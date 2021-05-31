Biden pays tribute to fallen heroes on first Memorial Day as president

President Joe Biden Monday laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery as he marked his first Memorial Day in the White House with poignant ceremony and a tribute to shared loss.

“We’re the children of sacrifice made by a long line of American service members,” Biden said in a speech addressed to surviving relatives of slain service members. “We’re free because they were brave.”

The president pulled out a piece of paper that he said he keeps in his pocket with the exact number of American troops killed in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The figure stands at 7,036, he said.

“We will never forget what you gave to our country,” Biden said, his voice firm and eyes squinting through emotion.

Biden touched a wreath and made the sign of the cross as he marked a day with special meaning for the president, who has publicly struggled with the untimely death of his military veteran son.

Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Biden stood stock still and saluted as a military band played taps on the sunny and cool spring day.

Harris stood stoically beside her boss after enduring a weekend of attacks on her patriotism after she left out a tribute to the fallen troops in an “Enjoy the holiday weekend” tweet.

Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by speaking about Beau Biden, an Army National Guard major who died of cancer six years ago on Sunday.

The Memorial Day weekend, long an important moment for Biden, took on added poignancy this year as the president spoke frequently and emotionally of his own loss while expressing the gratitude of a nation for the sacrifices of others.

“I know the incredible pride you felt watching your loved one wear the uniform,” Biden said. “It’s a hard time here for me and our family just like it is for so many of you. It can hurt to remember, but the hurt is how we heal.”

Showing his trademark empathy, Biden vowed that the pain would eventually ease for those the fallen heroes have left behind.

“I promise you this: The day will come when the image of your loved one brings a smile to your lips not a tear to your eyes,” he said. “My prayer is that day will come sooner than later.”