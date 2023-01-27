Biden picks Jeff Zients as next chief of staff -statement

FILE PHOTO: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients delivers remarks in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday picked his former COVID-19 policy coordinator, Jeff Zients, to be the next White House chief of staff, citing his expertise in health care and the economy.

Zients will replace Biden's current chief of staff Ron Klain, the statement said.

"I’ve seen Jeff Zients tackle some of the toughest issues in government," Biden said in a statement announcing the move.

Klain, a longtime aide and adviser to Democratic presidents and vice presidents, has been chief of staff to Biden since he took office in January 2021.

It is not unusual for presidents to replace chiefs of staff during their tenures, especially in their second term.

Zients worked on the American Recovery Act during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president, and later was charged with fixing healthcare.gov after the Affordable Care Act was passed.

Under Biden, he led the COVID-19 response, a "massive logistical undertaking of historic proportions," Biden said.

Biden credited Klain, whom he described as tough, smart and persistent, with having assembled "the most diverse and the most talented White House team in history."

(Reportig by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu, Ismail Shakil; editing by Sharon Singleton)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden picks Zients as his next White House chief of staff

    President Joe Biden announced Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff on Friday, tapping an experienced technocrat who headed his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as Biden prepares for a reelection bid while facing an onslaught of investigations from a newly empowered House Republican majority. Zients succeeds Ron Klain, a longtime fixture in Biden’s political orbit who led the White House through its highs — passage of consequential legislation like the massive infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ climate, health care and tax law, as well as dozens of judges confirmed in the first two years — as well as its lows, such as the rocky withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The transition is the first major personnel change for an administration that has had minimal turnover at its highest ranks and throughout the Cabinet.

  • Biden confirms Jeff Zients to become new chief of staff

    The former covid response coordinator will replace Ron Klain, who called the job the ‘honor of a lifetime.’

  • I still like the idea of a Rolex 24-style race among NASCAR's three series | KEN WILLIS

    Put all three classes of NASCAR vehicles on the Daytona road course. If prototypes can mix it up with Mustangs and Porsches, why not?

  • Serial burglar charged in spate of Wichita business, office building break-ins pleads guilty

    Over the months, Robert Anderson III got away with a variety of credit cards, gift cards, cash, tools, a 55-inch TV, a computer and other items after prying open doors, desks and locks, Wichita police have said.

  • State appeals court upholds Muncie man's murder conviction

    Last March, a jury found Doyle Wilson Jr., guilty of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zackary Mason Farmer of Middletown.

  • LeBron and Giannis to captain NBA All-Star squads, starters are announced I The Rush

    The NFL coaching carousel is spinning round with Frank Reich landing the head coaching job in Carolina while Nathaniel Hackett heads to New York as the offensive coordinator of the Jets while Dan Quinn decided to stay put in Dallas as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each captain a team in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and Charles Barkley had some pointed criticism of one of the elected starters. Plus, LeBron is pulling even with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in more ways than one.

  • First Mover Americas: Layer 2 Tokens Take Lead

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Jan. 27, 2023. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • 'Forged in El Paso': Police Chief Greg Allen remembered for dedication to city

    El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen is remembered as plainspoken, dedicated leader at Downtown memorial tribute.

  • Man involved in Casar shooting won't face charges

    Man involved in Casar shooting won't face charges

  • Ford recalls nearly 383K SUVs to fix backup camera problem

    Ford is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up. Ford says in government documents posted Friday that the video output can fail, preventing the rear camera image from being displayed.

  • Internet evidence key, but not enough in no-body murder case

    Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. “It would be very challenging to try and base a criminal investigation on just what somebody searched for on the internet,” said Jennifer Lynch, the surveillance litigation director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that defends digital civil liberties. Brian Walshe used Google to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, including “how long before a body starts to smell,” “hacksaw best tool to dismember,” and “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” a prosecutor said when Walshe was arraigned Jan. 18 in connection with the presumed death of Ana Walshe.

  • Godfather, Joker posters found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's home

    Posters of Al Pacino as the Godfather and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker were found in an apartment in western Sicily where mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is believed to have lived in the months prior to his arrest, police footage showed on Friday. The apartment, in the town of Campobello di Mazara, is in a modest building just a few kilometres away from the boss's home town of Castelvetrano. Messina Denaro was arrested in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Jan. 16 after 30 years on the run as he was going to a private hospital where he had scheduled cancer treatment.

  • Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]

  • Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Some futures look bright, others unclear after divisional-round losses

    Andy Behrens shares six intriguing stats tied to teams that were eliminated in the divisional round, and what those numbers indicate for next season.

  • Jury finds father guilty, son not guilty in Texas murder of neighbor over mattress dispute

    “If you come within 3 feet of me, I’m going to kill you,” Johnnie Miller told his neighbor in a 2018 video, seconds before shooting him.

  • LeBron James drops 20 points against Spurs while approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record

    LeBron James and the Lakers beat the Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night.

  • Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC

    (Reuters) -The updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna helped prevent symptomatic infections against the new XBB-related subvariants, offering new evidence of how the vaccines perform against these fast-spreading strains, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. "Today we have additional evidence to show that these updated vaccines are protecting people against the latest COVID-19 variants," Dr. Brendan Jackson, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 response, told reporters in a briefing. Released last fall, the updated boosters target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which are no longer dominant.

  • San Francisco Judge Orders Release of Paul Pelosi Attack Video

    Superior Court judge Stephen Murphy ordered police to release footage taken during and after the attack on Paul Pelosi despite the objections of federal prosecutors.

  • Watch Bruins' Connor Clifton take down Corey Perry in spirited NHL fight

    Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night in a spirited fight.

  • Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season

    Miami's offense took a big step back in 2022 during Mario Cristobal's first season as coach.