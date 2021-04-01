Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan.

Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public.

"These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks.

The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II."

  • How Biden is selling his infrastructure plan to Democrats

    White House senior adviser Anita Dunn is making the case that Democrats can't lose by rallying around President Biden's infrastructure plan because its individual components poll even higher than the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus passed last month.Driving the news: "Key components of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan are overwhelmingly popular — among a bipartisan and broad coalition," Dunn wrote in a memo to "interested parties" obtained by Axios around Biden's rollout of the first of two infrastructure spending packages.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: With a price tag of between $2.2 trillion and $2.7 trillion depending on how it's calculated, it already has come under fire from Republican lawmakers and faces resistance from some moderate Democrats.But Dunn's memo suggests that, rather than worry, Democrats can lean into the popularity of the individual components of the plan to pressure House and Senate Republicans to come around — and bash them to voters if they don't.By the numbers: Dunn cites public polling showing between 74% and 87% support among Americans for seven elements: new job training for coal miners, highway and bridge work, increasing affordable childcare, expanding broadband access, expanding family and medical leave, upgrading public transportation, and investing in clean energy.The individual elements garner higher bipartisan support than when Americans are simply asked if they support a new infrastructure bill.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team 'looks like America'

    President Joe Biden's first Cabinet meeting looked and felt different from those of his predecessor. Biden's full Cabinet met Thursday in the spacious White House East Room, not the comparatively cramped West Wing room that bears the group's name, to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden immediately pointed out the diversity of his Cabinet, which includes the first Black defense secretary in Lloyd Austin, the first openly gay Cabinet member in Pete Buttigieg at transportation, the first Native American secretary in Deb Halaand at Interior and the first female treasury secretary in Janet Yellen, among others.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize marijuana this summer

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting this July, according to changes he proposed Wednesday to legislation passed in February.Why it matters: That proposed deadline is roughly three years earlier than what's been suggested in the state's legislature — which, if passed, would make Virginia the 16th state in the U.S. and first southern state to legalize the drug.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said on Wednesday. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.""I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”Of note: New York became the 15th state to legalize marijuana on Wednesday.The big picture: Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is the driver behind the amendment to speed up legalization.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

    A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn't properly consider the risks to workers. The judge in Minnesota ruled Wednesday that the agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service didn't follow proper procedures before President Donald Trump's administration issued the rule in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union along with local unions in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma and the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

