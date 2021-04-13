Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

Alex Woodward
·2 min read
During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”.

“That his name will always be on our lips, and his memory in our hearts,” she added. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.”

Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

The other officer was injured and released from hospital.

The suspect, Noah Green, was killed at the scene.

In his remarks to the family during the memorial on Tuesday, attended by several members of Congress and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the president invoked his lessons on grief and loss and the assurance that painful memories return to happier ones.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“My prayer for all of you is that a day will come where you have a memory where you smile before you have a tear in your eyes,” Mr Biden said. “It takes a while ... But when it comes, you’ll know he’s still with you, he’s in your heart.”

The death of a loved one is “like losing a piece of your soul, but it’s buried deep, but it comes back,” he said.

“Today we are hollow with loss, but one day, Billy’s memory will feel like a blessing,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “If through all of life’s tragedies, Bill could search every moment for that spark of joy, so can we.”

