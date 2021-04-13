Biden picks ex-New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram to head DEA
President Biden has chosen Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey state attorney general, to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, the White House said on Monday.
If confirmed, Milgram will oversee the agency during a time when more people are dying of opioid overdoses and some states are relaxing their marijuana laws. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said Milgram is "a great choice. She will be an excellent DEA administrator, who will work diligently to fight drug trafficking and keep dangerous substances like fentanyl off our streets."
Milgram is a special counsel for the law firm of Lowenstein Sandler and teaches at New York University School of Law, NJ.com reports. Previously, she was an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and helped prosecute human trafficking crimes with the Department of Justice.
