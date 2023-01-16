Biden pays tribute to MLK in Washington

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as "fiscally demented." Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will run for a second, four-year term in 2024, Biden offered the sketches of an initial pitch to voters at an MLK breakfast organized by civil rights advocate Al Sharpton's National Action Network. In his remarks, Biden said he has delivered for Black Americans in many areas in his two years in office and said he wants to get more support in Congress for stalled voting rights legislation.