Biden Pick Wins Senate Approval as First NHTSA Chief Since 2017

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keith Laing
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Steven Cliff
    American chemist and transportation official

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s pick to run the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration won the approval of the Senate, giving the agency its first full-time chief since 2017.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Steven Cliff has been the agency’s interim chief since January 2021. He is a former deputy executive officer at the California Air Resources Board, which regulates auto emissions in the Golden State. A key senator previously had blocked Cliff from advancing to the post for months, but he was was approved on a voice vote Thursday after navigating through a smooth confirmation vote in a Senate committee.

NHTSA, the federal regulator charged with keeping US roads safe, had been in its fifth year without a permanent administrator.

Prior to tapping Cliff, Biden faced pressure to appoint a permanent NHTSA chief from safety advocates who were concerned about uptick in the number of US traffic deaths despite reduced driving early in the pandemic. Additionally, the agency has ramped up its politically fraught investigation of Tesla Inc. and may be on a collision course with the electrive-vehicle maker over its controversial Autopilot system.

Biden needed to renominate many of his transportation picks, including Cliff, last year after their nominations lapsed over the Senate’s holiday recess.

US Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, had been stalling on Transportation and Commerce Department nominees since November, saying that he will continue until the commerce panel convenes a hearing with the departments’ secretaries on supply-chain bottlenecks. A Scott spokesperson confirmed he released the hold after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on April 27.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

    An Iraqi man behind bars following his arrest on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain behind bars for now, according to a court document filed Thursday. Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the U.S. from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they'd be smuggled back out through Mexico, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus following his Tuesday arrest.

  • Stacey Abrams Is Showstopper in Georgia’s GOP Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Stacey Abrams was the star of Georgia’s final Republican gubernatorial primary debate, even though she was nowhere near the event. During the 55-minute televised debate, the five candidates on stage mentioned Abrams by name 25 times.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourStocks Buoyed by Retail Earn

  • Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

    George Town, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Fund") has agreed to acquire 64,766,591 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from Land Breeze II S.A.R.L. (the "Vendor") for US$7,000,000 or approximately CAD$8,985,900, using the Bank of Canada May 25, 2022 exchange rate of one (1) United States Dollar to 1.2837 Canadian dollars, representing a price of CAD$0.1387 per share (the "Share ...

  • Elephant-Rich States Row Back From Threat to Quit Trade Body

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Southern African countries where two thirds of the world’s African Elephants live rowed back from a threat to leave an international governmental body that regulates trade in endangered species and their products.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourStocks Buoyed by Retail Earnings in R

  • Saudi Arabia Tucks Away Billions in Oil Money for Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourStocks Buoyed by Retail Earnings in Risk-On Day: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia will hold billions of dollars from its oil windfall in a government current account until the end o

  • Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk, accusing him of manipulating stock

    Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company.

  • Terra to burn leftover UST (USTC) stablecoins in community pool

    The Terra governance system has given a 99.39% approval on Friday Asia time to burn about 1.38 billion TerraClassicUSD (USTC), or approximately 11% of the total supply of the stablecoin’s supply. See related article: Terra, LUNA vote ends in favor of Do Kwon’s new chain proposal Fast facts There is a total of about 11.2 […]

  • Apple Supplier Faces Worker Revolt in Locked Down China Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Violent clashes, mounting infections and vacant factory floors: the turmoil that’s engulfed tens of thousands of workers at an Apple Inc. supplier in Shanghai is a troubling symptom of China’s extreme efforts to keep factories humming during its worst Covid outbreak since 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving Fro

  • Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

    The U.S. dollar sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations amid signs the central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rallied 0.51% to $0.7136, while the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.49% to $0.6510. It reached a nearly two-decade peak above 105 mid-month, but retreated amid signs that Fed tightening may already be slowing economic growth.

  • Uvalde, Texas residents react to Beto O'Rourke disrupting Abbott press conference: 'Bull----'

    Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to derail Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference has sparked the ire of multiple Uvalde residents still reeling from Tuesday's mass shooting.

  • Ted Cruz Storms Out on British Interviewer When Asked Why School Shootings Only Happen in America

    CHANDAN KHANNASen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead.Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became incensed when pressed on gun laws and why mass shootings “only happen in America.”"Why only in America?"US Senator Ted Cruz walks away from @Stone_SkyNews after being asked if "this is the mo

  • Mark Meadows burned documents after meeting with GOP congressman, former aide testifies to Jan. 6 committee: report

    A former Trump White House staffer testified that she "saw Meadows incinerate documents" after meeting with GOP Rep. Scott Perry, Politico reported.

  • Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

    Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has thus imposed his voice on subjects such as the Russian war in Ukraine, free speech with the eventful acquisition-in-progress of the social network Twitter for $44 billion, cancel culture and its corollary wokeism.

  • Uvalde’s GOP Congressman Won’t Answer Why 18-Year-Olds Can Buy Assault Rifles

    MSNBCThe Republican congressman representing Uvalde, Texas simply wouldn’t answer a reporter’s repeated question on why teenagers can legally buy assault rifles.Instead of answering NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake’s queries, Rep. Tony Gonzales persistently dodged the question, leaning on highly generalized talking points like “we have to be unified” and “there’s so much rhetoric and hate.”Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 young children and two school teachers in the horrific Uvalde

  • Food Stamps: Emergency SNAP Benefits Expire in May for These States

    With the aim of "returning to normal," many states have already called an end to their public health emergencies and, subsequently, the enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...

  • Jim Jordan demands material on him before complying with January 6 subpoena

    Republican congressman sent a six-page letter to the panel asking for materials that put him under scrutiny for his cooperation

  • Ted Cruz Flayed Over Ludicrous Idea For Preventing School Shootings

    According to the Republican senator, it's the number of doors, not guns, that schools should be worried about.

  • Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren, other senators send bipartisan letter to Biden urging him to keep Trump’s China tariffs, saying they’re ‘not a driver of today’s inflation’

    A bipartisan group of senators is asking President Joe Biden to "substantially maintain" tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control

    White House reporters pressed Karine Jean-Pierre on why the Biden administration is not doing more to address mass shootings following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

  • Senators are considering a national ‘red flag’ law to prevent future mass shootings. Here’s how that legislation works

    “Red flag” laws are some of the few gun control measures left open to bipartisan support.