  • Antony Blinken Demolishes Mike Pompeo’s Twisted Human Rights Approach

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe beat-down that Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered this week to his predecessor Mike Pompeo was so severe that it might have to be included in next year’s State Department Human Rights report. As it happens, Blinken’s explicit and implicit critique of his predecessor came in conjunction with the release of this year’s edition of the State Department rundown of human rights abuses worldwide.The report itself was largely compiled by the State Department in the last days of Pompeo’s tenure. But adjustments made by the Blinken team, the way Joe Biden’s secretary of state framed the actions and attitudes of Pompeo, and key steps taken to undo some of the damage done by Donald Trump’s chief diplomat were brutal in their directness. As it happens they were also warranted, delivered in a way that made it absolutely clear that American foreign policy was once again going to be guided by our national interests and shared values and not by the political ambitions of Pompeo or the extreme views of the right-wing evangelical faction to which he catered.The Trump administration’s gross mishandling of issues associated with human rights both at home and abroad has become one of the worst stains on its record. At home, it systematically attacked freedom of speech and of the press and undermined the right to assemble and protest, as well as the right to vote and the right to equal protection under the law. There were numerous calls for Trump to be brought before the International Criminal Court to answer for human rights abuses against immigrants at our border. And of course, by the time Trump left office he had actually launched an all-out assault on democracy itself, the right of a people to self-determination that had been the reason the United States was founded in the first place.Joe Biden’s National Security Picks Are the Best in DecadesInternationally, Trump celebrated and defended human rights violators like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jingping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many others. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council. It imposed asset freezes and other sanctions on prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)—a move that Richard Dicker, director of Human Rights Watch’s international justice programme, called “perverse” and which, he said, only “magnifies the failure of the U.S. to prosecute torture.”In 2018, Pompeo’s State Department eliminated mentions from the human rights report of abuses associated with reproductive health. At the time, Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying, “By erasing reproductive rights from the State Department’s human rights report, the United States is demoting women’s rights to something less than human rights.”Blinken reversed that move explicitly by stating that “women’s rights—including sexual and reproductive rights—are human rights.” He also instructed the department to identify violators and abuses going forward.In addition, Blinken shut down a panel created by Pompeo called the Commission on Unalienable Rights. The initiative, regularly cited by Pompeo, cynically appeared to be prioritizing human rights while, in fact, its real work was to effectively establish a pecking order among rights, placing religious freedoms and property rights atop the list of those to be emphasized by the Trump administration. Pompeo argued the panel would return the country to “founding principles.” Critics saw it as both a ploy to roll back women’s rights and LGBTQ rights and to pander politically to the religious right. But they also saw it as posing other risks. For example, former Obama State Department official Rob Berschinski was quoted in The New York Times as saying that if the commission established a “hierarchy of rights” then “repressive governments are going to point to that fact and use it against (Trump) and future administrations to basically say, ‘we are no different than you. You have your priorities, we have ours, now butt out.”Again, Blinken was explicit as he pulled the plug on Pompeo’s odious endeavor: “There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others.”In some areas, like China’s maltreatment of the Uyghurs, the Biden administration maintains the criticism that was heard from the Trump State Department. But Blinken also noted the U.S. would now actively track and challenge the abuses of countries outside their borders—which did not, as was plain to see in the Jamal Khashoggi case, take place under Trump.The reversals by Blinken and the Biden administration are not limited to those that were made clear during this week’s release of the human rights report. In the very first days following Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. rejoined the U.N. Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization, and the Paris Climate Accord.“Some have argued that it’s not worth it for the U.S. to speak up forcefully for human rights—or that we should highlight abuse only in select countries, and only in a way that directly advances our national interests. But those people miss the point. Standing up for human rights everywhere is in America’s interests,” Blinken said.As he has regularly done since taking office, Blinken also directly acknowledged the work the U.S. has to do to live up to our own ideals. Again rejecting a Trump administration line, he acknowledged head-on systemic racism in the U.S., adding: “That’s what separates our democracy from autocracies: our ability and willingness to confront our own shortcomings out in the open.”This shift may not be comfortable for some U.S. friends, like the governments in Egypt and India, or the Saudis who were called out in the State Department report alongside the Chinese, the Syrians, the Russians, and the military regime in Myanmar. But for the victims of human rights abuses worldwide, especially for those whose rights were devalued, ignored, or abused by Trump and Pompeo, the return of the world’s most powerful nation as an advocate on their behalf cannot be minimized.And for Americans, it is another stark reminder of the damage done to our global standing and to individual lives worldwide by the cynically pandering performative politics of the previous U.S. administration.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AOC: $2.25 Trillion Biden Infrastructure Plan ‘Not Nearly Enough’

    The Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending package set to be unveiled on Wednesday is “not nearly enough,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) wrote on Twitter. “The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “For context, the COVID package was $1.9T for this year alone, with some provisions lasting 2 years. Needs to be way bigger.” Other progressive lawmakers agreed that the infrastructure plan needs to be bigger. Representative Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) and Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) proposed spending by $10 trillion over the next decade to improve American infrastructure while fighting climate change, in a bill dubbed the Thrive Act. “We need a bold infrastructure plan that meets the scale of the intersecting crises we face,” Markey wrote on Twitter. “The THRIVE Act would invest $10 trillion to building back greener with justice for Black and Brown communities at the very heart of our work.” Dingell touted the package as a “bold” plan. “We’ve got to be intentional and intersectional as we implement legislation to create millions of good paying labor jobs, combat climate change, and codify racial equality in our communities,” Dingell said on Wednesday. The current Biden administration plan allocates $600 billion for rebuilding transportation infrastructure, $174 billion in investment in electric vehicles, $200 billion for climate-friendly housing infrastructure, and $300 billion for domestic manufacturing. Some funding is geared toward projects unrelated to infrastructure, such as $400 billion for home care for the elderly and disabled.

