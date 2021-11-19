Biden pardons two turkeys Peanut Butter, Jelly in Rose Garden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned Peanut Butter and Jelly, two giant white turkeys from Indiana, in the White House Rose Garden Friday, continuing a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back decades.

"Instead of getting basted these two turkeys are getting boosted," said Biden, referencing the vaccine booster shots that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized broader use of earlier in the day.

"It's important to continue traditions like this, to remind us how from darkness there is light and hope and progress, and that's what this year's Thanksgiving in my view represents," he said.

Before he spoke, the turkeys wandered freely on the lawn as the smell of hot apple cider wafted through the air. A band played avian-related tunes, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" and "Birdland" by Weather Report to a crowd of White House staff and their children.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Heather Timmons; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings case

    The verdict in the case came on the fourth day of deliberations.

  • Winter Weather Awareness Week: Snow squalls

    Winter brings constantly changing conditions to southeastern Wisconsin, and one of the most dangerous parts of winter weather is rapidly changing conditions.

  • Mumbai: India baby girl found in drain recovering

    Police in Mumbai were called in to rescue the five-day-old after residents were alerted by cats.

  • Web Extra: Light Up Night Forecast

    KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin has your Light Up Night 2021 forecast.

  • Opposing Groups Chant Outside Kenosha County Courthouse as Rittenhouse Jury Deliberates

    Protesters chanted opposing messages in front of the courthouse where a jury deliberated for a third day in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday, November 18.Video taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows one group chanting “f*** Kyle” on the courthouse steps, while another clip shows a different group chanting “free Kyle”.Other verified footage from Gutenschwager shows protesters engaging verbally before a person pours blue Gatorade on a women.Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha last year. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Young Dolph's shooting death: Here's what we know about suspects, reports of shootings

    Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

  • Court rejects appeal by Amber Guyger, former cop convicted of murdering Botham Jean

    Guyger sought to have her murder conviction overturned, but a Texas appeals court said her appeal did not carry sufficient evidence that she was acting in self-defense or mentally unfit to be held responsible.

  • Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly

    After briefly transferring the power of the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris as he underwent a colonoscopy, President Biden returned to the White House on Friday to exercise a traditional Oval Office duty: He pardoned two turkeys.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges in Kenosha shootings

    Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted in the shootings of three men.

  • Analysis: In North America First push, Biden, Trudeau, Lopez Obrador aim at China

    When U.S. President Joe Biden gathered the leaders of his closest neighbors at the White House on Thursday, far-off rival China was top of mind. Trying to unify a collection of democracies to challenge China's growing economic and military clout, Biden has revived the so-called Three Amigos working group ditched by his predecessor Donald Trump. While he did not say the word "China" in front of reporters, aides said the emphasis of his private meetings was on policies designed to counter a country that by some estimates could overtake the United States as the world's largest economy within a decade.

  • PHOTOS: Presidential turkey pardons — a look back

    The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.

  • Austria back to full lockdown, vaccines to be compulsory

    Austria will be the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn - and will mandate its whole population to get vaccinated as of February. The government announced the new rules on Friday (November 19), as infection levels in the country set new records. Two-thirds of Austrians are fully vaccinated - one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.Vaccine skepticism is widespread, a view encouraged by the country's far right Freedom Party, the third biggest party in parliament.Here's Conservative Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. "We have decided to now initiate a nationwide compulsory vaccination very quickly... Substantially increasing vaccination rates, and I think we all agree on this, is our only way out of this vicious circle of virus waves and lockdown discussions once and for all. We don't want a fifth wave, we don't want a sixth and seventh wave."The lockdown rules will start on Monday (November 22), and the population will be required to get vaccinated from February 1st.Although Austria's restrictions are especially stringent, they could set the tone for other countries in Europe.According to neighbor Germany's health minister, a fourth wave of infections there is so grave that a lockdown cannot be ruled out, even for the vaccinated, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout.The Netherlands is also now in partial lockdown with bars and restaurants closing at 8 p.m.Greece on Thursday (November 19) joined several other European countries, including Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, in limiting public life for the unvaccinated as COVID-19 infections continue to rise there, too. Over in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 15) that people must come forward for COVID-19 vaccines to avoid fresh winter restrictions.

  • Cawthorn praises Rittenhouse verdict, tells supporters: ‘Be armed, be dangerous.’

    The North Carolina congressman is running for re-election, but in a district that includes part of Mecklenburg County.

  • Mom influencer slammed on TikTok for sharing intimate video of her husband: 'Such a violation of trust'

    A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.

  • 4 years after rescue, some Turpin children still 'living in squalor' despite donations, pledges of support

    After suffering unspeakable abuses and deprivation at the hands of their parents, the Turpin siblings -- it seemed -- were on the path to a new life: a future with the resources needed to start fresh, to make up for the years they were locked away from the world. Nearly four years ago, after authorities rescued the 13 Turpin siblings from their family home in Perris, California, where they were subjected to brutal violence and deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education, and health care, advocates and county leaders assured the siblings -- and a concerned public -- that help was on the way. "We are confident, given what they've been through and how resilient they are, that they're going to be really successful," said Jack Osborn, a court-appointed attorney for the seven adult children, after their parents' sentencing in 2019.

  • Rittenhouse verdict sets new legal precedent on White Privilege

    Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts after more than 24 hours of deliberations can be summed up […] The post Rittenhouse verdict sets new legal precedent on White Privilege appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden says 'the jury system works' after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in Kenosha homicide trial

    In reference to Rittenhouse, Jen Psaki previously said Biden doesn't believe there should be "vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons."

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted in Bombshell End to Vigilante Murder Trial

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J

  • California couple who swindled millions in COVID relief funds cut off their electronic bracelets and fled, leaving their 3 teenage children behind, reports say

    Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.

  • Jimmy Hoffa: Deathbed confession sparks long-missing US union boss body hunt

    The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.