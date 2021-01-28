How Biden’s pick of Wendy Sherman elevates his Iran diplomacy

Howard LaFranchi
Updated

When President Joe Biden settled on Wendy Sherman as his choice for deputy secretary of state, it was one more indication that the new administration plans to move Iran diplomacy to a front burner.

To be sure, the appointment of Ms. Sherman to fill the State Department’s No. 2 slot also reflects the new president’s efforts to put more women in higher positions in his administration. If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Sherman would be the first female deputy secretary of state.

But as Mr. Biden continues to fill out his foreign policy team, it’s worth remembering the path Ms. Sherman took that brought her to her most recent nomination.

A former North Korea policy coordinator and nuclear negotiator under President Bill Clinton, she served as undersecretary of state for political affairs – effectively the State Department’s fourth-highest position – under Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

And in that role she led the State Department’s negotiating team for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA – at times the lone woman at a table of men haggling over the seven-nation agreement.

As the State Department’s second-ranking diplomat, Ms. Sherman would have more on her plate than just Iran. At the same time, her appointment suggests to many that Mr. Biden expects the Iran file to be a critical and continuing feature of his administration’s national security priorities and diplomatic focus.

Also, that he wants an experienced team to hit the ground running on Iran. (Add to Ms. Sherman’s appointment word that Mr. Biden intends to name as his Iran envoy Rob Malley, who was the Obama national security staff’s member of the JCPOA negotiating team.) Indeed, the Middle East press has recently carried stories claiming that “informal contacts” between the Biden team and the Iranians have already occurred.

Compliance for compliance

Mr. Biden has said he aims for a quick U.S. return to the Iran deal, which limited its nuclear program and pulled it back from the brink of the capability to develop a nuclear weapon, once Iran agrees to return to compliance.

For its part, the United States would presumably have to undo some of the sanctions the Trump administration imposed on Iran after leaving the deal in 2018.

Once such a compliance-for-compliance deal was reached and Iran’s nuclear program was “back in the box,” as Biden national security officials like to say, the administration would turn to negotiating a second agreement “lengthening and strengthening” the 2015 accord.

The aim of that follow-on diplomacy would include addressing Iran’s growing arsenal of ballistic missiles and its destabilizing activities across the region, as well as steps to make key pieces of the JCPOA permanent.

But no one foresees diplomacy with Iran going quickly or easily. In his Senate testimony last week, since-confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any follow-on deal with Iran addressing other concerns about its behavior in the region is a “long way” off.

And at his first briefing with State Department press Wednesday, Mr. Blinken said of negotiating any “longer and stronger” deal with Iran that, “We’re not there yet, to say the least.”

Indeed, Iran diplomacy is likely to stretch across Mr. Biden’s four-year term, many experts say, with crises and stalemates along the way. And that may help explain why Mr. Biden turned to so many experienced Iran hands – including Ms. Sherman – to fill out his diplomatic team.

“It’s not 2015 anymore”

Some experts worry that Mr. Biden’s turn to experience means the “new team” will simply return to what the Obama administration did. Perhaps mindful of that, Mr. Blinken pledged in his briefing to avoid “groupthink” on Iran and other issues.

Others, including some longtime critics of the JCPOA, say they see reassuring signs that the reassembled national security team is not out to simply reconstruct the past when it comes to Iran.

“If Biden and his team are to be taken at face value, they do seem to realize that it’s not 2015 anymore … [and] they all now readily offer up that it would be very bad for U.S. interests if the [JCPOA] was simply implemented as is,” says John Hannah, who served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s national security adviser and is now senior counselor at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington.

“While they still believe [the JCPOA] continues to have short-term utility as a means of averting an immediate crisis over Iran’s nuclear program, their advocacy for significant changes to the deal and for expanding negotiations to include non-nuclear subjects is an important shift from five years ago,” he says.

“If that’s … the strategy they intend to pursue,” Mr. Hannah adds, “I don’t really see a problem with the fact that they were all JCPOA supporters in the past.”

Others concur that what they’re hearing out of Mr. Biden’s new-old Iran team is not simply back to the future.

“I am seeing a ‘hardening,’ if you will, on the part of the Biden team,” says Nicholas Heras, director of government relations and a Middle East expert at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington.

