Biden: ‘Pass the $15 minimum wage’
During Joe Biden’s first address to Congress as president, he said “no one should work 40 hours a week and still live below the poverty line."
During Joe Biden’s first address to Congress as president, he said “no one should work 40 hours a week and still live below the poverty line."
Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president
A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge
Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.
A one-time Oxford Don has been named as mystery beneficiary of a €10 million trust fund in the Channel Islands linked to the disgraced former king Juan Carlos of Spain. Spanish prosecutors want to question Joaquín Romero Maura, 81, a respected author and former history professor at St Antony’s College, after discovering the Jersey fund while investigating Juan Carlos' unexplained wealth. But Mr Maura, who is the only person who could legally authorise a transfer of the funds, may not be able to testify after he was traced to a Zaragoza care home, where he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Mr Maura, great-grandson of a five-time prime minister of Spain, lived in the UK for most of his life and co-directed the Iberian Centre with the illustrious historian Sir Raymond Carr. The Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial cites court sources as confirming that Mr Romero Maura’s name appears as the sole trustee of a fund in Jersey. The fund was set up in the 1990s by a close aide of then King Juan Carlos, Manuel Prado y Colón de Carvajal, who was later jailed for embezzlement. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Romero Maura was named as a fund trustee, becoming the sole administrator with the death of Mr Prado y Colón de Carvajal in 2009.
On the ballot in Tarrant County are contested races to lead the area’s cities and to represent part of North Texas in Congress.
West Palm Beach state Rep. Omari Hardy announced Wednesday he plans to run for Alcee Hastings’ former congressional seat after his death on April 6, and the 31-year-old first-year lawmaker said he will run a left-leaning campaign.
Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer
Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’
A new generation of startups wants to disrupt the way houses are built by automating production with industrial 3D printers. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, uses machines to deposit thin layers of plastic, metal, concrete and other materials atop one another, eventually producing three-dimensional objects from the bottom up. In recent years, 3D printers have mostly been used to create small quantities of specialized items such as car parts or prosthetic limbs, allowing consumers or businesses to produce just what they need using the machines at home or work.
‘I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that?,’ host asks
An analysis finds the US paying two to four times more for prescription drugs compared to Canada and France
This set is made in collaboration with Meena Harris, and since it’s a limited edition, you should buy it ASAP. Bolster a newfound interest in meditation or improve a seasoned pro’s setup. Not only is this print lovely, powerful, and created in collaboration with Evelynn Escobar-Thomas, but Wilde House Paper is donating 100% of the profits to Hike Clerb.
Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.
Michael Collins, the NASA astronaut and retired Air Force general who piloted Apollo 11's history-making mission to the moon, died at 90.
Trump supporters were ‘trying to kill me to accomplish their goal’, says injured police veteran
This will be only the ninth NFL draft in Panthers history without Marty Hurney working for the team. New GM Scott Fitterer has a new philosophy for tomorrow’s draft.
Annual rate of tree fellling in Brazil’s tropical wilds has almost doubled since conservative became president
Musician Mon Laferte is releasing her first album since speaking out about the country's protests.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Ontario will introduce three paid sick days for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced on Wednesday, as hospitals struggle through a third wave of infections largely driven by coronavirus variants passed through workplaces. The Conservative government of Canada's most populous province has faced public backlash in recent weeks for bringing in new restrictions not endorsed by its public health advisers, without implementing any form of paid sick leave. Monte McNaughton, the province's labour minister, called the move "a gamechanger" and said it "will save lives."
Maps, charts and graphics explaining what is happening and what the authorities are doing about it.