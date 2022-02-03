  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden picks for jobs at the Fed face questions on climate, inflation

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Bloom Raskin
    American attorney
  • Lisa D. Cook
    American economist and teacher
  • Philip Jefferson
    American economist

President Joe Biden’s picks for remaining vacancies at the Federal Reserve faced heated questions from Congress on climate change and the policy response to inflation.

The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday held confirmation hearings for Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for Fed governor roles, as well as former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Fed vice chair for supervision job.

Raskin, whose confirmation would make her one of the most powerful bank regulators in Washington, may want to increase scrutiny on the financial risks associated with climate change and the transition away from traditional fossil fuels.

Her writings from 2020 expressed concern over the availability of the Fed’s pandemic-era emergency lending programs to oil, gas, and coal companies.

Immediately out of the gate, Republicans framed Raskin’s thoughts as radical.

“Unelected officials like Ms. Raskin want to misuse bank regulation to impose environmental policies that Congress has refused to enact,” alleged Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the top ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.

Raskin clarified in her testimony that the Fed job she’s nominated for does not involve directing banks to bias their lending against any specific sectors.

“It is inappropriate for the Fed to make credit decisions and allocations based on choosing winners and losers. Banks choose their borrowers,” Raskin said, acknowledging “there’s been a lot of speculation” about her prospective approach to regulation.

The Fed, absent Raskin, has already signaled an intention to assess the broad risks to the financial system posed by extreme weather events and a transition to cleaner energy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that the Fed does not intend to discourage lending to the fossil fuel industry.

Threat of inflation

On the remaining two nominees, Toomey voiced approval for Davidson College Professor Philip Jefferson. But he expressed concern over Michigan State Professor Lisa Cook’s nomination, accusing her of not taking the threat of high inflationary pressures seriously.

Dr. Philip Nathan Jefferson, of North Carolina, nominated to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, answers a question to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool
Dr. Philip Nathan Jefferson, of North Carolina, nominated to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, answers a question to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool

The Fed is currently in the process of pulling its extraordinary pandemic-era monetary stimulus as the rapid pace of price increases bleed through many sectors of the economy.

Recent government data showed prices in the United States rising by 5.8% in December, the fastest pace of year-over-year growth seen in the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index since 1982.

Cook responded that she would want to look at the data before committing to any Fed actions, which could include higher interest rates (the Fed’s primary tool for curbing demand, and thus, inflation).

But Cook, who would be the first Black woman to ever serve as a Fed governor if confirmed, emphasized her commitment to addressing any inflation that harms American purchasing power.

Dr. Lisa DeNell Cook, of Michigan, nominated to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is sworn in before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Dr. Lisa DeNell Cook, of Michigan, nominated to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is sworn in before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS

“I’ve lived in countries and advised countries in a situation of hyperinflation, so I am motivated by seeing the suffering of workers and businesses just trying to plan their everyday lives in facing an inflationary environment,” Cook told Congress.

Path to confirmation

Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), told Yahoo Finance earlier in the week that despite the political pushback from some of the Fed candidates, all three are expected to secure the majority needed for confirmation.

“We’re going to confirm all three of them. I would assume almost all of them would get a significant amount of Republican votes in the end,” Brown said Tuesday.

A committee vote is scheduled for Feb. 15 for the three Fed nominees — in addition to the nominations of Jerome Powell for a second term as chair and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard for a promotion to vice chair. A vote from the full 100-member Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50, would follow.

Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at BTIG, told Yahoo Finance Thursday that Jefferson, Powell, and Brainard should win full confirmation by the end of the month, but warned that Cook and Raskin may have their nominations held up.

“The odds favor Professor Cook a little bit more. I would say probably a 70-75% likelihood at this very moment than Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is a little bit lower,” Boltansky said. He added that their fates could rest in the hands of centrist Democrats like Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'We have critical nursing shortages across the country,' doctor warns

    Nurses are in short supply at a critical time for the country as it continues grappling with a record number of coronavirus cases.

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Qualcomm's outlook ‘should be getting rewarded,’ Arete Research Partner says

    Arete Research Partner and Co-Founder Brett Simpson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's blowout earnings.

