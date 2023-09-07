Biden picks Michael G. Whitaker as new FAA administrator

The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate current Supernal CEO Michael Whitaker to serve as FAA administrator. Photo courtesy of Supernal

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to serve as Federal Aviation Administration administrator.

Whitaker is CEO at Supernal, a Hyundai Motor Group company designing an advanced air mobility vehicle. He was FAA deputy administrator from 2013-2016.

Polly Trottenberg had been serving as acting FAA administrator since June and FAA hasn't had a permanent leader since March 2022.

A White House statement Thursday said while he was FAA deputy adminstrator, Whitaker "brought industry and government together to drive the successful transition of the nation's air traffic control system from radar to a satellite-enabled surveillance technology (ABS-B)."

Before Supernal, Whitaker was group CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, India's biggest travel conglomerate and operator of India's largest airline IndiGo.

Whitaker's experience includes a 15-year stint at United Airlines in several management roles including as director, vice president and senior vice president.

At United, the White House said, Whitaker oversaw commercial alliances and joint ventures, international and regulatory affairs.

He became strategic counsel to the chairman and CEO on international matters at the airline.

Whitaker is also a private pilot with a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

There was no indication by the White House what Trottenberg's role at FAA will be under the new administrator.