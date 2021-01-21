Biden to pause deportations for some immigrants starting Friday

New President Joe Biden has signed nearly a dozen executive orders, several of them related to immigration.

The new acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has announced it will “pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security and public safety.”

The “pause” period will last for 100 days.

The order does not apply to people who are suspected of terrorism or who have other national security issues. It also does not apply to noncitizens who were not in the U.S. before Nov. 1.

Following his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed nearly a dozen executive orders. Several of them were related to immigration. One order reverses former President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on the expansion of immigration within America’s borders.

In the executive order, Biden says, “Immigrants have helped strengthen America’s families, communities, businesses and workforce, and economy, infusing the United States with creativity, energy and ingenuity.”

“The task of enforcing the immigration laws is complex,” he contends, “and requires setting priorities to best serve the national interest.”

The order notes that the policy of the Biden administration is “to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border and ensure public health and safety.”

Biden notes that his administration will “reset the policies and practices for enforcing civil immigration laws to align enforcement with these values and priorities.”

Additionally, the former vice president has bolstered the protection afforded to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participants. In another order, he blocks the deportation of Liberians who have been living in the U.S.

In one of the biggest blows to Trump’s immigration stance, Biden also ended the ban that blocked travel to the United States from many Muslim and African countries.

The construction of Trump’s signature border wall was also halted by Biden, and his staffers will immediately review federal funding for the project.

