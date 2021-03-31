Biden is pitching a big infrastructure plan, but Republicans already panned it as going too far

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday will take to the lectern in Pittsburgh – a city known for steel, factories and the towering bridges crisscrossing its downtown – to pitch the second signature proposal in his young presidency, a massive infrastructure and jobs plan that would cost $2 trillion.

But before Biden even offered specifics of his aims to fix the nation's roads, bridges and railways, Republicans he'll need to work with in Congress panned it, claiming it goes too far beyond traditional infrastructure spending and comparing its climate aspects to the Green New Deal.

Republicans argue the package should be limited to transportation, broadband internet and other basics, not green energy like Biden has touted since he was a candidate. Biden doesn't want to just fix roads, Republicans warn, he wants to upend American life.

They've also balked at raising taxes – long a sticking point for Republicans to get behind big-ticket Democratic programs. To find bipartisan support, the president will have to convince skeptical Republicans to support an increase of the corporate tax rate to pay for infrastructure and a wide-range of other spending.

These dynamics foreshadow a possible repeat of Biden's first major legislative victory earlier this month, when he won approval of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan, without a single Republican supporter in Congress.

"What taxes are the Republicans who want infrastructure spending for?" said Matt Grossman, who heads the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University. "I think the answer is not many. And if so, they won't be ones that Democrats are likely to support. So that, right off the top, limits the potential for bipartisanship pretty fundamentally."

More: Biden putting final touches on potential $3 trillion economic, infrastructure package as Buttigieg heads to the Hill

Biden is set to unveil his long-discussed infrastructure plan in his Pittsburgh speech. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said his proposal – in addition to addressing roads, bridges, railways and broadband – will include spending on manufacturing, research and development and "the caregiving economy." She said the president also has a "plan to pay for it," which he will unveil.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

The White House has billed the proposal as a way to create "good-paying union jobs" and a "first step" toward economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. A second proposal in Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda addressing health care, education and child care is expected in April.

'Is this what you envision with infrastructure?' Republicans ask

To build their case for the large infusion of domestic spending, the White House said the U.S. ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality, down from fifth in 2002, and significantly lags rival superpower China in infrastructure spending. More than one-third of America's bridges need repairs and one in every five highways are in poor condition.

"We know that 80% or more of people in this country, Democrats and Republicans, support investing in infrastructure," Psaki said.

Yet Republican lawmakers have spent recent days fine-tuning their attacks.

“We’re hearing the next few months might bring a so-called 'infrastructure' proposal that may actually be a Trojan horse for massive tax hikes and other job-killing left-wing policies," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said from the Senate floor last week.

More: Republicans tell Buttigieg that Biden's infrastructure bill should focus on roads, rail, ports - not climate or social justice

His office seized on recent comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., likening the proposal to the Green New Deal, a sweeping environmental effort pushed by Democrats to fight climate change. "Sold as an infrastructure plan," warned Scott Sloofman, a top McConnell aide, it "actually intends to reshape the U.S. economy and other parts of American life."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.-W.Va., the leading Republican on the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee, said she's "very disappointed" the plan could include social programs in addition to infrastructure.

"They're terming it 'social infrastructure.' Never heard that before," Capito said, predicting a hard legislative fight. "I think we need to talk to the American people and say, 'Is this what you envision with infrastructure? Are these job creators? Are we re-engineering our own social fabric here with a 50-vote majority?'"

Both parties back a 'big bold vision,' Buttigieg insists

House Republicans warned Biden's transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, last week that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support.

"I don't think the bill can grow into a multi-trillion-dollar catch-all," said Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. "A transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill, not a Green New Deal. It needs to be about roads and bridges."

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly promised an infrastructure package but never delivered one.

Democrats could choose to pass the infrastructure legislation in the Senate through budget reconciliation – just like they did Biden's COVID-19 relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan – which would require just a simple majority in the evenly split chamber and therefore no Republican votes.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends an event titled &#x00201c;Transforming Rail in Virginia&#x00201d; at the Amtrak-VRE station Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends an event titled “Transforming Rail in Virginia” at the Amtrak-VRE station Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia.

