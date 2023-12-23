Biden has pardoned federal marijuana convictions. What does that mean for Oklahoma?

Just days before Christmas, President Joe Biden has expanded on his earlier decision to pardon federal convictions for simple marijuana possession to include anyone who's ever used the drug.

The new proclamation issued Friday gives relief to people who were convicted of, or merely committed, attempted marijuana possession or marijuana use on federal lands and in the District of Columbia. There won't be any current prisoners released from federal custody because no one is in prison solely for marijuana possession, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

In highly simplified terms, the federal government now doesn't care if you've smoked pot.

In 1969, when country-western singer Merle Haggard wrote the semi-satirical line, "We don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee," the federal government would put someone in prison for at least two years for a first-time charge of marijuana possession. That mandatory minimum sentence was temporarily repealed in 1970, but the past few decades have seen a gradual slowdown of pot convictions and a federal policy shift toward rehabilitation rather than incarceration for small-time drug offenses.

How many convictions in Oklahoma would be impacted by Biden's marijuana pardon?

Federal marijuana possession cases in Oklahoma have been a rare occurrence in recent years. A search of records in the Western District of Oklahoma showed most charges ended up dismissed.

Biden's decision follows a trend championed in many states, including Oklahoma, that has reformed how the law treats nearly every aspect of marijuana use and possession. In 2016, Oklahoma voted to downgrade all simple drug possession from a felony to misdemeanor. Two years later, voters legalized medical marijuana.

During Kevin Stitt's first year as Oklahoma's governor, he issued the nation's largest commutation when he commuted the sentences of hundreds of nonviolent drug and property offenders who were eligible for an expedited commutation process.

"(Stitt) is dedicated to creating a system that ensures public safety and responsibly gives deserving Oklahomans second chances," the governor's communications director, Abegail Cave, said Friday. "While Oklahoma law allows the governor to pardon only individuals who have received a recommendation from the Pardon and Parole Board, Gov. Stitt is actively exploring solutions to improve our justice system."

In July, Stitt created a task force to identify "evidence-based strategies to reduce crime and recidivism, enhance public safety, and increase opportunities for all Oklahomans." The task force's report is due this month and will be used to propose new laws during the 2024 legislative session.

The president's announcement on Friday is meant to make it easier for Americans and legal residents with a history of using marijuana to access the full range of public services and apply for jobs that require a clean drug history.

"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities," the president said Friday. "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs."

He also urged states to follow his lead.

Sarah Brune Edwards, chair of the board for Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, noted the continued differences in state and federal law when it comes to marijuana.

"OCJR believes that simple drug possession is a health issue, not a criminal issue. Marijuana is currently legal under Oklahoma law for medicinal purposes, for health issues," Edwards said. "To the extent someone is addicted to or buying marijuana outside of regulations, it's still a health issue. The less conflict between Oklahoma law and federal law, the less confusion for all."

What does this mean for state marijuana charges?

The implication of Biden's pardon promises to have significant implications, as criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. However, the pardons do not apply to people who violated state law, and anyone who wants to receive proof of a pardon will have to apply through the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department's certificate will confirm that they were pardoned under the president's order if they need to provide proof of clemency for employment or housing applications.

Biden's proclamation states that the attorney general "shall review all properly submitted applications for certificates of pardon and shall issue such certificates of pardon to eligible applicants in due course."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What Biden's marijuana pardons mean for Oklahoma