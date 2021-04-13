Biden picks ex-New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram to head DEA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden has chosen Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey state attorney general, to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, the White House said on Monday.

If confirmed, Milgram will oversee the agency during a time when more people are dying of opioid overdoses and some states are relaxing their marijuana laws. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said Milgram is "a great choice. She will be an excellent DEA administrator, who will work diligently to fight drug trafficking and keep dangerous substances like fentanyl off our streets."

Milgram is a special counsel for the law firm of Lowenstein Sandler and teaches at New York University School of Law, NJ.com reports. Previously, she was an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and helped prosecute human trafficking crimes with the Department of Justice.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
Biden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Pick Former New Orleans Prosecutor to Lead Justice Department’s Criminal Division

    The White House will nominate Kenneth Polite, who served as U.S. attorney in New Orleans under President Obama, to serve as the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

  • Biden begins to fill out hollowed Homeland Security department — but no ICE pick

    Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a onetime Richmond, Calif., police chief, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to head U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • Without Prince Philip, who will be the Queen’s ‘strengths and stays’?

    Amid her deep sadness at her beloved husband’s death, the Queen will not be grieving alone. At home, in Windsor Castle, she is surrounded by a close circle of friends and confidantes, from whom she will take comfort as she comes to terms with effectively being by herself for the first time in 73 years. From family members to loyal ladies-in-waiting and members of her staff who play a crucial behind the scenes supporting role, the Queen has a trusted network who will now be rallying round to guide her as she mourns the man who has “left a huge void in her life” – as the Duke of York revealed his mother had said, speaking outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, yesterday. It will also be a boost to the Queen that Prince Andrew – long-suggested to be a favourite among her offspring – lives at Royal Lodge, only three miles from the castle and is already a frequent visitor. The beleaguered Duke, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is understood to have told friends he intends to be his widowed mother's "rock" as she comes to terms with Philip's death. But all four of her children have repeatedly been to visit her, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne shuttling to Windsor from their Gloucestershire homes of Highgrove House and Gatcombe Park, while the Wessexes are at Bagshot Park, 11 miles away.

  • Bill that would change scholarship funding moves to Florida House

    After passing in the Senate last week, a bill that could put Florida’s state-funded Bright Futures scholarship program at risk is now headed to the House.What’s happening: SB 86 would change how the program is funded — which opponents say could jeopardize the scholarships — and discourage recipients from certain majors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The bill would require that schools place a student’s account on hold until they receive career readiness training and say they understand the financial implications of their career choice.A previous version of the bill would have required the Board of Governors and State Board of Education to publish a list of majors that'd make students ineligible for the scholarship. That was cut after backlash, but it still calls on the Board of Governors to publish salary and student loan data on different degrees.What they’re saying: Daisy Perez, a USF freshman majoring in environment science and policy on a Bright Futures scholarship called the proposed changes "awful.""I hope that we as a community can come together to help students realize their potential in the workforce, no matter what that work looks like," she told Axios.The other side: The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Ocala) has said the bill’s intention is to make sure students have a career after college and maximize dollars spent on education."Each student should be encouraged to pursue their passion, but if there are degrees that we know do not lead to jobs, we have an obligation to let the student know as they begin to choose their educational path."Baxley to Florida PoliticsBy the numbers: In 2019, 111,973 students received Bright Futures scholarships, totaling $618.6 million, WWSB reports.If passed by the House, the bill would take effect July 1.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • April Ryan says Republican Party ‘does not like the browning of America’

    ‘That’s why you are seeing all of these anti-voting rights efforts and restrictive efforts,’ Ryan told Sunday’s CNN audience. Members of the Republican Party are said to be losing sleep while working overtime to curb the “browning of America.” April Ryan, theGrio White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, stressed this point while speaking to Jim Acosta on Sunday.

  • EXPLAINER: Judge lets jury decide Floyd's remark about drugs

    The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd said Monday that he'll leave it up to the jury to sort out whether Floyd yelled “I ate too many drugs” or “I ain’t do no drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling as attorneys argued over whether to allow the testimony of a use-of-force expert for the prosecution, Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina Law School. Prosecutors wanted him to testify from an academic perspective on whether Chauvin used reasonable force and about national policing standards.

  • Biden names former top NSA officials to two key cyber roles

    President Biden has appointed former National Security Agency deputy director Chris Inglis and former NSA deputy director of counterterrorism Jen Easterly to two top cyber roles in the administration, the White House announced Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Inglis will now be the nation's first national cyber director, and Easterly will run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security. The appointments come as the White House is still dealing with the fallout over the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattack, which infiltrated multiple federal agencies. Biden has vowed retaliation against Russia, which is suspected of the SolarWinds attack. He said in December that the breach is "a matter of great concern" and promised to impose "substantial costs" to those responsible.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney criticized Trump for 'embracing insurrection' in a wild speech, deepening a GOP rift

    Cheney has emerged as one of the sternest critics of the former president, who has continued to repeat his baseless voter fraud claims.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer slain by motorist to lie in honor

    The U.S. Capitol Police officer killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife early this month will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two children, died at the hospital on April 2 after he was struck by the vehicle, the district's Metropolitan Police Department said. "It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

  • The Wild Story of a Fake White House Reporter Who Got Real Questions Answered

    "I wouldn't even say I 'impersonated' a journalist, I'd just say I was being a journalist," the person behind the persona told PEOPLE

  • Bhutan vaccinated 93% of the adult population in only 16 days

    Bhutan has inoculated 62% of its total 800,000 people, putting the country behind only Seychelles, which has vaccinated 66% of its nearly 100,000 people.

  • Panthers are giving Sam Darnold a chance to succeed, fair or not

    Matt Rhule did not name Sam Darnold the team’s starting quarterback during Monday’s virtual press conference.

  • Trump Border Critics to Be Nominated to Immigration Posts by White House

    The White House will nominate two critics of the Trump administration’s border policies to lead key immigration agencies as a surge of migrants at the southern border has become a challenge for the Biden administration.

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Suspected Israeli cyberattack on Iranian nuclear site complicates U.S.-Iran nuclear deal talks

    Sunday's cyberattack on Iran's underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility, widely believed to be the work of Israel, has added another layer of uncertainty over the already delicate indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday threatened retaliation against Israel and "any power with knowledge" of the sabotage, but he said Iran will take part in scheduled Wednesday negotiations in Vienna, conducted through European and other parties to the nuclear accord. Israel, whose government strongly opposed the 2015 deal and has criticized President Biden's efforts to resurrect it, has neither publicly denied or claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which temporarily set back Iran's ability to enrich uranium at the facility. But Israeli media has heavily suggested the country is behind the sabotage, and U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed to The New York Times that Israel at least played a role. The Biden administration has neither condemned nor celebrated the Natanz attack. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday "the U.S. was not involved in any manner" and has "nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts," adding, "Our focus is on the diplomatic path forward." It isn't clear if the U.S. was warned about the sabotage beforehand or whether Israel timed the attack to coincide with a visit to Israel by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin did not mention Iran at a news conference Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The talks to restart the agreement, which former President Donald Trump pulled out from in 2018, are at an early stage, and the U.S. and Iran don't agree about which U.S. sanctions would be lifted and under what conditions; Iran wants them lifted before it returns to compliance with the nuclear deal while the U.S. sees Iran's compliance as a precondition. At this point, both sides are committed to the negotiations. Israel wants "to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions," Zarif said. "We will not fall into their trap. ... We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Press pounces on Trump boycott call

    As GOP slams corporate America.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

    For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party. The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying. Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome.

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.