  • Letters to the Editor: Help the USPS by making junk mail illegal

    When 99.9% of junk mail is tossed into the garbage without even a curious look, how is that helping the mail service, much less the environment?

  • Colorado Democrats want action on gun control after Boulder shooting

    Democratic lawmakers from Colorado are demanding concrete action to address gun violence in the days after a mass shooting in Boulder left 10 dead. What's happening: The conversation is increasingly focused on banning assault weapons and those like the Ruger AR-556 that the accused gunman used at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A push for a federal assault weapons ban — backed by President Biden — appears unlikely to pass given the narrow Democratic margin in the U.S. Senate.A state-level effort could prove easier, though it wouldn't stop others from bringing guns across Colorado lines.The big picture: Seven states and the District of Columbia prohibit some assault weapons — but Colorado is not among them.In Washington, Colorado's four Democratic members of the U.S. House signed a letter Wednesday that urged Biden to make it more difficult to purchase weapons like the AR-556.Days earlier, the lawmakers called on Biden to issue an executive order banning the importation of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.At the state Capitol in Denver, lawmakers want to ensure any action "doesn't just make us feel good, but actually can save lives," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). "It would be irresponsible for the legislature not to do anything in light of the tragedy last week," state House Speaker Alec Garnett (D-Denver) said.Republican leaders stand opposed to gun restrictions.Worth noting: Two measures being discussed wouldn't have directly impacted the Boulder situation. A proposed bill to affirm the ability of local governments to ban assault weapons — a move Boulder took that is being challenged in court — wouldn't have helped because the alleged shooter purchased the gun in neighboring Arvada.Likewise, legislation being considered to implement a five-day waiting period for gun purchases wouldn't apply because the shooter legally bought the gun after a background check six days earlier.What's next: Democratic lawmakers are unsure about how to proceed and some are urging a focus on mental health measures. Whether Gov. Jared Polis will put his weight behind new gun regulations remains unclear. The question exposes the Democrat's mixed record on the issue.In 2013, as a congressman, Polis said he opposed a ban on assault-style weapons, saying it would "make it harder for Colorado families to defend themselves and also interfere with the recreational use of guns."In 2018, as he ran for governor, Polis did an about-face and sponsored a bill to ban weapons such as AR-15s and AK-47s.In response to the latest push for legislation, Polis won't say where he stands — only that he'll review what arrives on his desk.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting

    President Joe Biden convenes his first Cabinet meeting of his administration, with a focus on his newly launched infrastructure plan. Biden announces that he's asking five cabinet members to explain his jobs plan to the American public. (April 1)

  • 'I don't hate millionaires,' Joe Biden says as he announces tax hike to pay for $3tn infrastructure plan

    Joe Biden has defended his proposal to fund $2 trillion (£1.6trn) infrastructure works by raising taxes on large companies and wealthy Americans, telling them it was time to pay their fair share, in an address setting out his vision for the country's economy. The US president on Wednesday said the upgrades will generate millions of jobs, revitalise the US economy and help Washington compete with China. "It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done," the president said at the launch of the first stage of his Build Back Better programme in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "It's big, yes. It's bold, yes. And we can get it done." Putting infrastructure at the centerpiece of the president's economic agenda, it calls for the injection of $620 billion into transport, including upgrading 20,000 miles of roads, repairing thousands of bridges and doubling funding for public transport.

