Biden picks up 2 more projected Super Tuesday wins in Tennessee and Oklahoma

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked up two more Super Tuesday wins.

Biden on Tuesday was projected by NBC, ABC, and The Associated Press to win the Democratic presidential primaries in both Tennessee and Oklahoma.

The former vice president adds these states to win column of victories after he was previously projected to win Alabama, North Carolina, and Virginia. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, has been projected to win Vermont and Colorado.

Biden's projected win in Oklahoma was particularly significant considering Sanders won the state by 10 percentage points in 2016, and FiveThirtyEight notes this is the first state that Sanders won in 2016 that he lost this time. The Washington Post's Dave Weigel on Tuesday observed Oklahoma served as the "cleanest test tonight of how much of Sanders's 2016 vote was simply anti-Clinton."

The New York Times currently favors Biden to walk away from Super Tuesday with the most delegates, with Sanders in a close second. Texas and California are the two states with the most delegates up for grabs, but neither has a projected winner yet.

