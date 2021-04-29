Biden: ‘Pass the $15 minimum wage’

The Telegraph

A one-time Oxford Don has been named as mystery beneficiary of a €10 million trust fund in the Channel Islands linked to the disgraced former king Juan Carlos of Spain. Spanish prosecutors want to question Joaquín Romero Maura, 81, a respected author and former history professor at St Antony’s College, after discovering the Jersey fund while investigating Juan Carlos' unexplained wealth. But Mr Maura, who is the only person who could legally authorise a transfer of the funds, may not be able to testify after he was traced to a Zaragoza care home, where he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Mr Maura, great-grandson of a five-time prime minister of Spain, lived in the UK for most of his life and co-directed the Iberian Centre with the illustrious historian Sir Raymond Carr. The Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial cites court sources as confirming that Mr Romero Maura’s name appears as the sole trustee of a fund in Jersey. The fund was set up in the 1990s by a close aide of then King Juan Carlos, Manuel Prado y Colón de Carvajal, who was later jailed for embezzlement. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Romero Maura was named as a fund trustee, becoming the sole administrator with the death of Mr Prado y Colón de Carvajal in 2009.