More: A gas tax? A mileage tax? Biden wary of user fees to pay for roads, bridges and highways

In an interview Monday on CNN, Buttigieg said he think there's "a tremendous opportunity now to have bipartisan support for a big, bold vision of infrastructure," arguing Americans "don't need a lot of selling" on the issue. He also defended the inclusion of green investments in the infrastructure package.

"You can't separate the climate part from this vision," he said, "because every road we fix, every bridge we build, we can either do it in a way that's better for the climate or worse for the climate. Why wouldn't we want to be creating these jobs in a way that's better for the climate?"

Buttigieg said he thinks the administration can get Republican votes on infrastructure in Congress, adding "we're going to work with them to try shape it in a way that earns as much support as possible."

"At the the same time," he said, "the American people can't wait."

To pay for the sweeping package, Biden wants to make large corporations pay more taxes. According to an administration official, he will propose increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% – resetting to the its level before passage of President Donald Trump's tax cuts in 2017 – and overhauling how the U.S. taxes multinational corporations by increasing the minimum tax on U.S. corporations to 21%.

The White House this week eliminated user fees, such as an increase to the gas tax or road tax, to pay for the infrastructure plan.

"People might have different ideas about how to pay for it," Psaki said. "We're open to hearing them. So hopefully people will bring forward ideas."

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Pittsburgh, the Rachel Carson Bridge, and the Allegheny River on Friday, March 18, 2016.
Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Pittsburgh, the Rachel Carson Bridge, and the Allegheny River on Friday, March 18, 2016.

With public support, can infrastructure get bipartisanship?

A poll this month from The Hill-HarrisX found 54% of American voters believe an infrastructure package should be a priority right now for the federal government, compared to 46% who said other issues should. Sixty percent of Democrats, 54% of independents and 46% of Republicans agreed infrastructure should be prioritized.

"To have a bill like this that can generate jobs, help improve transportation, and infrastructure in general is a win-win all around," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "Paying for it, obviously, is going to be the sticking point for Republicans."

Green energy investments are also popular among the public, according to Grossman. And while polls generally find opposition to raising the federal tax on gas to pay for infrastructure, the public gives higher marks to raising taxes for corporations and higher-income individuals

"In that sense, this developing bill does have the potential to at least start out with bipartisan support in the public," Grossman said.

Such a scenario would be also reflect the dynamics of Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, which multiple polls found was backed by more than 70% of Americans.

But as Biden learned, that doesn't mean Republicans in Congress will jump on board.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called an infrastructure package the “the best chance” for Republicans and Democrats to do something together, saying “Everybody needs roads and bridges and ports.”

But he added: “We just want to make sure it’s related to infrastructure.”

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's infrastructure plan already criticized by Republicans

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to propose $2 trillion infrastructure, jobs plan funded by corporate tax hike

    The White House is comparing President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal to the construction of interstate highways and the Space Race.

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Analysis: Shaken by Greensill, German towns pull millions from banks

    German towns and cities are pulling money from small, private banks, spooked after losing millions in the closure of Greensill Bank, an experience they said has shattered their faith in the country's government and financial system. Part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital, the bank collapsed this month and triggered a 2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) bill for Germany's deposit protection scheme. But towns and cities are excluded from this shield and are nursing losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • NYC baker makes 500 loaves of banana bread a week

    Location: New York CityAllie Chernick has reinvented herself as a bakerCourtesy: Allie ChernickThe former photo editor makes 500 banana bread loaves a weekShe uses her grandma's secret recipeThey sell out within minutes{Allie Chernick, Founder, Allie's Banana Bread} "Everyone would freak out and be like, 'This is the best, can I have the recipe?' And because I always thought I was going to start a business with it, I kind of said, 'No, I don't want to give them it, I'll just make them one.'"Chernick quit her job at Raulph Lauren in September"I never really thought that I'd be just baking banana bread every day and that would be it, but that's kind of what it is. I like to make people happy and I like to watch people eat things that I made."

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Leo Terrell calls out Dems for having a 'white supremacy playbook' against the GOP

    Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slams claims that reopening schools and election reform have racial motives.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

    Cuba has used COVID-19 as a pretext to increase arbitrary arrests, illegal home searches and sham trials, the State Department said.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.