  • As Spotify stock plummets, analyst wonders: 'Is Spotify topped out on growth?'

    Disruptive Tech Research Founder & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Lou Basenese joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Spotify amid lower subscriber count and artists exiting the platform amid the Joe Rogan controversy.

  • Ford earnings preview: Hot electric vehicle demand likely to boost flat sales growth

    Ford is set to report earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3 after the closing bell. Investors remain tentative that the legacy automaker will be able to top estimates amid the global semiconductor shortage and the toll it’s taken on Ford’s production of vehicles across its product lines.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks tumble following Facebook earnings miss

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • U.S. service sector slows in January; input prices remain elevated - ISM survey

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity dropped to an 11-month low in January as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections hurt demand at high contact businesses and kept workers at home. The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 59.9 last month, the lowest reading since February 2021, from 62.3 in December. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

  • Omicron in retreat, but jobs may be a victim of wave

    Like a strong tide that crashes into a beach shore before it washes back out to sea, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 — which has spent months buffeting the global economy — is mercifully in retreat.

  • Jobless claims: Another 238,000 American filed new claims last week

    Jobless claims likely trended slightly lower in the latest weekly data, as virus-related disruptions continued to exert pressure on the labor market.

  • As Inflation Soars, Central Banks Scramble to Lift Rates

    Europe’s central banks signaled growing concern about soaring inflation and a determination to quench it by raising interest rates.

  • GE Aviation announces major partnership with Boeing

    GE Aviation on Thursday announced a major partnership with airplane maker Boeing to advance the next generation of aircraft engines.

  • No, the US doesn’t have $30 trillion in debt

    On Feb. 1, the US Treasury Department reported the national debt hit a record $30 trillion, prompting much hand-wringing about the fragility of the US economy. Around $8 trillion of that $30 trillion cited by debt hawks as what the government has borrowed is the equivalent of that: Money that the government owes to itself in the future, says J.W. Mason, an economist professor at CUNY’s John Jay College. For example, the contributions the Social Security Administration puts aside into its Trust Fund to be paid out later get counted as debt.

  • 10 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we discuss 10 new stock picks of billionaire Dan Loeb. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stock Picks of Billionaire Dan Loeb. Dan Loeb is an American activist investor and hedge fund manager, who founded Third Point in 1995, which is a […]

  • AMD Rips the Cover Off the Ball and Remains a Long-Term Investment

    Semiconductor industry juggernaut and long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices released the firm's fourth quarter results on Tuesday evening. Advanced Micro Devices posted adjusted EPS of $0.92, or GAAP EPS of $0.80. Revenue generated over the three month period totaled $4.826B, which was good for growth of 49%, as well as comfortably better than estimates.

  • Intuit CEO Warns of Tax Bill Shock for Bitcoin, NFT Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi warned that Americans who invested in speculative assets like Bitcoin or nonfungible tokens, and actively traded equities on commission-free websites could be dumbfounded at this year’s tax bill. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets

  • Exxon to Accelerate Buybacks After Biggest Profit Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will accelerate the pace of a $10 billion share buyback after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years amid a broad rally in energy prices. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is

  • Ford to Spend Up to $20 Billion Reorganizing for Shift to Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is planning a major reorganization to prepare for the electric future, using Tesla Inc.’s success as a road map and accelerating EV spending by as much $20 billion.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIndia Finally Warms to Cryp

  • White House mobilizes 'war room' to boost Fed nominees as attacks pile up

    After an earlier nominee for a top U.S. banking regulation post was torpedoed, White House officials are determined not to let it happen again and have circled around President Joe Biden's nominees for three top Federal Reserve jobs. The three nominees - former Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin and economists Philip Jefferson of Davidson College in North Carolina and Lisa Cook of Michigan State University - face a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, but sparks are already flying.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • SEC commissioner details dissent on policy proposal for regulating crypto exchanges

    SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce sits down with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to discuss regulating cryptocurrency exchanges, implementing stablecoins, and whether to categorize digital assets as securities or commodities.