Focus of follow-on deal

He notes, for example, that Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, and other Biden confidants were “non-committal” during the 2020 campaign concerning Iran’s ballistic missiles.

But now addressing the missiles is regularly cited as “an objective for a follow-on deal,” he adds – including recently by Secretary Blinken.

Mr. Heras says the Biden team has set the bar very high for a follow-on deal, noting that Iran considers its missiles “its best source of strategic pressure” against Israel and unfriendly Gulf Arab states.

“This is Sullivan’s gamble, because now that he’s made Iran’s ballistic missiles a hill that needs to be taken in negotiations,” he says, “his team will be judged on whether they actually take that objective.”

But first comes the matter of getting the JCPOA back on track. And Mr. Biden’s hopes for a quick “compliance-for-compliance” return to the nuclear deal notwithstanding, regional experts say any number of complicating factors could nip the sprouting U.S.-Iran diplomacy in the bud.

One is the Iranian parliament’s recent vote, in the wake of the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist in November, requiring the government to ramp up nuclear activities, including enriching uranium to a higher grade closer to that needed to deliver the fissile material required for a bomb. The law also calls for reducing access to United Nations atomic energy inspectors if sanctions relief is not secured by Feb. 21.

On the U.S. side, dubious members of Congress are worried Mr. Biden will gut former President Donald Trump’s sanctions and other elements of his “maximum pressure campaign” just to get back into the JCPOA – and have no leverage left for getting follow-on concessions from Iran.

Political calculus in Iran

But perhaps the key factor leaving the U.S. with a narrow window for diplomacy is Iran’s political calendar, with a presidential election set for June.

Some Iran experts believe a successful return to negotiations with the U.S. could provide a boon for a more moderate candidate to emerge victorious, while continued stalemate with the U.S. would likely favor a hard-liner.

But others caution against acting out of hopes of influencing the election outcome.

“I just don’t think the U.S. should or can ‘game’ Iran’s political system,” says Mr. Hannah. The U.S. needs to figure out its essential interests with respect to Iran and what objectives it can realistically achieve with the resources it’s prepared to apply, he says, “and then pursue them systematically irrespective of who Iran’s unelected leaders have allowed to rise to the presidency.”

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Javad Zarif – who has worked closely with the members of Mr. Biden’s foreign-policy team, including Ms. Sherman – insist that the ball is now in the U.S. court. The U.S. pulled out of the deal, they say, and it’s now up to the U.S. to make the first moves, starting with lifting sanctions, to get the deal back on track.

But some regional experts say such tough talk belies a strong desire, especially among Iranian moderates, to get back to diplomacy with the U.S. after the diplomatic standoff and heightened tensions of the Trump presidency.

“There’s no other team the Iranians are going to engage with,” Mr. Heras says, “that is going to be as willing to walk down the path of diplomacy.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • Two men publicly caned 77 times for having sex in Indonesia

    It’s the third time that Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has caned people for homosexuality since Sharia law was implemented there in 2015.

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • Former Obama speechwriter "preemptively frustrated" with Biden's unity efforts

    President Obama's former speechwriter says he's "preemptively frustrated" with President Biden's effort to find unity with Republicans.What they're saying: Cody Keenan told Axios that Biden's messaging team has "struck all the right chords," but at some point "they're gonna have to answer questions like, 'Why didn't you achieve unity?' when there's an entire political party that's already acting to stop it."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Keenan spent 14 years writing for Obama, including working alongside Biden for eight of those years. He acknowledged being embittered by his own experience, especially after Sen. Mitch McConnell pledged to make his former boss a one-term president. * "Until the Republican Party steps up and tells their own voters what's really happening with the truth, it's going to be elusive," Keenan said. "It's not up to (President Biden) alone to deliver. He can't."Keenan helped Obama with the first volume of his memoir, "A Promised Land." He stopped working with the former president on New Year's Eve and has taken a full-time role at Fenway Strategies. The firm is run by another ex-Obama speechwriter — Jon Favreau — and presidential aide, Tommy Vietor. * "It just seemed like a natural spot after the book and the elections and, you know, [Obama] is not going to do a ton, especially with Biden in office," Keenan said.Keenan is also writing a book, titled "Grace," about the 10 days from the 2015 shooting at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, to the eulogy Obama delivered for Rev. Clementa Pinckney. * Obama ended by singing "Amazing Grace." * The title also nods to Keenan's newborn daughter, named Grace.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • TV crew threatened with arrest for asking Marjorie Taylor Greene a question at town hall

