensures the birds won't end up as the main course on someone's dinner table.

Chocolate and Chip were raised on a ranch near Monroe, N.C.

Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, during an annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition at the White House in 2021.

Later Monday afternoon, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Cherry Point, N.C., where they will participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with service members and military families.

President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the 2022 National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker and Alexa Starnes, daughter of the owner of Circle S Ranch, on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

