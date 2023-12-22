Biden pardons marijuana use nationwide. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON— President Joe Biden announced Friday he's issuing a federal pardon to every American who has used marijuana in the past, including those who were never arrested or prosecuted.

The sweeping pardon applies to all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents in possession of marijuana for their personal use and those convinced of similar federal crimes. It does not apply to individuals who have been jailed for selling the drug, which is illegal under federal law.

The implication of Biden's pardon promises to be far-reaching, as criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities.

However, this pardon does not apply for people who violated state law.

In a statement, Biden said Americans should not be sent to prison solely for using or possessing marijuana. He urged governors to forgive state offenses.

"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs," Biden said.

More: Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan

April 2, 2022: A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House in Washington D.C.. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

Biden also commuted the sentences of 11 people he said are "serving disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses" and would have received lesser sentences if they were charged today.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pardons marijuana possession convictions; federal, D.C. crimes