    GOP congresswoman has held three events this week, but said reporter’s questions were ‘disruption’

  • Christianity on display at Capitol riot sparks new debate

    The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month’s Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism. The rioters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to federal charges against more than 130 people so far, included several people carrying signs with Christian messages, and video showed one man in a fur hat and horns leading others in a prayer inside the Senate chamber. The rise of what’s often called Christian nationalism has long prompted pushback from leaders in multiple denominations, with the Baptist Joint Committee on Religious Liberty forming the Christians Against Christian Nationalism coalition in 2019.

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • Pentagon warns Taliban on failure to meet commitments on violence, terrorism

    The Biden administration believes it is hard to see a way forward for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban unless the militant group meets its commitments under a 2020 deal, although Washington remains committed to the effort, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Killings of civilians in Afghanistan's conflict rose to more than 2,900 last year, the country's human rights commission has said, despite stepped-up diplomacy to end the war including peace talks taking place in Qatar. The deaths are part of a wider increase in violence that threatens a delicate peace process, undermining international calls for a ceasefire as the Afghan government takes part in peace negotiations with the Taliban.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.GameStop makes the case for financial regulation

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein admits she did not properly declare husband’s stock purchase

    ‘I recognise that this untimely filing carries a monetary penalty, which I will pay upon notification’

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • Biden turns the page on Trump's Israel-Palestine policies

    The Biden administration laid out its Israel-Palestine policy at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of repairing ties with the Palestinian Authority.Driving the news: According to the new policies, the U.S. will resume aid to the Palestinians and reopen the PLO office in Washington and the consulate in Jerusalem.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Biden administration will oppose annexation, settlement building and the demolition of Palestinian homes by Israel, and incitement and payments to terrorists by the Palestinians.One of the key players in drafting those policies, Hady Amr, will also have a key role in implementing them as the State Department's deputy assistant secretary for Israel-Palestine. Amr is highly respected by Palestinian officials, who see him as a balanced actor. * Amr’s job at the State Department is his fifth executive branch post. He previously served at the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. * Under Obama, Amr served as deputy special envoy for economics and Gaza, working with the special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, Martin Indyk. * One of Amr's teammates from that period was Julie Sawyer, the new director for Israel-Palestine on Biden's National Security Council.What to watch: The Biden administration is not planning to appoint a special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. * The issue will be handled mostly by the State Department, which means Amr could have significant influence. * It remains to be seen who will be picked as assistant secretary for Near East affairs and ambassador to Israel.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • Privacy, Please: Air Force Wants to Add Toilet Curtain on B-52 Bomber

    The U.S. Air Force is looking to add privacy curtains to its B-52 Stratofortress bombers as more women join flight crews.

  • Biden’s new sign language interpreter runs a right-wing Facebook group and has been pictured in a MAGA hat

    One video featuring Heather Mewshaw is titled ‘Joe Biden is literally and legally not the President elect’

  • Analysis: China won't cooperate with Biden until US backs down on South China Sea and human rights

    Winter is well under way in both Washington and Beijing, where subzero temperatures match bilateral relations that are far from thawing. A week into the Biden presidency, the US and China have already indicated where each side expects to begin in terms of engagement. Perhaps unsurprisingly – after four years of less-than-fuzzy-feelings – neither nation agrees on exactly where to start. Both countries have indicated interest in cooperating on matters of global significance, such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. But the US has made clear that it won’t compromise on concerns, such as China’s human rights abuses, simply to entice Beijing to sit at the negotiating table. China, on the other hand, has said it won’t entertain the idea of engagement until the US agrees to drop those issues. Beijing has long denounced the US for “meddling in internal affairs.” Anthony Blinken, the new US secretary of state, for instance, has said the new administration agrees with a declaration made during Donald Trump’s last days as president, which determined that China had committed genocide by repressing Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. John Kerry, Biden’s new climate envoy, has also said the US won’t back down on its concerns over the theft of intellectual property or the South China Sea – a vast swath of international waters that Beijing claims as its territory.