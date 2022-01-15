Biden is in a perpetual state of 'worst week ever'
Chaffetz tells 'The Ingraham Angle' the fundamental problem with Biden and Harris is that their policies suck. They make America worse.
On a Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the forthcoming hearings by the select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol will "blow the roof off the House."
“What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under-criminal-investigation loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.
Former President Trump's first rally of 2022 will be in Florence, Arizona, where several Republican candidates will take the stage as well.
For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce a bill named after Anthony Fauci after he clashed with the nation's top infectious diseases expert at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The FAUCI Act would require the...
Federal prosecutors should criminally prosecute the fake Trump electors in Michigan, Arizona and everywhere else they attempted a coup.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...
Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica
McCarthy told Republicans in a phone call that Trump admitted some responsibility. "I'm not sure what call you're talking about," McCarthy said Thursday.
Last July, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey took to Facebook to denounce both the extension of federally-enhanced state jobless benefits and Democratic President Joe Biden’s visit to Crystal Lake to promote his coronavirus relief agenda. “Here’s the dangerous slope that we are on in America,” the state senator and farmer from downstate Xenia said, while discussing Biden’s visit. ...
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion) project to modernise its military's outdated hardware that includes warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War. Under the deal negotiated with the government of India, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd will deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.
A Michigan man accused of spraying police at the Capitol with chemical irritants stormed out of a virtual detention hearing on Wednesday.
With troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Russia has many options for an attack, experts say, including steps short of full-scale invasion and occupation.
Ben Wallace has accused Vladimir Putin of Tsarist ambitions as he said there will be “severe economic sanctions” if Ukraine is invaded.
It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki deployed a colorful bit of sarcasm Thursday to deflect from a question regarding the setbacks that continue to pile up for the Biden administration.
The Post’s editorial board said an “unprecedented” step must be taken against the top House Republican.
Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.
CNNFormer Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair and perennial Democratic candidate Nina Turner bashed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as a “soulless coward” during a fiery CNN appearance on Friday—all as one of Manchin’s allies looked on.Appearing alongside former Manchin senior advisor Jonathan Kott on CNN’s New Day, Turner weighed in on the notion that the Democrats’ voting rights legislation appears to be dead after Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated their commitment to preserving the filib