  • Donald & Melania Trump Have New Jobs Giving Wedding Speeches

    Sure, every wedding has that one guest who gets a little too emotional and starts crying and ranting to anyone who will listen about the one that got away. But for one *lucky* couple that got married in Florida last weekend, that emotional partygoer was former president Donald Trump. And the rant was actually a wedding speech about his one that got away: the 2020 election. At a Mar-a-Lago ceremony in celebration of John and Megan Arrigo’s marriage, Florida Man Donald Trump jumped at the opportunity to rag on Joe Biden’s performance as president. “They’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How are we doing about Iran?” he asked. “The border’s not good. The border’s the worst anybody’s ever seen it.” In a video obtained by TMZ, Trump went on to criticize the “humanitarian disaster” happening at the U.S. border, even though it was his administration that separated thousands of families under a “zero-tolerance” policy, and his administration that argued children at the border didn’t need toothbrushes, towels, dry clothing, or soap. At one point, Trump just said: “So it’s a rough thing, and I just say, do you miss me yet?” The guests erupted into cheers. Trump finished his speech by finally acknowledging the newlyweds. “A lot of things happening right now. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here,” he said, and then, “You are a great and beautiful couple.” Although he hasn’t been leaving Mar-a-Lago too much these days, this might not be Trump’s last wedding appearance. This week, he launched a website that allows his supporters to invite him and former First Lady Melania Trump to events and engagements. The same site allows people to request specialized greetings and messages from the Trumps and share messages and thoughts. But this isn’t uncommon — the Obamas have a similar website, as does George W. Bush. Somehow, though, it’s difficult to imagine Barack Obama — or anyone else, really, other than your friend’s inebriated great-uncle — grabbing the mic at a wedding and rambling about election fraud. Since he’s been forcibly removed from his social media platform of choice, Trump has had to find creative ways to speak his mind (and, more often than not, regurgitate lies about a “stolen” election). He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, and he’s also appeared on Fox News and dropped the occasional statement via DIY presidential letterhead. “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he wrote several weeks ago. “I hope everyone remembers!” Through these dispatches, we’ve been able to see that Trump is definitely having a very seamless adjustment period into no longer being president. “We did get 75 million votes. Nobody’s ever gotten that,” he said at the wedding on Saturday. (As a reminder, Biden got 81 million votes.) “They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, and the election’s over.’ Well, I got 75 million, and you saw what happened. 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden they said, ‘That’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places?'” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?We're Finally Able To Ignore Trump & It's BlissfulMeghan McCain Apologizing For Defending TrumpCuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

  • Russia's Navy is making a big bet on new, smaller warships loaded with missiles

    With new ships and submarines armed with new weapons, Russia's Navy is reminding the world it's a force to be reckoned with.

  • Inside the ‘Lord of the Flies’ factionalism now plaguing Trumpland

    Distrust, whisper campaigns and a bit of backstabbing are rampant as aides scramble for access and power.

  • Chrissy Teigen 'can't imagine a life without more' kids and hints she's open to using surrogacy or adopting to expand her family

    The "Cravings" author also told People the couple is planning a special tribute to Jack, the son they lost to pregnancy complications in September.

  • The FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds 'in time for the fall school year,' former FDA commissioner says

    Scott Gottlieb was asked on CNBC on Tuesday when he thought the FDA could approve the vaccine for 12-15 year olds.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1

    Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night. Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16. Chicago was badly outplayed early, but managed to buckle down defensively after getting a two-goal lead and limiting the Hurricanes.

  • Why Americans Could Be Paying for Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Long After the Roads Are Built

    President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan carries with it a corresponding tax on corporations that, as introduced yesterday, will be paying for the plan long after the bulldozers go quiet. The Biden plan would use a full eight years to undertake the most badly needed repairs to roads and bridges, expand meaningful passenger rail beyond the northeast and finally get high-speed Internet to rural areas.